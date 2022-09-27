It’s All About The Home Cooked Veg Goodness At London’s Ananda Bhavan
Culture & Lifestyle Sep 27, 2022
We continue our global journey to restos representing all four corners of South Asia. This time we head to London’s Ananda Bhavan, a pure vegetarian South Indian restaurant that prides itself on giving you a real taste of home-cooked food.
My intention was to have a good South Indian meal, I was headed to another restaurant when I spotted Ananda Bhavan from the car window and took a U-turn.
On the high street of East Ham, this South Indian restaurant really stands out as it is much bigger than its contenders and very well lit up. From the outside, it looks very inviting and so I decided to give it a try.
When we walked in the staff were very welcoming and although they were very busy they made a conscious effort to seat us at a table within 5 mins of entering.
They have a separate breakfast and lunch menu which are smaller than the rest of the menu. In the main menu, there are many options. To start with we ordered Pani Puri and Dahi Puri. The Pani Puri was different to what I expected, it came with Channa Masala as a filling and although I did find that some of the Puris were rather large and therefore broke when I tried to eat them, it tasted really good. The Dahi Puri was also delicious.
Moving onto my favorite, I ordered a Masala Dosa which was scrumptious. The filling was perfectly seasoned and wasn’t too spicy and the daal and accompaniments were the right amounts so I didn’t have to ask for more. Their Dosa is also served on thali style steel plates which is great as it has little pockets so all the sauces don’t get mixed together. It’s the little things! We also ordered some vegetable rice and paneer butter masala which was really tasty but a little too spicy for me.
The staff at this restaurant is one thing I would like to talk about because I felt they were very attentive and the owner of the restaurant even came over to say hello which just adds a little touch that makes you smile.
For dessert we ordered the Gulab Jamun which comes in 2-pieces, I think it doesn’t matter how many pieces they put in there I would always want more.
I highly recommend Ananda Bhavan as the service was impeccable and the food tasted really good. I also found out that they have branches in California and Dallas as well as iu Singapore and Australia, so if you are from the other side of the world or visiting other parts of the world and not sure where to eat then definitely try out Ananda Bhavan.
Main Image Photo Credit: Vallisa Chauhan
Vallisa Chauhan
Author
Vallisa Chauhan (@vallisachauhan) presents the Flagship breakfast show on Lyca Radio 1458. She has scripted and produced a full feature film called "Those 4 Walls" and is currently working on other projects. She loves travel and movies and tries to fit in both as much as she can.
