Gopal’s Corner Blend Malaysian And Tamil Cuisine Creating An Unforgettable Bite
Culture & Lifestyle Sep 09, 2022
Right at the hub of Canary Wharf sits Gopal’s Corner a well known eatery where the marriage of Malaysian and Tamil cuisine ignites the palate like no other. Our global restaurant tour continues and we are ready to dive right in!
Gopal’s Corner is situated in the Market Hall in Canary Wharf. What does that location mean to me? Well, Market Hall is a great concept it has many little eateries within one space with a central seating plan so everyone can enjoy their favorite cuisines but still sit with their friends.
This upmarket venue serves a very limited menu but the food smells and looks great. Of course what’s available to order depends on the time of day.
As you know by know, I love a good Dosa or Thosai as it is called here. But as it was lunch time and they had a lot of other stuff on the menu so I thought that this time I would order something different for a change.
I ordered the Murtabak which is a foiled roti stuffed with eggs, onions, spices and your choice of protein. I decided to go for the chicken but lamb is also an option.
As a foodie I thought it would be great to also try something different and therefore I went for the Banana Leaf Platter which included rice, two vegetarian sides and a Karahi dish, which again you can chose what you would like. As I already had chicken, I thought I would get king prawns this time.
The food at Gopal’s Corner was absolutely delicious but that didn’t surprise me at all. The portions were very generous was well, which was the perfect portion to fill me up before I went back to the office. The service was superb with a fast food prep time, which is great when you are in a rush!
Gopal’s Corner isn’t as busy during the lunch rush but if you decide to go for dinner, you may not find a seat but hey, the food is worth taking that risk!
Main Image Photo Credit: wwww.instagram.com/GopalsCorner
Vallisa Chauhan
Author
Vallisa Chauhan (@vallisachauhan) presents the Flagship breakfast show on Lyca Radio 1458. She has scripted and produced a full feature film called "Those 4 Walls" and is currently working on other projects. She loves travel and movies and tries to fit in both as much as she can.
COMMENTS
