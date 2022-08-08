Here’s Why I Fell In Love With The Sea Views Of Southampton and Portsmouth
Culture & Lifestyle Aug 08, 2022
I wanted a quick trip to the seaside and discovered the marine beauty of Southampton and Portsmouth just a couple of hours drive from London UK. I needed a quick escape and I had no idea how gorgeous this part was. Here is what I did!
Southampton and Portsmouth are around a 2.5 hour drive from London and when you arrive you will feel like you are in another country, apart from the accent of course.
There are a few ways to get there, if you are from the UK or you have flown in and hired a car then you can simply drive down. From Victoria Station, you are able to take a coach directly to Southampton or alternatively from Waterloo you can also take a train.
Southampton and Portsmouth are both based near the sea, Southampton being the place of where the Titanic left for her voyage to New York before sinking. You are able to visit the Seacity Museum which gives you a fantastic insight into the town’s history and the history of the Titanic.
Something I really enjoyed was The Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth, from here you can see panoramic views of the city from 170m in the air. They have a great sky walk up in the air which is great for pics and videos to share on your social media. There are two other experiences that are available at The Spinnaker Tower, firstly is the afternoon tea in the sky which costs £35pp, alternatively, there is also the abseiling experience which looks like so much fun and costs £100pp.
As mentioned Portsmouth and Southampton are based around the sea and one attraction which is major there is the Mary Rose, which was Henry VIII’s flagship which sunk during battle, it was then raised from the seabed and the museum has been made around it.
View this post on Instagram
Being a beach town as well there are arcades around and of course the all-important beach, which is great when the sun is out but not so great in typical British weather.
Where I Stayed:
For 3 nights in September 2022
4 Star – £350
3 Star – £250
What I Ate:
There are many restaurants to choose from in Southampton and Portsmouth especially if you’re a sea food lover but one I would recommend is Dhaba59, it is a nice Indian restaurant based in Southampton, it serves Indian street tapas food and of course, that means lots of small great dishes.
If you are in and around London consider a trip down to Southampton and Portsmouth. You will not be disappointed.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.unsplash.com (harbour)/Vallisa Chauhan (personal photo)
Vallisa Chauhan
Author
Vallisa Chauhan (@vallisachauhan) presents the Flagship breakfast show on Lyca Radio 1458. She has scripted and produced a full feature film called "Those 4 Walls" and is currently working on other projects. She loves travel and movies and tries to fit in both as much as she can.
COMMENTS
