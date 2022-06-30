10 South Asian LGBTQIA+ Leaders Who Are Using Their Platform To Break Barriers
Culture & Lifestyle Jun 30, 2022
As we conclude Pride Month, we take a closer look at prominent South Asian members of the LGTBQIA+ community who are using their global platform for good. Breaking barriers, starting conversations, and creating a space for support and inclusivity is what they are all about and we celebrate them here with pride!
Tan France is well-known for the rebooted Netflix series, Queer Eye, hosts a web series called Dressing Funny, co-hosts Next in Fashion, launched a documentary, Beauty and the Bleach, and penned a memoir in 2019, Naturally Tan, that talked about his experience coming to terms with his sexuality in a racist environment. Somehow he still finds the time to be a force to be reckoned with in the fashion industry. France, who is of Pakistani descent, is the first gay South Asian man of the Muslim faith on a popular show. Today, he uses social media to showcase his husband and child, which breaks down the heteronormative stereotypes of what a family should look like, particularly for a South Asian individual, along with his genderless brand Was Him.
Nepalese-American designer Prabal Gurung has always been using his platform as a world renowned American fashion designer to increase awareness of human rights. Whether it’s for to voice his support for immigration policies, refugees, #StopAsianHate or for his LGBTQIA+ community, he has been fearless in making sure to use his platform — which in most cases is his runway to show the world that he is not afraid to let people know what side he stood when it came to socials issues affecting fellow Americans and the world.
She was critically thinking before it became a thing. Canadian commentator, and social analyst Irshad Manji is also a successful author, speaker and educator. She’s also a New York Times best-selling author with three novels under her belt with her latest being Don’t Label Me: How To Do Diversity Without Inflaming Culture Wars. Her current online course teaches ways to communicate your moral courage in a unifying way which is part of her overall mission to reach out to the masses and have them understand the value of communication, and creating a space where opposing views can exist and be listened to respectfully. Something that is incredibly needed in this polarizing world. Whether she’s doing videos for TIME magazine such as “How To Teach Young People How To Stop Being So Offended“, or going toe-to-toe with Bill Maher on Real Time With Bill Maher, Irshad knows just how to get people to stop and listen.
An attorney and strategist, Vaid specializes in the area of social justice. Her social innovation firm, The Vaid Group LLC, where she as president works with global and domestic organizations to address and advance equity, inclusion and justice. She’s also the co-founder of Donors of Color Network, “the first” cross-racial networking organization where people of colour “leverage their giving for racial equity”. Vaid is also the co-founder of the National LGBTQ Anti-Poverty Action Network, the National LGBT/HIV Criminal Justice Working Group, LPAC, the Equality Federation, the National Religious Leadership Roundtable, and the Creating Change Conference of the National LGBTQ Task Force.
Devika Goberdhan
Author
Devika (@goberdhan.devika) is an MA graduate who specialized in Political Science at York University. Her passion and research throughout her graduate studies pushed her to learn about and unpack hot button issues. Thus, since starting at ANOKHI in 2016, she has written extensively about many challe...
Pride Month 2022: A List Of 20 Global Resources To Help You Support Your Journey With Your LGBTQIA+ Loved Ones
