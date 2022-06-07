We continue to honour Pride Month with our latest story. Have you found yourself Googling all of the terms that are associated with LGBTQIA2S+? Don’t worry you aren’t alone. In order to help us all understand the right terminology that is very important to our LGBTQ community, here is a glossary that helps break everything down.

LGBTQ: The acronym for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer. You can also check for LGBTx or LGBTQIA. The “I” here stands for intersex and A for asexual/aromantic/agender.

Agender: A person who doesn’t associate with any traditional gender type..

Ally: Someone who supports the LGBTQIA community.

Androsexual: A person who is sexually attracted or romantically involved with men.

Asexual: A person who experiences little or no sexual attraction towards others.

Bicurious: A person who is curious to experiment and gets attracted to different genders.

Bigender: A person who fluctuates between being a man and a woman.

Biological sex: A medical term used to refer to the chromosomal, hormonal, and anatomical characteristics that are used to classify an individual as female or male, or intersex.

Cisgender: A person who is assigned certain sex at birth and corresponds in the same way. For example – a person who was assigned female at birth and identifies as a female

Demisexual: A term used when someone feels sexual attraction only to people with whom they have an emotional bond.

Drag King: A person (often a woman) who appears as a man. Generally in reference to an act or performance.

Drag Queen: A person (often a man) who appears as a woman. Generally in reference to an act or performance.

FTM: Female to Male

Femme: A person who identifies as feminine.

Gender binary: The idea that there are only two genders and that every person is one of those two.

Gender Dysphoria (GD): When a person undergoes discomfort or distress because of their assigned sex and desire to change the characteristics that are the source

Gender fluid: A person whose gender is fluid between two or more genders.

Graysexual: A graysexual person is one who experiences sexual attraction rarely and in specific circumstances

Heterosexism: Heterosexism excludes the needs, concerns, and life experiences of lesbian, gay, bisexual and queer people while it gives advantages to heterosexual people.

MTF: Make to Female.

Monosexual: A person who is attracted to one gender.

Nonmonosexual: A person who is attracted to more than one gender

Pansexual: A person who can be attracted to all different kinds of people, regardless of their gender identity.

PGPs: Preferred gender pronouns.

Polyamory: The idea of orientation toward having ethical, honest, and consensual non-monogamous relationships.

QPOC/QTPOC: Initialisms that stand for queer people of colour.

Queer: Historically used as a slang term used against the people who don’t associate with gender. Now the power has been taken back by the LGTBQIA2S+ as an empowering term to only be used within the LGTBQ community.

SGL: Same-gender loving

SRS: Sex reassignment surgery

Stealth: A trans person who is not “out” as trans, and is perceived/known by others as cisgender.

Trans: A term used to describe gender non-conforming and non-binary people.

Trans man: A term used to identify with that specific gender

Trans woman: A term used to identify with that specific gender

Transitioning: A process that a person goes through to live more fully as their true gender.

Transphobia: The fear of, discrimination against, or hatred of trans people



Gender pronouns that you should know:

There are several pronouns that the LGBTQIA2S+ community goes by. Always make sure to check a person’s pronoun before identifying them. This table justifies the actual norm in the society, the objective, possessive pronoun, and reflexive.

She – her – hers – herself

He – him – his – himself

They – them – theirs – themself

Ze – him/zir – hirs/zirs – himself/zirself

So hopefully you will be able to save this on your phone and use this as a quick reference as part of your journey of knowing these terms. That’s one of many ways that we can be the right ally for our LGBTQIA2S+ friends and family.

