Ganapati Peckham Brings South Indian Flavours To South London

We continue our culinary journey around the world and are thrilled to discover some amazing South Indian delicacies at Ganapati, which is located in the heart of South London. With an assortment of dosas, vegan curries boasting flavours including nutty okra with peanuts and green mango, spicy aubergine masala with tamarind, chilli and jaggery, and grilled spicy sardines and more, we dive right in, right here!

I found myself in Peckham recently for a meeting and after that I fancied some Indian cuisine. I came across this cute little South Indian restaurant called Ganapati and I thought I would give it a try, I am so glad I did!

What stood out for me initially was the decor. It really did transport you back to India with the vibrant colors inside and out. In fact the outdoor area reminds me of a small street-side restaurant back home.

Ganapati prides themselves on having a smaller menu that they change often rather than a larger menu and I was totally ok with this. I decided to try the Ganapati sardines as a starter as that sounded very unusual to me. I paired this with the chicken cutlets which were served with a green chutney. I am glad I tried the sardines, it isn’t something I would usually agree to but they tasted really good.

Ganapati seem to like using green mango’s in a lot of their curries and originally I was going to order a Masala Dosa but then their Manga Konja Prawn Curry caught my eye so I decided once again to try something different. To accompany this I ordered some Coconut Rice and Kerala Paratha. The dish was absolutely delicious!

As I had built up an appetite after walking from my meeting I decided to indulge in some dessert as well so I ordered one of my favorite Indian desserts, Shrikkand.

All in all I really enjoyed this small little restaurant as it really felt authentic compared to some of the bigger, more posher restaurants.

Ganapati also offers event catering and a lunch menu where they have a thali offer so it is definitely worth checking out if you are in the area.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com