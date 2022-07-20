Virtual Pageants Celebrate Inclusivity & That’s Why I Love Them
Culture & Lifestyle Jul 20, 2022
With the world went virtual there has been certain pivots which created more opportunities for others to be involved. One space which we didn’t even think of was the beauty pageant circuit. Hunyah Irfan shares her story of participating (and winning!) a few virtual international beauty pageants and explains why they definitely should continue to be a thing!
In addition to taking culinary, graphic design and freelance journalism courses, competing in pageants has been my dream. Since in-person pageants are hard to manage sometimes due to far-off locations.
My Pageant Dream
Since last winter I have been lucky enough to participate in virtual and online pageants. I found a whole collection of pageants who conduct their application process virtually. It is through exploring these virtual pageants I have learned that there are actually two types of pageants: virtual pageants are pageants which require to be on Zoom, Facebook and Instagram and online pageants that require photo submission contests and email-related activities.
Both are really interesting and feels like your attending a live pageant.
My first virtual pageant was the Miss Queen Canada by Personality Pageants Canada in December 2021. That was followed by my next virtual pageant in January 2022 called Miss Exquisite Global United Pageant which by Global United Pageant. Miss Exquisite Global United 2022 is an amazing experience because it was my first international virtual pageant where I won Miss Exquisite Global United 2022 with my platform being mental health awareness.
In February of this year, I participated in Miss Inspiration Canada 2022 with my platform being women empowerment. That was also a national virtual pageant in which I placed in the top 5 and won as Miss Inspiration Canada 2022 Social Media.
After that, my fourth virtual pageant was Miss Sparkle Nation 2022,there I won a second international title as Miss Sparkle Nation International 2022 with my platform being cyberbullying awareness. I still have a few more pageants scheduled for the rest of this year.
Why Virtual Pageants?
Virtual pageants are amazing because I can compete from the comfort of my home. I was able to meet amazing people from across Canada and around the world. In all the pageants I have participated in, fellow contestants were made up of experienced pageant competitors and those who were doing it for the first time.
Virtual pageants have contributed a lot to my presentation progress because now interviews are not that hard for me and I feel more confident every time I do a pageant or anything else I set my mind to. Pageants have also helped me with my interview skills mainly because there are always pageant interviews that a contestant has to participate in. These pageant interviews are similar to job interviews. I used to be terrible with job interviews. Thanks to virtual pageants my confidence level is high and I am now able to give much better interviews. Contestants like myself have a story to share. And the inclusivity is definitely on point. They are very open to age and body positivity. Whether its a story the contestant wants to share, or embracing inclusivity, virtual pageants are all about advocacy.
We should continue with virtual pageants as its an amazing experience, even when we return to in-person events.
Main Image Photo Credit: Hunyah Irfan
