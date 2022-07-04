4 Hot July 2022 Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
Culture & Lifestyle Jul 04, 2022
Summer tech hits different! Check out our fave 4 tech gadgets that you need this July!
Price: $500 CAD
Features: This watch is solar powered while also being a sports watch that includes a heart-rate monitory and GPS. It also includes an optical sensor for heart rate measurement, along with bearing, altitude/barometric pressure, and temperature sensors, and an accelerometer for step counting.
Price: $599.95 CAD
Features: These lightweight headphones are designed with comfort in mind to be worn for a long time. They also allow you to watch tv with headphones on via the Tv Clear App and control multiple things. They can be used for up to 37 hours and even have a location feature if ever they get lost.
Price: $69.99 CAD
Features: Play any video game on your phone and have a fully functional controller with this device. It also has buttons designed to trigger Xbox responses which makes mobile gaming feel more like console gaming. There’s also a headphone jack to immerse yourself in sound and the game even more.
Price: $129.99 CAD
Features: This small device is a smartphone connected mini printer. You can quickly print multiple pictures in under 15 seconds and it develops in under 90 seconds. You can also print pictures from a video on your phone making the photo printing options endless.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.
Maresah Dharmoo
Author
Maresah (@sah_mare) our guest tech expert is a University of Toronto graduate with a double major in Political Science and English. She has an ever-present passion for journalism and she loves staying updated on all things tech. Maresah also loves karate, reading, running and sight-seeing. Check her...
