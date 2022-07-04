4 Hot July 2022 Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!

Summer tech hits different! Check out our fave 4 tech gadgets that you need this July!

Casio G-Shock

Price: $500 CAD

Features: This watch is solar powered while also being a sports watch that includes a heart-rate monitory and GPS. It also includes an optical sensor for heart rate measurement, along with bearing, altitude/barometric pressure, and temperature sensors, and an accelerometer for step counting.

Sennheiser TV Clear

Price: $599.95 CAD

Features: These lightweight headphones are designed with comfort in mind to be worn for a long time. They also allow you to watch tv with headphones on via the Tv Clear App and control multiple things. They can be used for up to 37 hours and even have a location feature if ever they get lost.

Riot PWR Mobile Controller

Price: $69.99 CAD

Features: Play any video game on your phone and have a fully functional controller with this device. It also has buttons designed to trigger Xbox responses which makes mobile gaming feel more like console gaming. There’s also a headphone jack to immerse yourself in sound and the game even more.

Fujifilm Instax mini Link 2

Price: $129.99 CAD

Features: This small device is a smartphone connected mini printer. You can quickly print multiple pictures in under 15 seconds and it develops in under 90 seconds. You can also print pictures from a video on your phone making the photo printing options endless.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.