The 52nd Pride Month is upon us, and events are being planned far and wide to celebrate the progress of the LGBTQIA+ community and educate people about prevalent topics. And that had us thinking about our annual four stories that we usually do to celebrate our LGBTQIA+ loved ones. We felt that launching our Pride month special series with a global list of 20 resources that are geared toward helping those who are trying to understand and be the right ally for their loved one’s journey in finding their truth. Whether your child is struggling to identify with the gender they were given, or your sibling is struggling with coming out to your South Asian family, or your teenage son has found his truth with his sexuality. There are just so many scenarios that are playing out across South Asian homes across the world. And it’s with that in mind, that we are proud to list these global resources. Feel free to add to them and share. Because it is through such support that we can be the right ally.

First, A Primer On Pride

The first Pride celebrations were organized by activist, Brenda Howard, who has since been dubbed “The Mother of Pride” in June 1970.

If you’re unfamiliar with why Pride celebrations take place in June, it has to do with the Stonewall Riots that occurred on June 28, 1969, in Greenwich Village, New York City, United States. The six-day-long riots began after “…New York City police raided the Stonewall Inn, a gay club, [and] roughly hauled employees and patrons out of the bar, leading to…violent clashes with law enforcement,” according to History.

These riots were a crucial turning point as they kicked off the pursuit of rights for the LGBTQ2S+ community.

That said, the fight for equality should not be on the shoulders of the LGBTQ2S+ community alone. Allies are needed to help strengthen the movement. However, being an ally is more than just saying you support a cause, instead, it means that you take the time to educate yourself, stand behind causes or initiatives that will bring about change, and use your voice to lend assistance to various movements.

The 20 Global Resources

This Pride Month, we, at ANOKHI LIFE encourage you to educate yourself on how you can be an ally to your family, friends, or colleagues who identify as LGBTQ2S+ or are struggling with their sexuality. Check out these resources on how to be an ally to folks in the LGBTQ2S+ community:

North America:

India:

United Kingdom:

As the last few years have exemplified through various movements, such as Black Lives Matter, we need to stand together and be allies for one another, even when it’s hard. This will ensure that we are living in a world where we each have equal rights, access, and opportunities regardless of sexuality.

The time for change is now, and it’s important that we each do our part to create a better tomorrow for our friends and families.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.oprahdaily.com