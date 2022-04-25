Culture & Lifestyle / Here’s How To Break Your Long Term Bad Habits

Here’s How To Break Your Long Term Bad Habits

Culture & Lifestyle Apr 25, 2022

by  

TAGS

, , , , ,

Dr. Monica Vermani

Author

Dr. Monica Vermani is a Clinical Psychologist who specializes in treating trauma, stress, mood & anxiety disorders and is the founder of Start Living Corporate Wellness. Her book, A Deeper Wellness, is coming out in 2021. www.drmonicavermani.com

COMMENTS

Give Your Home Splashes Of Periwinkle: Pantone Colour Of The Year

How To Tell If You're A Victim Of Gaslighting

How To Tell If You're A Victim Of Gaslighting

Broken Heart Syndrome: Tips On How To Detect This Fatal Heart Disease That's Affecting Women

Broken Heart Syndrome: Tips On How To Detect This Fatal Heart Disease That's Affecting Women

South Asian Dining Elevated Thanks To Madhu's At The Grove In Hertfordshire

South Asian Dining Elevated Thanks To Madhu's At The Grove In Hertfordshire

We Tell You Why Dr. Monica Vermani’s Uplifting Book “A Deeper Wellness” Is What Your Soul Needs

We Tell You Why Dr. Monica Vermani’s Uplifting Book “A Deeper Wellness” Is What Your Soul Needs

These Are The Reasons Why You Need To Stop Using "Should"

These Are The Reasons Why You Need To Stop Using "Should"

This Is The Best Way To Break Up

This Is The Best Way To Break Up

Here's How To Support Someone Struggling With Depression Or Anxiety

Here's How To Support Someone Struggling With Depression Or Anxiety

How To Spring Clean The Energy In Your Home

How To Spring Clean The Energy In Your Home

How Being Kind Can Significantly Boost Your Immune System

How Being Kind Can Significantly Boost Your Immune System

Manjal At Canary Wharf Creates Scrumptious Sri Lankan Cuisine

Manjal At Canary Wharf Creates Scrumptious Sri Lankan Cuisine

Here's How EDMR Therapy Programs Your Brain So You Don't Feel So Helpless

Here's How EDMR Therapy Programs Your Brain So You Don't Feel So Helpless

Clean Your Clutter And Add Some Colour For Fresh Spring Vibes

Clean Your Clutter And Add Some Colour For Fresh Spring Vibes

How To Recover From Complex Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder

How To Recover From Complex Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder

Earth Day 2022: Why Our Lives Depend On The Save Soil Movement By Sadhguru

Earth Day 2022: Why Our Lives Depend On The Save Soil Movement By Sadhguru

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE