These Are The Reasons Why You Need To Stop Using “Should”
Culture & Lifestyle Mar 23, 2022
We all know that words matter. However, understanding what types of words to avoid is imperative. We will examine the negative impact the word “should” can have on our mental health. Here are two major tips on how to reframe it as a way to practice self-care and mindful self-compassion.
Are you constantly “shoulding” yourself? Are you feeling a sense of stress about how you “should” feel and the things you “should” do? If you feel like you’re caught up in a “should-storm,” and it’s taking a toll on your mental health, please know that you’re not alone.
In a culture where toxic positivity is on the rise and the concept of productivity is heavily tied to constantly doing things, it’s easy to fall into a space of feeling overwhelmed by how we think we should feel and all the things we think we should do.
When it comes to practicing self-care, there’s no single practice that that will work for all of us. However, there are certain, conscious choices we can make to better support our mental health and wellness and bringing attention to our self-dialogue and is one of them. How we talk to ourselves (and/or each other), impacts us on a conscious and subconscious level. When we use regularly use the word “should” as a part of our self-dialogue, it can make us feel like we aren’t enough which can lead to feelings of guilt, shame, sadness, stress, anger, depression and/or anxiety.
So, what can we do when we feel our minds moving to an unhealthy and unhelpful thought process of “shoulding” ourselves?
First, bring awareness to the sensation of the “should-storm” brewing.
Notice your emotions and talk to yourself with mindful self-compassion:
“oh…look at that, I’m starting to put pressure on myself about how I should feel and/or all the things I should do.
I’m starting to forget that I’m a human being that’s allowed to feel a full range of emotions.
I’m starting to forget that I cannot do everything all-of the time.
I’m starting to give too much attention to all of the things I haven’t done instead of celebrating all the things I’m accomplishing.”
Second, shift your stressful “should” statements to be more compassionate and empowering.
If the “should” self-talk is arising due to a pressure about how you’re feeling, replace it with a statement that validates your emotions.
For example:
- “I shouldn’t be sad about this break-up anymore, it’s been a few months, I should get over it. What’s wrong with me?”
Try replacing it with:
- “I still feel sad about my relationship ending and that’s okay. There’s nothing wrong with me for valuing love and wanting affection, they are basic human needs. Healing doesn’t have a timeline.”
Another example:
- “I shouldn’t be frustrated with my job. I should feel grateful to still be employed especially when other people in the world have bigger problems.”
Try replacing it with:
- “I’m frustrated with my job right now and that’s okay. It doesn’t mean I’m not grateful to be employed and/or not aware that there are other challenges out there. My feelings are a reminder that I’m human and part of that experience includes feeling frustrated sometimes.
If the “should” self-talk is arising due to feelings that you aren’t doing enough, replace it with self-talk that celebrates all your accomplishments.
For example:
- “I should be able to cook a fresh dinner and do all the cleaning tonight. I shouldn’t feel so tired, just because I worked all day. I should stop being so lazy.”
Try replacing it with:
- “I’m making the choice to cook a fresh dinner tonight. As a result, some of the cleaning will get done tomorrow. I work hard and it’s natural for my mind and body to need rest. I’m smart for slowing down and prioritizing my self-care.”
Main Image Photo Credit: www.unsplash.com
Rachna Sethi
Author
Rachna (@thesassyspiritual) is a graduate of the Applied Mindfulness Meditation program from the University of Toronto, a certified Educator with two bachelor degrees and a diploma in Art Therapy. She's dedicated to living with a compassionate approach. Committed to helping people integrate Mindfuln...
COMMENTS
