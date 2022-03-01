Culinary Delights From Tamil Nadu Is Celebrated At London’s Chettinad Restaurant

We continue our global culinary journey taking a look at fab food from local restaurants. Chettinad is a small village in Tamil Nadu and it is known for its delicious cuisine and now thanks to this small cute restaurant tucked away on Percy Street in London others are able to understand the culinary delights from this village.

I had a strange craving for Dosa and so I headed over to Chettinad. The menu is very simple and easy to understand. The decor of the restaurant is not extravagant or over the top like you are used to me talking about however it is warm and inviting.

There is a small amount of seating outside but as it is winter in London that is not advised. Best to wait until the weather warms up to enjoy their outdoor space!

To start with I ordered the Marravalli Kilangu Poriyal which in essence is cassava, fried and tossed in spices. It actually reminded me of something my Grandma makes at home. I also order some Poricha Kolli which is known in other India restaurants as Chicken 65 and it consists of deep-fried chicken in various spices and it tasted absolutely delicious.

It has been a while since I have had prawns at a restaurant and so I thought it would be nice to try the Eral Poriyal which are essentially fresh tiger prawns in batter and again it was yummy, the prawns were moist and had the right amount of spice in every bite.

For mains, there was nothing else I wanted other than the Masala Dosa, which hit the spot with the yummy potato filling in a paper-thin dosa served of course with sambhar and chutneys.

Although this was enough food for me I just wanted to add that the restaurant also does Thali’s which are small amounts of different dishes on a steel plate. They have the option to have seafood, meat or vegetarian Thali.

Now I was full by this point but then I saw the words Chocolate Dosa and I couldn’t resist. The pancake with Nutella arrived and I was in heaven all over again.

Chettinad is a lovely small restaurant which I highly recommend if you are in the mood for some South Asian cuisine.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.chettinadrestaurant.com