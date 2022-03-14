Give Your Home Splashes Of Periwinkle: Pantone Colour Of The Year
Culture & Lifestyle Mar 14, 2022
Pantone’s Colour Of The Year is Very Peri 3938 is a beautiful soft purple-blue periwinkle and can now be found popping up home decor all over. We love this fresh hue and found some great ways to bring this beauty into your home.
Splashes of this soft colours are a simple, easy swap for neutral tones and can dress up just about any room in the house as either a main or accent colour. The Brocade paint colour (prices vary) from Behr is a versatile colour that can become the back drop to any room, the kitchen, a bedroom, the office, you name it. It’s just waiting to be accented by crisp white, fun oranges or yellows or deep greys.
However, if painting is off the table but you would like to give the walls a little periwinkle magic, the Origin Jemima Periwinkle Zebra Wallpaper ($94.98 CAD) from Home Depot is a great option to add colour and texture to any wall.
A big change without having to redo the walls is a rug. A periwinkle patterned rug like the Momeni Isabella Botanical Medallion Rug ($83.99 – $1,369.99 CAD) from Bed, Bath and Beyond is a way to incorporate periwinkle into a bedroom or living room.
Periwinkle is not limited to the inside, due to the versatility of this colour, outdoor options are also available like the Mad Mats Scotch Periwinkle Reversible Eco-Friendly Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug ($95.99-$247.99 CAD) from Hudson’s Bay. It’s washable and a great to jazz up the deck or a mud room.
Periwinkle is also a great colour to layer upon itself, to continue building this colour into various rooms, cushions are a fantastic option for add more periwinkle. Mix up rooms that are primarily neutral colours with a pop of periwinkle with the Coromandel Butah Cotton Cushion ($50 INR) from Good Earth India.
To add a Very Peri, whimsical and beautiful touch to the kitchen, order up the detailed and hand painted Tea Set Veri Peri – Hand painted Tea Cart Set Steel Kettle with Cart and Six Tea Glasses ($171.89 CAD) by . It is the perfect addition to dress up breakfast and brunches. on Etsy
Lastly, if you are just looking for a spring refresh and would like to incorporate a little periwinkle into any room, the Oui X Bigso Levi Square Storage Box ($24.50 CAD) from Indigo is a great addition. Pick up the matching set to complete the look.
Geeta Wahab
Author
Cultivating a life she loves, Geeta (@geets.suites) is chasing all her passions, including her love for home décor. As a brand new home owner, her current journey has launched her further into that world - check out her Instagram @geets.suites for tidbits of her story and other decorating pieces. A...
Need To Let Off Steam? Here's Why Sweat Lodges and Saunas are Hot Ways to Connect with Your Health in 2022
