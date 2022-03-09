IWD 2022: Refocus Your Finances To Empower Your Most Daring Dreams As A Woman
Culture & Lifestyle Mar 09, 2022
When it comes to finances and anything money related we tend to take a backseat. Eventhough studies have shown that women are seen as better investors than men, it’s tough to really wrap one’s head around the whole idea of being able to use finances as an empowerment tool. With some insights from Dilys D’Cruz Vice President of Wealth at Meridian Credit Union we take a look at how to make your money really matter!
Here’s a hard fact. When it comes to money there were times where I had now idea where it went. I would just excuse it as one of the fun parts of being in my 20s. Then the 30s hit and I would keep using that excuse. Cue the 40s and hello, here we are again. By my mid 40s it was time to change my attitude. I started to actually care about my money and look for ways to make it work for me and not the other way around.
The tricky part is that before that financial epiphany hit, I was too busy working for my money. Bills had to be paid, of course. And that designer bag isn’t going land in my closet by itself. Looking back, the biggest thing I noticed is that the only money conversations I would have with my friends and colleagues was about spending it, not saving it.
In hindsight having been actively investing for a few years, the idea of wanting to have my finances be a source of inspiration and empowerment is more important than ever.
As the Vice President of Wealth for Meridian, Dilys D’Cruz shares some intersesting tips on how we — as South Asian women — can turn our financial well being from a source of stress to a source of strength.
Women Are Actually Pretty Smart Investors
The biggest misconception is that women are very risk averse and therefore not really open to looking at investments that may seem a bit out of their wheelhouse. Dilys notes that that’s a false perception.
- When looking at investment opportunities, women are twice as likely as men to
consider the rate of return and impact of the investment.
- Essentially, women view investing as more than a means to increase or protect
wealth. They view it as a holistic means to create a better future for themselves
and their families.
- Women are twice as likely as men to consider making a positive impact when
making investment decision, they are also the key decision makers to most family
financial decisions.
Forget The Hype Do Your Research
You’d be surprised how I would hear some people investing in a stock for example, because everyone is talking about it. But they actually have no idea on the company, what they do or what their forecast is. There has been some spectacular IPOs, but there also have been some brutal crashes after the first day.
When it comes to investment property, always take a look at the demographic that it’s located in. Is the city or town filled with young urbanites or is it a sleepy retirement community? What are the moving trends. The latter has been quite prominent lately. The biggest shift that happened in the past two years was the rush to the suburbs because you have bigger space and your money went further, which made complete sense and the allure of remote work (for those who are able to, of course) was undeniable. But guess what? Those same people who decided to escape the hubub are now trying to find a way to get back in the city, as offices are now opening up and expecting staff to be there for the most part.
“Be proactive”, Dilys enthused. She suggests to take advantage of the plethora of organizations and women-led financial online groups there are. It’s a great place to listen, learn and exchange ideas. And don’t be shy. Believe it or not everyone has the same goal: make money work instead of working for it. But as with any research, it can get overwhelming. “Start small” she noted. Take it bit by bit. You may not need to join 10 groups. Just one or two will work. You have to always remember what is it that you want out of it. Don’t be swayed or confused with others’ goals. Keep yourself always in mind.
Be Honest About Your Money Situation
We’ve all been there. You buy that must-have item. Know that you probably paid a bit more than you should have and what do you do when mom asks? Knock of 15 percent, right? There is that automatic feel of shame when talking about our fiances and spending habits with our Desi family. And that shouldn’t be the case. And when to comes to understanding if you are actually in the financial position to afford that purchase, forget about it.
This is why it’s time to be honest about your entire financial scenario. Sit down and start taking into account every expense per month, mortgage, all of your loans, credit lines and what’s on that credit card (or two). Don’t be scared of what you find. Create a judgement free zone — and that includes judging yourself. We are our worst critics. Leave that energy elsewhere. This is the time to really focus on yourself through your money.
Personally speaking, when I finally sat down and took stock of what I have, it made a world of difference. And I’m not taking about doing all of this during tax time. Remove yourself from that deadline. That stressful time does no one any favours. And count everything. When I finally did it, I wasn’t feeling lost. I knew exactly what I was doing and started to take steps to change what needed to be changed for the better. I started by creating my list of needs and wants. Sure it sounds cliche I know, but let me tell you it works! Ask yourself, will that new phone or tablet really change my life? Should I focus more on experiences (for me that would be travel) instead of stuff? But most importantly, how long can I make this money last for me? That’s the most important question we all should be asking ourselves regardless if you are married or single.
Dare To Dream
One of my financial advisors helped me wrap my head around the whole idea of savings and investing for my future. He was able to actually put actual tangible items in my plan. When I am no longer working (you can call it “retirement”, but personally I loathe that word), how much money should I have in order to keep doing what I want? How many vacations will I be planning a year? Am I planning on staying in the same home I am at now or will I want to move elsewhere? And you don’t have to literally wait until you retire. Keep that option open. And in order to do that, you have to focus on making your money a source of power. You want financial freedom and that’s where dreaming plays a huge role. Because if you don’t entertain it, you won’t start thinking about the steps you need to take to actually achieve it. And honestly if you you find out that it’s not achievable, that’s fine! Just move on to your next dream (and yes, have more than one dream!). Dilys noted that “research shows that at least half of working age women don’t know how much money they are saving for retirement and don’t have a plan – and our data shows that the rising cost of living and housing costs are a key concern for single women.”
I have a few “money mentors” as Dilys called them. Because each financial advisor brings their unique insights to the table. And yes, one of them is a South Asian woman. Because as a woman, especially a Desi one, there are certain cultural barriers one has to bust through in order to make things happen. And like it or not, we are also guilty of implicit bias on ourselves as women towards our actual abilities. It’s the embedded idea of what we think we can or can not do. We need to clean that clutter from our minds before we start to clean up our financial house. Dilys is all about that. “Find an advisor who you connect with and with whom you can have open, honest discussion and who understands your cultural background, beliefs and how that might be impacting your money decisions today.” She urges.
You Lost Your Job
An important topic and a realistic one if you consider the high rate of unemployed women due to the economic challenges of the past two years. Dilys breaks it down:
“If you are currently employed, make sure to plan for an emergency (job loss, sickness, etc). Understand the following:
- What is your cash flow? Are you saving? Do you have an emergency account should you lose your job? Do you have a line of credit for emergencies?
- What is your debt situation? If you have excess balances on your credit cards, prioritize putting a plan together to pay them off or explore options to consolidate the debt into one payment, which, depending on your unique financial situation, can make it much easier to tackle and payoff.”
When Investing, Think Outside The Box
Don’t be afraid of the various new investment areas that are opening up. There’s crypto, block chain and other investment spaces that didn’t exist a decade ago. Always be cautious and understand that as with any new breakthrough technologies, it’s always an unregulated Wild West atmosphere. But that shouldn’t mean that you can’t dip your toe in it. One of my investment friends advicse is to put in how much you are prepared to lose. But that’s where talking about it with your friends or your whatsapp group makes a world of difference. And if you lose you aren’t surprised but if you win it’s an even bigger surprise and you won’t have FOMO either. I can relate to both as I bought Apple at $100 (happy!) and sold Facebook at $30 (sad!).
Chatting About It
As mentioned before, there were the glory days where we all would talk about our latest purchases instead of ways to make our money last. Well, times of have changed. And of course along with age came wisdom. Not sure if it’s just me, but as soon as I would tell my close circle of trustworthy friends about my investments, walls would give way creating a more open forum for ideas, concerns and suggestions among us. Organically this would spark ongoing conversations about how they themselves can start looking at ways to increase their investment porfolio.
I have various chats with my small groups of friends. I have one group for real estate, one for blockchain and crypto and a group for stocks. And all of these groups intermingle because one of the main pillars of investing (and making your money work for you) is diversity in your portfolio. Oh, and all are women from both sides of the relationship status.
And it’s simply awesome.
So yes, you can empower your money, make it work for you and dare to dream. Just be honest, open and create that support system. Because when it comes to refocusing our finances, it’s honestly alot more fun than you think!
Main Image Photo Credit: www.unsplash.com
Hina P. Ansari
Author
Hina P. Ansari is a graduate from The University of Western Ontario (London, Ontario). Since then she has carved a successful career in Canada's national fashion-publishing world as the Entertainment/Photo Editor at FLARE Magazine, Canada's national fashion magazine. She was the first South Asian in...
COMMENTS
Need To Let Off Steam? Here's Why Sweat Lodges and Saunas are Hot Ways to Connect with Your Health in 2022
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
IWD 2022: How Women Can Let Go Of Life's Toughest Burdens & Live Free
-
International Women's Day 2022: ANOKHI LIFE's 15 Most Inspiring South Asian Women
-
3 Ways To Practice Positivity
-
Culinary Delights From Tamil Nadu Is Celebrated At London's Chettinad Restaurant
-
EQ Insights: These Key Steps Will Raise Your Emotional Intelligence
-
Tips On How To Communicate With Your Partner During Challenging Times
-
Veeraswamy Showcases Their Regal Heritage Through Cuisine In London
-
We Tell You Why "Brown Girl Like Me" By Jaspreet Kaur Is Book We've Been Waiting For
-
A Checklist To Show You If You Need A Therapist
-
How To Let Go Of What No Longer Serves You
-
East African Fusion Fare Tempts The Palate At London's Purple Flame
-
The Hottest February 2022 Tech Gadgets That You Need Now
-
Need To Let Off Steam? Here's Why Sweat Lodges and Saunas are Hot Ways to Connect with Your Health in 2022
-
You Need To Stop Postponing Your Happiness
-
Bell Let's Talk Day: How To Be Your Own Best Friend
-
This Is How We Can Learn From The Obstacles We Face
-
4 Hot January 2022 Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
This Why We Need To Stop Taking Things So Personally
-
Our 2021 Roundup: Is It Time To Cancel The Catholic Church For Their Role In Canada's Residential Schools?
-
Our 2021 Roundup: Here's How To Make Our Faith Bigger Than Our Fear
-
Our 2021 Roundup: "Modernist Cuisine": Farzi Café Opens Up Their First Canadian Location In Mississauga's Square One Food District
-
Our 2021 Roundup: Fool-Proof Recipes For 3 Easy-To-Bake Desi Treats
-
Our 2021 Roundup: Swipe Right If Jabbed? Tips On How To Navigate The New Dating World
-
Our 2021 Roundup: How To Find The Calm In Chaos At Home & At Work
-
Here's How To Conquer The Holiday Blues
-
Pressured To Socialize? Relax And Relish In JOMO (Joy Of Missing Out)
-
Art Gallery Of Mississauga Holds 2 Major Exhibits Celebrating Artists From Bangladesh
-
Here's How To Forgive And Move On
-
It's Time To Take Care Of Yourself First
-
Here's How To Face Fatigue And Get Back On Track
-
Hot December 2021 Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
Holiday Gift Guide 2021: 7 Gifts For The Kids
-
ANOKHI LIFE Celebrates 19th Anniversary With The Launch Of 'THE ANOKHI ADVOCATE List & Awards 2021'
-
We Were Robbed: Marc Fennell of "Stuff The British Stole" Dives Into The World Of Colonial Plundering
-
These Tips Will Help You Combat Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD)
-
Peloton Instructor Aditi Shah Teams Up With Tesher To Bring A Diwali-Inspired Playlist
-
Hot November 2021 Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
Do You Have PTSD? Here's How You Know
-
Get Your Festival Food Game On With These Delish Diwali Recipes
-
Tips On How To Handle Screen Fatigue
-
Oh My GAD: Understanding Generalized Anxiety Disorder
-
Single Women In India Are Staging A Revolution And Taking Back Their Autonomy
-
Saravanaa Bhavan London Celebrates India's Multi-Cultural Veggie Cuisine
-
Anxious About Re-Entering Society? Here's How To Cope With Social Anxiety Disorder In Our New World
-
Bombay Bustle In Mayfair Pays Homage To Mumbai's Tiffin Food Culture
-
Tips On How To Stop Existing And Start Living
-
World Mental Health Day: Men Need Mental Health Help Too And Here’s What You Can Do
-
Tips On How Not To Let Your Problems Hold You Back
-
4 Hot October 2021 Tech Gadgets You Need Now!
-
Self-Care Sept. Part 3: How To Raise Your Emotional Intelligence (EQ)
-
Chakra Restaurant In London Aims To Bring Harmony To The Mind & Body Through Their Cuisine
-
Self-Care Sept Part 2: Take-Charge Tools For Self-Care
-
You Won't Believe These Obstacles Women Face When Trying To Have A Baby In India
-
Self-Care September Part One: How To Set An Intention Of Better Self-Care
-
Mindful Ways To Help You Transition To The Classroom
-
Highlights From Calgary Pride’s Exclusive Interview With Prince Manvendra Singh Gohil The World’s First Openly Gay Prince