How To Spring Clean The Energy In Your Home
Culture & Lifestyle Mar 29, 2022
The season for deep spring cleaning is upon us, however, spring cleaning doesn’t have to stop at the physical space, consider doing some energy spring cleaning and refresh the energies in your home.
I was directed to work from home at the onset of the pandemic and like many of others, my little condo wasn’t cut out to also be an office space. I noticed my home was feeling very heavy and that I was becoming increasingly tense and emotional, but also noticed the clutter of things as my office slowly took over. I began reading and researching about Feng Shui and Vastu and it led me on a little journey of resetting the energy of my home. While I am not an expert, the following steps are what I did to make these changes.
Step 1: Research
- Feng Shui is the ancient Chinese practice of aligning the individual with their surrounding environment, which focuses on 5 elements: wood, fire, water, metal and earth.
- Vastu is the Vedic science of architecture but is enhanced by Vastu Shastra which includes the systems within the home to being positive energy and also focuses on 5 elements: earth, fire, air, space and water.
Step 3: Decluttering
Both practices list decluttering as one of the first things to do and with the addition of schooling, working, and working out from home, there is probably a lot more going on. Take your time and go through each room, removing items that can be donated or thrown out. When it comes to items to be donated, there are numerous clothing or furniture banks that also take home items, some even offer pick ups. To help start the process, Feng Shui and Vastu Shastra share a list of items that attract negative energy including: broken items, ripped clothes, art depicting negative things, dried or fake plants or flowers and dead animals. Start there and expand to items that keep you holding onto the past or no longer serve a purpose. The thing to remember is reorganizing an active and ongoing process to avoid accumulating clutter again.
Step 4: Think Of Flow And Energy
Step 5: Add Some Greenery
Geeta Wahab
Author
Cultivating a life she loves, Geeta (@geets.suites) is chasing all her passions, including her love for home décor. As a brand new home owner, her current journey has launched her further into that world - check out her Instagram @geets.suites for tidbits of her story and other decorating pieces. A...
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Here's How To Support Someone Struggling With Depression Or Anxiety
-
This Is The Best Way To Break Up
-
These Are The Reasons Why You Need To Stop Using "Should"
-
We Tell You Why Dr. Monica Vermani’s Uplifting Book “A Deeper Wellness” Is What Your Soul Needs
-
South Asian Dining Elevated Thanks To Madhu's At The Grove In Hertfordshire
-
Broken Heart Syndrome: Tips On How To Detect This Fatal Heart Disease That's Affecting Women
-
How To Tell If You're A Victim Of Gaslighting
-
Give Your Home Splashes Of Periwinkle: Pantone Colour Of The Year
-
Hot March 2022 Tech Gadgets That You Need Now
-
IWD 2022: Refocus Your Finances To Empower Your Most Daring Dreams As A Woman
-
IWD 2022: How Women Can Let Go Of Life's Toughest Burdens & Live Free
-
International Women's Day 2022: ANOKHI LIFE's 15 Most Inspiring South Asian Women
-
3 Ways To Practice Positivity
-
Culinary Delights From Tamil Nadu Is Celebrated At London's Chettinad Restaurant
-
EQ Insights: These Key Steps Will Raise Your Emotional Intelligence
-
Tips On How To Communicate With Your Partner During Challenging Times
-
Veeraswamy Showcases Their Regal Heritage Through Cuisine In London
-
We Tell You Why "Brown Girl Like Me" By Jaspreet Kaur Is Book We've Been Waiting For
-
A Checklist To Show You If You Need A Therapist
-
How To Let Go Of What No Longer Serves You
-
East African Fusion Fare Tempts The Palate At London's Purple Flame
-
The Hottest February 2022 Tech Gadgets That You Need Now
-
Need To Let Off Steam? Here's Why Sweat Lodges and Saunas are Hot Ways to Connect with Your Health in 2022
-
You Need To Stop Postponing Your Happiness
-
Bell Let's Talk Day: How To Be Your Own Best Friend
-
This Is How We Can Learn From The Obstacles We Face
-
4 Hot January 2022 Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
This Why We Need To Stop Taking Things So Personally
-
Our 2021 Roundup: Is It Time To Cancel The Catholic Church For Their Role In Canada's Residential Schools?
-
Our 2021 Roundup: Here's How To Make Our Faith Bigger Than Our Fear
-
Our 2021 Roundup: "Modernist Cuisine": Farzi Café Opens Up Their First Canadian Location In Mississauga's Square One Food District
-
Our 2021 Roundup: Fool-Proof Recipes For 3 Easy-To-Bake Desi Treats
-
Our 2021 Roundup: Swipe Right If Jabbed? Tips On How To Navigate The New Dating World
-
Our 2021 Roundup: How To Find The Calm In Chaos At Home & At Work
-
Here's How To Conquer The Holiday Blues
-
Pressured To Socialize? Relax And Relish In JOMO (Joy Of Missing Out)
-
Art Gallery Of Mississauga Holds 2 Major Exhibits Celebrating Artists From Bangladesh
-
Here's How To Forgive And Move On
-
It's Time To Take Care Of Yourself First
-
Here's How To Face Fatigue And Get Back On Track
-
Hot December 2021 Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
Holiday Gift Guide 2021: 7 Gifts For The Kids
-
ANOKHI LIFE Celebrates 19th Anniversary With The Launch Of 'THE ANOKHI ADVOCATE List & Awards 2021'
-
We Were Robbed: Marc Fennell of "Stuff The British Stole" Dives Into The World Of Colonial Plundering
-
These Tips Will Help You Combat Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD)
-
Peloton Instructor Aditi Shah Teams Up With Tesher To Bring A Diwali-Inspired Playlist
-
Hot November 2021 Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
Do You Have PTSD? Here's How You Know
-
Get Your Festival Food Game On With These Delish Diwali Recipes
-
Tips On How To Handle Screen Fatigue
-
Oh My GAD: Understanding Generalized Anxiety Disorder
-
Single Women In India Are Staging A Revolution And Taking Back Their Autonomy
-
Saravanaa Bhavan London Celebrates India's Multi-Cultural Veggie Cuisine
-
Anxious About Re-Entering Society? Here's How To Cope With Social Anxiety Disorder In Our New World
-
Bombay Bustle In Mayfair Pays Homage To Mumbai's Tiffin Food Culture
-
Tips On How To Stop Existing And Start Living