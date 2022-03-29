How To Spring Clean The Energy In Your Home

The season for deep spring cleaning is upon us, however, spring cleaning doesn’t have to stop at the physical space, consider doing some energy spring cleaning and refresh the energies in your home.

I was directed to work from home at the onset of the pandemic and like many of others, my little condo wasn’t cut out to also be an office space. I noticed my home was feeling very heavy and that I was becoming increasingly tense and emotional, but also noticed the clutter of things as my office slowly took over. I began reading and researching about Feng Shui and Vastu and it led me on a little journey of resetting the energy of my home. While I am not an expert, the following steps are what I did to make these changes.

Step 1: Research

Take your time to learn about how energies flow or stagnate in different rooms and how you can shift or adjust spaces to create better energies. There are two leading practices from Asia that will help guide this journey:

Feng Shui is the ancient Chinese practice of aligning the individual with their surrounding environment, which focuses on 5 elements: wood, fire, water, metal and earth. Vastu is the Vedic science of architecture but is enhanced by Vastu Shastra which includes the systems within the home to being positive energy and also focuses on 5 elements: earth, fire, air, space and water.

Both practices are opposing in some senses but they also share key approaches to decor that are the same as you can see in their similar elements. Whether it’s Feng Shui or Vastu Shastra, these principles help clear negative energy and create space for positive energy.

Step 2: Plan

Once I knew what I had to do, I made myself a plan (see image below). I listed my rooms and each principle and left some space for me to fill in with how I would reflect that element. Creating a list of what decor pieces would stay in each room really helped with the next step.

Step 3: Decluttering

Both practices list decluttering as one of the first things to do and with the addition of schooling, working, and working out from home, there is probably a lot more going on. Take your time and go through each room, removing items that can be donated or thrown out. When it comes to items to be donated, there are numerous clothing or furniture banks that also take home items, some even offer pick ups. To help start the process, Feng Shui and Vastu Shastra share a list of items that attract negative energy including: broken items, ripped clothes, art depicting negative things, dried or fake plants or flowers and dead animals. Start there and expand to items that keep you holding onto the past or no longer serve a purpose. The thing to remember is reorganizing an active and ongoing process to avoid accumulating clutter again.

Once things are decluttered and you start to repack, put things back in a way that it is accessible and aren’t crammed into spaces. Boxes and bins are a great way to organize small odds and ends while providing a uniform look to a room. Look for boxes that match the over feel of the room or fill a colour/texture item that might be missing to help balance the room.

Step 4: Think Of Flow And Energy



Energy flow in the home is very important in both these practices. Cultivating and protecting a positive space is the aim of both Vastu Shastra and Feng Shui. One of the main items to consider is the use and placement of mirrors. In both practices, it states mirrors have the ability to reflect the positive energy of the home outwards rather than keeping them inside, so try to keep the away from the front door or entry spaces to your home. The other room to keep mirrors out of are the bedroom. Avoid mirrors in the bedroom or at the least ensure they are not facing the bed, which are to help promote a better and more restful sleep.

One of their shared elements is fire which can be reflected and included in a space as candles. Adding specifically coloured candles in the right direction help cultivate creativity, a sense of family and provide protection.

Step 5: Add Some Greenery



When reading and learning about the different elements, plants are included as part of energy improvement for almost all rooms. Plants symbolize an important aspect of Feng Shui or Vastu Shastra and help protect or foster positive energy based on the room they are placed in, for example the money tree pictured below would be great for the office. In some cases, an item can capture two elements, like a plant in a great and decorative planter.

*Note: the candle pictured above is white and should face west or north directions.

So with these steps, your home will not only look refreshed, it will feel it as well!