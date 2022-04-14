Clean Your Clutter And Add Some Colour For Fresh Spring Vibes
Culture & Lifestyle Apr 14, 2022
Working from home has been a journey for most of us, sometimes we clean and sometimes we accumulate more stuff. However, now that things are reopening, we could all go for a home refresh and reorganization. Spring cleaning isn’t all about getting rid of the old, this is an opportunity to repurpose or maximize current storage spaces. Check out these fab tips on how to get your fresh spring vibes!
Colour Theory
Prior to any cleaning and reorganizing, picture what you want the place or room to look like. What is that vision? A great place to start, is think of colours. Since the intent is to reorganize, why not roll up your sleeves and get ready for a full refresh. Wallpaper is a great way to add pops of colour or patterns to an accent wall or in hard to dress up spaces like closets or on the backs of cupboards. A fresh coat of paint or some peel and stick wallpaper are simple and easy ways to dress up a space.
- Identify which appliances or things need to be stored. Measure the items or group and measure them and find matching islands that have space to fit those.
- Think about the top requirements, would it be for food prep or as additional counter space. Some options have great stainless steel tops to help with food prep while other offer a chic marble top.
- Does it need to move? Will it double as a bar cart or will it stay stationary? Many come with wheels but they don’t need to be added. To get used to the space the island will take up, use painters tape and mark the space on the floor. It helps you adjust to the space prior to ordering.
- Dimensions and permanency. Do you want something that can be moved or that is renter friendly? Does it need to fit around pre-existing fixtures? Once you have the space measured you can set out to find something that fits your needs.
- What needs to be organized and needs a space in the closet? Is there a way to house items on a fun way that frees up closet space? Similar to the kitchen island, what will be stored here? Hats, shoes, chunky sweaters? Determining what needs to be stored helps with finding solutions to reorganize. It’s also a great time to empty the closet and see what will be kept and what can be donated.
Don’t get overwhelmed with the thought of spring cleaning, give yourself and your space time to breathe in the fresh air and fresh vibes!
Main Image Photo Credit: www.goodearth.in
Geeta Wahab
Author
Cultivating a life she loves, Geeta (@geets.suites) is chasing all her passions, including her love for home décor. As a brand new home owner, her current journey has launched her further into that world - check out her Instagram @geets.suites for tidbits of her story and other decorating pieces. A...
COMMENTS
