Travel: How To Get The Most From Your Weekend In Budapest
Culture & Lifestyle Apr 28, 2022
Can you really travel around the Hungarian capital over a weekend. The answer to this question is yes you can. Check out my quick weekend trip to Budapest!
A weekend in Budapest will give you a taste of the city and leave you wanting more for sure. The center of Budapest is the Danube River and the architecture around this is magnificent.
Where To Stay:
We stayed at the Kempinski Hotel. Honestly, it was a surprise for my sister in law’s 30th Birthday and therefore we went all out with the hotel however, there are many cheaper options aswell.
When writing this article the prices of the hotels I would recommend are below. (They are based on 2 adults sharing on a room only basis).
High End: £535
Mid Range: £300
Low End: £125
Things To Do:
Something that I think is different and fun is the Segway tour. This does depend on the time of year. We went in February and it was quite cold but we wrapped up and it was fine. If you go in the summer it is absolutely beautiful.
Segway Tour 1.5 hour: £37.59
Segway Tour 2.5 hour: £57.64
Doing the tour means you get to see a lot of Budapest in a fun way. When you go up to the castle definitely check out the oldest bakery in Budapest called Ruszwurm, they do a delicious hot chocolate and great pastries.
Another thing that is interesting about Budapest is that they were actually two different cities that merged into one. Buda and Pest are connected via The Chain Bridge and I would suggest taking a walk across this magnificent bridge.
If you choose to do the Segway tour I would say, take a trip back to the castle where you can pay to take a walk around the castle or walk around the grounds and take some great pictures. You can see the whole of Pest from the castle top and take some amazing pictures.
Much like London, Budapest also has the changing of the guards and you can see this at the Hungarian Parliament. You again can also do a parliament tour for a charge.
Budapest are known for their baths and this is something I have not experienced myself, but I have heard great things about these. The water temperature ranges between 65-105 degrees which sounds like a treat.
After Dark:
For a good night out there is only one place I can suggest for a completely different experience. There is something called the Ruin bars and these are based in old buildings, with many different rooms, all with different themes. For example you may walk through a door and it’s a wine bar that only serves wine or moving on a room full of TVs. The ruin bar we visited in Szimpla Kert, a good trick here is don’t wait in the long lines outside, head to the smaller bars around there and you will be able to buy a drink and grab a stamp for the back door into Szimpla Kert.
Food:
For breakfast we went to this cute restaurant called A La Maison, there is one in Pest and one in Buda. They do a lovely brunch which will tickle your taste buds.
For a posh dinner I would suggest Nobu which is in the Kempinski Hotel. It is a little pricey but the food is definitely worth it.
As always we tried an Indian restaurant in Budapest called Indigo. The restaurant opened its doors in 2005 in the Pest region and after doing well 10 years later they opened a sister restaurant in Buda. The one we visited was a cute little restaurant in Pest, it was reasonably priced and had the usual great Indian inspired dishes such as Paneer Makhanwalla, Rogan Josh and Daal. We really enjoyed seeing a little Indian culture in somewhere you would not expect it.
Whilst in Hungry one thing you should try is Galyas also known as Goulash. Goulash is a soup or stew made of meat and veg seasoned with Paprika and other spices and if you want the true experience then there are plenty of Hungarian cafes you can go to.
Overall I would recommend Budapest for a quick weekend getaway there is so much to do and so much to see you will have a fabulous time and make some great memories.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.unsplash.com
Vallisa Chauhan
Author
Vallisa Chauhan (@vallisachauhan) presents the Flagship breakfast show on Lyca Radio 1458. She has scripted and produced a full feature film called "Those 4 Walls" and is currently working on other projects. She loves travel and movies and tries to fit in both as much as she can.
