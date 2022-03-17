South Asian Dining Elevated Thanks To Madhu’s At The Grove In Hertfordshire
Culture & Lifestyle Mar 17, 2022
We continue to explore culinary treats and various restaurants around the world. This time we dine at Madhu’s latest resto at The Grove Hotel.
You may remember around this time last year I wrote about the fantastic Madhu’s Take-Out I had during the lockdown here in the U.K.. To celebrate 40 years of Madhus’, they opened two new Madhu’s restaurants and of them was based in the mansion of The Grove Hotel nestled in the heart of Hertfordshire on the sprawling golf grounds.
The name Madhus is already well known in the community, it is now in it’s fourth generation of family members running the show and they are also well known as event and wedding caterers with their names affiliated with many of the up-market hotels.
It was my mum’s birthday and so we decided to book Madhus at The Grove as it was local, my brother had also recently got married here and Madhu’s were the official caterers for the wedding.
As you turn off the main road into The Grove’s complex you are taken aback by the beautiful long windy road leading up to the Mansion.
It can be difficult to spot exactly where Madhu’s is but as the Mansion House of a 5-star retreat the concierge, the bell boy, or anyone in between will pop out to greet you and steer you in the right direction.
The restaurant is beautifully decorated and is situated through a number of rooms, almost as if you are private dining no matter where your table is. As soon as you enter the staff are really helpful and all have a smile on their faces, it makes you feel really welcomed and sets the scene for the rest of the evening.
The menu is a lot smaller than at some of the other’s restaurants but this is expected at is very bespoke and tailored towards the type of clientele that would come to this establishment.
As there were eight of us we ordered quite a few starters to try, they also offer a tasting menu if you prefer.
For starters, we ordered a non-veg sharing platter, chicken samosas, jeera chicken, paneer tikka, palak patta chaat, masala mogo, and robata chops.
All the food tasted amazing but something that stood out for me was the way the food was presented. Everything had a very upper-class style to the way it was put on the plate and the robata chops were bought out on little mini grills to keep them warm and succulent.
For mains, we ordered another selection to share. This included the dal makhani, saag paneer, murgh makhani, saag gosht, and masala fish. With this, we ordered some jeera rice and garlic naan.
Again the mains were perfect and the amount you get in each portion is good for sharing and giving you the option to try more than one dish.
As it was my mum’s birthday we didn’t order dessert as we had cake.
Enjoy this elevated dining experience!
Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com
Vallisa Chauhan
Author
Vallisa Chauhan (@vallisachauhan) presents the Flagship breakfast show on Lyca Radio 1458. She has scripted and produced a full feature film called "Those 4 Walls" and is currently working on other projects. She loves travel and movies and tries to fit in both as much as she can.
Need To Let Off Steam? Here's Why Sweat Lodges and Saunas are Hot Ways to Connect with Your Health in 2022
