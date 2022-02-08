East African Fusion Fare Tempts The Palate At London’s Purple Flame
Culture & Lifestyle Feb 08, 2022
We continue our culinary journey taking a look at various restos and this time we make a pit stop at Purple Flame. This family-friendly restaurant based in North-West London captures the East African-Indian fusion vibe perfectly.
As part of our Christmas present, my grandma decided she would treat us to a night out. Purple Flame was the destination of choice and thankfully during the busy festive period, we were able to book a booth table for the family.
Purple Flame is situated in Honeypot Lane and thankfully there is ample amounts of parking outside.
The atmosphere is very family-friendly and they are also known as a place where you can relax with friends and watch the big sporting events.
To start with we ordered a jug of passion fruit which is somewhat a staple when you go to a restaurant like us, unless your drinking alcohol of course, as they have a beautiful bar towards the back of the restaurant that stocks an amazing range of drinks.
We then started to order our starters, keeping in mind there was quite a few of us it was safe to say we could try whatever we wanted on the menu.
The crispy wings were on my hit list for sure and they very tasty and exactly what I was looking for.
The mixed grill was fantastic, there was a great mix of options including kebabs, chops, and chicken pieces. In a restaurant like Purple Flame I would always suggest ordering some naan to go with the starters and also some vegetarian dishes, just for variety. The vegetarian starters I suggest are the chilli garlic mushrooms, masala mogo and the chilli paneer.
Moving on to the mains the variety is endless and hopefully, you haven’t filled up on starters.
For the lamb dish we ordered Karahi Lamb (on the bone) which tasted delicious and the lamb was succulent and so tender. For the chicken dish I would suggest the butter chicken as this is one of my favourite dishes ever. I tend to order a biryani or rice to go with this as I already had the naan for with the starters.
For dessert I had to go all out especially when I saw they had something called sizzling brownie on the menu, this was exactly what it suggests a brownie on a hot plate and topped with a chocolate sauce that you pour over. You can literally smell the brownie as it comes out and it sizzles as the chocolate sauce is poured over. It was to die for.
If you are thinking of going to Purple Flame I suggest booking in advance to make sure you get a seat and do not have to wait.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.purpleflamelondon.com
Vallisa Chauhan
Author
Vallisa Chauhan (@vallisachauhan) presents the Flagship breakfast show on Lyca Radio 1458. She has scripted and produced a full feature film called "Those 4 Walls" and is currently working on other projects. She loves travel and movies and tries to fit in both as much as she can.
