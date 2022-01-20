4 Hot January 2022 Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
Culture & Lifestyle Jan 20, 2022
Step into the new year with these all new epic releases with these hot January 2022 tech gadgets!
Price: $949.99 CAD
Features: This phone has a 6.4” Dynamic AMOLED display. It is ready to snap all the best photos and comes equipped with 12MP wide, 12MP Ultra wide and 64MP Telephoto cameras and incredible night photo capabilities. There is also a 4800mAh battery to keep the phone well powered throughout the day and into the night.
Price: $899.99 CAD
Features: This laptop was designed with a green mindset of 30% PCR plastic. It has a 15.6” screen size with LCD display. It also comes equipped with 8GB standard memory and 4GB SDRAM. It also runs on Windows 11 and has a 7 hour battery life.
Price: $299.99
Features: This device has a 14” screen with a great display. The best feature of this is the long battery life which allows 18 hours of video playback. There is also the option to share files easily with the click of a button, easy Bluetooth connection and the ability to connect to multiple compatible device screens.
Price: $329.99 CAD
Features: This is a full 15.6” smart display for family organization as part of your smart home lineup. It uses Alexa widgets to keep up with calendars, sticky notes, to-do and shopping lists as well as assigned reminders. You can also customize everything to see what matters most to you.
Main Image Photo Credit: All Listed Above
Maresah Dharmoo
Author
Maresah (@sah_mare) our guest tech expert is a University of Toronto graduate with a double major in Political Science and English. She has an ever-present passion for journalism and she loves staying updated on all things tech. Maresah also loves karate, reading, running and sight-seeing. Check her...
