Fool-Proof Recipes For 3 Easy-To-Bake Desi Treats
Culture & Lifestyle Aug 02, 2021
Sometimes all baking needs is a handful of ingredients, a blender and a few minutes. Check out the following 3 easy-to-bake Desi treats that are perfect for any time of day or night!
Cinnamon Cardamom Walnut Oat Cake
Ingredients
- 1 cup rolled oats
- 2 tablespoons maple syrup
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
- ½ teaspoon ground cardamom
- Pinch salt
- 2 eggs
- 1 cup milk
- ¼ cup chopped walnuts
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350° and grease 4 ramekins. Divide the walnuts into 4 portions, put into ramekins and set aside.
- Add remaining ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth.
- Pour blended mix over the walnuts in ramekins and gently place in the oven.
- Bake for 25-30 mins until done. Centres should be set and spring back when touched. Let cool before serving.
Optional: To serve, slice down the middle and spread with fresh butter or cream cheese and sprinkle of cinnamon.
Mango Cherry Clafoutis
Ingredients
- 1 cup sweet cherries, pits removed (if frozen, let thaw)
- ½ diced ripe mango
- 4 eggs
- ½ sugar
- 1 teaspoon amaretto or almond extra (or a splash extra if you love almond flavour like I do)
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 1 cup milk
- ¾ cup flour
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350°
- Butter a baking dish, add cherries and mango and spread evenly and set aside.
- Add remaining ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth.
- Pour batter over fruits and place carefully in the oven. Bake for 35 minutes or until set. To test, insert a toothpick in the middle, toothpick should come out clean. Let rest before serving.
Freshly Baked Aloo Gobi with Fresh Garlic Naan
Ingredients
Aloo Gobi
- 2 cups cauliflower florets (florets should be small for quick baking)
- 2 medium baking potatoes, washed and cubed to ½ inch cubes
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1 teaspoon ground turmeric
- 1 teaspoon ground coriander
- ½ teaspoon chili powder
- ½ teaspoon garam masala
- ½ – 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- 1 tablespoon ginger paste
- Lemon wedges and fresh cilantro to serve
Garlic Naan
- 2 premade naan bread
- 2 tablespoon olive oil
- ½ teaspoon minced garlic
- ½ teaspoon dried parsley
Directions
Aloo Gobi
- Preheat oven to 400°
- Add cumin, turmeric, coriander, salt, chili, garam masala, garlic and ginger to a small bowl with a splash (1-2 tablespoons) of water and mix. Set aside.
- Add potatoes, cauliflower and spice mix to a large bowl and toss to coat.
- Spread veggies in a large baking dish and ensure veggies are spread evenly. Add a drizzle of oil to veggies
- Put veggies in oven and bake for 15 minutes, then remove and tent with foil. Continue to bake for another 15 minutes. Veggies should be fork tender.
- Remove from oven. Serve with lemon wedge and sprinkle of fresh cilantro and fresh garlic naan (see below).
Fresh Garlic Naan
- Preheat oven to 200°
- Mix olive oil, garlic and parsley and spread evenly on 2 naans
- Bake for 5 minutes or until warm and fragrant. Serve immediately.
Enjoy these easy bake treats with your morning chai or as a late night snack!
Main Image Photo Credit:
Geeta Wahab
Author
Cultivating a life she loves, Geeta (@geets.suites) is chasing all her passions, including her love for home décor. As a brand new home owner, her current journey has launched her further into that world - check out her Instagram @geets.suites for tidbits of her story and other decorating pieces. A...
