Fool-Proof Recipes For 3 Easy-To-Bake Desi Treats

Sometimes all baking needs is a handful of ingredients, a blender and a few minutes. Check out the following 3 easy-to-bake Desi treats that are perfect for any time of day or night!

Cinnamon Cardamom Walnut Oat Cake

Ingredients

1 cup rolled oats

2 tablespoons maple syrup

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon ground cardamom

Pinch salt

2 eggs

1 cup milk

¼ cup chopped walnuts

Directions

Preheat oven to 350° and grease 4 ramekins. Divide the walnuts into 4 portions, put into ramekins and set aside. Add remaining ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth. Pour blended mix over the walnuts in ramekins and gently place in the oven. Bake for 25-30 mins until done. Centres should be set and spring back when touched. Let cool before serving.

Optional: To serve, slice down the middle and spread with fresh butter or cream cheese and sprinkle of cinnamon.

Mango Cherry Clafoutis

Ingredients

1 cup sweet cherries, pits removed (if frozen, let thaw)

½ diced ripe mango

4 eggs

½ sugar

1 teaspoon amaretto or almond extra (or a splash extra if you love almond flavour like I do)

½ teaspoon salt

1 cup milk

¾ cup flour

Directions

Preheat oven to 350° Butter a baking dish, add cherries and mango and spread evenly and set aside. Add remaining ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth. Pour batter over fruits and place carefully in the oven. Bake for 35 minutes or until set. To test, insert a toothpick in the middle, toothpick should come out clean. Let rest before serving.

Freshly Baked Aloo Gobi with Fresh Garlic Naan

Ingredients

Aloo Gobi

2 cups cauliflower florets (florets should be small for quick baking)

2 medium baking potatoes, washed and cubed to ½ inch cubes

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon ground turmeric

1 teaspoon ground coriander

½ teaspoon chili powder

½ teaspoon garam masala

½ – 1 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 tablespoon ginger paste

Lemon wedges and fresh cilantro to serve

Garlic Naan

2 premade naan bread

2 tablespoon olive oil

½ teaspoon minced garlic

½ teaspoon dried parsley

Directions

Aloo Gobi

Preheat oven to 400° Add cumin, turmeric, coriander, salt, chili, garam masala, garlic and ginger to a small bowl with a splash (1-2 tablespoons) of water and mix. Set aside. Add potatoes, cauliflower and spice mix to a large bowl and toss to coat. Spread veggies in a large baking dish and ensure veggies are spread evenly. Add a drizzle of oil to veggies Put veggies in oven and bake for 15 minutes, then remove and tent with foil. Continue to bake for another 15 minutes. Veggies should be fork tender. Remove from oven. Serve with lemon wedge and sprinkle of fresh cilantro and fresh garlic naan (see below).

Fresh Garlic Naan

Preheat oven to 200° Mix olive oil, garlic and parsley and spread evenly on 2 naans Bake for 5 minutes or until warm and fragrant. Serve immediately.

Enjoy these easy bake treats with your morning chai or as a late night snack!

