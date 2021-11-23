Holiday Gift Guide 2021: 7 Gifts For The Kids
Culture & Lifestyle Nov 23, 2021
We continue our Holiday Gift Guide spotlighting South Asian businesses who would love your support! This year there has been some really cool releases with a kids-first focus and we love them! From super cool collection of books, toys, games and much more this year there is definitely lots to choose from!
They have a cute collection of stuffed toys depicting various cultural and religious figures. There is Saraswati Devi, Baby Ganesh, Baby Hanuman and Baby Krishna and each toy can be personalized and have an audio recording which plays a specific mantra.
Rangoli Mandala Circular Floor Puzzle
Assemble this rangoli puzzle as an everyday activity or put it together to brighten any the kids corner during holidays.
This backyard cricket set is great for sporty little ones or young ones looking for a new physical activity. After sometime of being in lockdown, pick this up to spice up their sport life.
Chhota Bheem Back To School Set
Featuring the fan-favourite Chhota Bheem character for the Chhota Bheem series, this backpack set has everything to set kids off to school, all with an easy to clean interior in case of spills.
Whether it is for a young one a lover of architecture or just an overall fan of the Taj Mahal, this amazing lego set is sure to put a smile on someone’s face.
The English Meets Urdu 3-Book Set
This amazing series of English and Urdu books is a great gift for little ones who are learning to read in both languages. It helps teach the two languages through fun bright illustrations and an easy to read format.
Stickers have made a huge come back recently, so why not gift some with a little South Asian flair with these super cute ones created by Vancouver-based illustrator Anu Chouhan!
Enjoy these amazing gifts perfect for the little ones!
Main Image Photo Credit: www.lego.com, www.moditoys.com, www.anchorandoakpublishing.com, www.kulture-khazana.myshopify.com
Geeta Wahab
Author
Cultivating a life she loves, Geeta (@geets.suites) is chasing all her passions, including her love for home décor. As a brand new home owner, her current journey has launched her further into that world - check out her Instagram @geets.suites for tidbits of her story and other decorating pieces. A...
We Were Robbed: Marc Fennell of "Stuff The British Stole" Dives Into The World Of Colonial Plundering
"Modernist Cuisine": Farzi Café Opens Up Their First Canadian Location In Mississauga's Square One Food District
ANOKHI LIFE Celebrates 19th Anniversary With The Launch Of 'THE ANOKHI ADVOCATE List & Awards 2021'
