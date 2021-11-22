ANOKHI LIFE Celebrates 19th Anniversary With The Launch Of ﻿’THE ANOKHI ADVOCATE List & Awards 2021′

We love this time of year! We at ANOKHI LIFE, North America’s longest running multimedia, multi-platform brand about South Asian pop culture, lifestyle, and entertainment, is pleased to announce the launch of The ANOKHI ADVOCATE List & Awards 2021 on the occasion of its 19th anniversary, to mark, showcase, and celebrate the global South Asian community regionally, nationally and internationally.

Established in 2002, the ANOKHI media and events brand has seen a number of micro pivots take place over the years from ANOKHI VIBE (2002) to ANOKHI MAGAZINE (2004), to ANOKHI MEDIA (2013), and ANOKHI LIFE (2019). The aim of this journey has been to ensure alignment and relevance with the community it serves, as changes continue to mark its exponential growth and footprint globally.

The goal of this year’s celebrations is to showcase the global South Asian community and its various contributions, so that future generations can have an undeniable benchmark to look up to, as well as a trajectory to move forward with.

The mission statement shows you what this list is all about!

“The ANOKHI ADVOCATE List 2021 is positioned to honour those who have set themselves as exemplary citizens of advocacy in their space. Taking into account the world and life changing 18 months that we all have had, while we are preparing to enter into a new normal, this is the perfect time to focus in on those who have lifted all of us up and provoked us to think, communicate and act for the collective betterment of our society as a whole.” In honour of our 19th anniversary, we are excited to share The ANOKHI Advocate List 2021! A unique collaboration with our hugely popular The ANOKHI UNCENSORED Show (which you can catch on the Rukus Avenue Radio station, the world’s #1 South Asian radio station on the free Dash Radio app), this year we are thrilled to bring you 6 curated episodes exploring the various professional and personal advocate philosophies from notable South Asian personalities/companies from around the world. These curated episodes will cover the 6 pillars across six industries: Business, Media, Entertainment, Glamour, Lifestyle, and Crusader. We will be releasing them throughout November and December, respectively.

“This year’s celebration of the global South Asian community is a testament to the journey that we have shared as a community in uplifting, supporting, and pushing each other forward in various capacities,” noted ANOKHI LIFE’s Founder & CEO Raj Girn. “After the preceding year where the world stood still, this year has been a year of powerful movement that is changing the identity of our footprint that will affect generations to come.

It’s because of this that this year’s theme is ‘advocacy’ driven – our community has stepped up their game ten-fold and as always, we are here to spotlight, showcase, and celebrate them with the curation of The ANOKHI ADVOCATE List 2021 & The ANOKHI AWARDS 2021, to commemorate the 19th anniversary of the ANOKHI brand (est. November 19th, 2002).” “What the past 19 months have taught us is the fact that the power to make a difference is in our hands,” adds Editor-In-Chief of The ANOKHI List, Hina P. Ansari And it is that power that we are excited to celebrate with The ANOKHI ADVOCATE List. I am thrilled to be able to share stories of these advocates who are challenging the system for the greater good.”

Here are the details of this digital-first video and audio experience:

We are very excited to share year's celebration of The ANOKHI ADVOCATE List 2021 so that you can be inspired just like us!

