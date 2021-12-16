Pressured To Socialize? Relax And Relish In JOMO (Joy Of Missing Out)
Culture & Lifestyle Dec 16, 2021
The jab has become the ticket to socializing. And that is more evident now as we are in the midst of holiday party season. However one thing that this new normal has taught us is the new found interest in realigning our priorities to best suit our needs. So forget FOMO, ’tis the season of JOMO where finding joy of missing out has become an acceptable fact of life.
Family gatherings, work events, social gatherings, oh my! It’s the season where social calendars tend to fill-up and the days can feeling like they are passing in a flurry of activities. Along with some COVID-19 restrictions being lifted, have come more invitations to socialize. In an ever-changing world of social rules and health guidelines, we’re all adapting at a different pace and adjusting back to being more social, isn’t always easy for everyone.
Many people continue to navigate through feelings of uncertainty and a fear of socializing while also dealing with wanting to get back out there. Missing loved ones and craving in-person social connection can lead to FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out on social activities) and those feelings can exist in duality with a comfort we may feel about staying safe and cozy in the comfort of our own homes (JOMO: Joy Of Missing Out).
So how do we find the balance of embracing JOMO while ensuring our time at home and/or decline of social invitations isn’t fear-based? How do we adapt to our need for in-person social connection while respecting our apprehension on being at social gatherings?
Start By Asking Yourself These Questions:
Are you genuinely happy staying home?
Is your decision to stay home being made from a place of contentment and ease (as opposed to fear or apprehension)?
If the answers to both our yes, then embrace staying put! You’re likely just enjoying added alone time; you’re in a state of genuine JOMO and no further action may be required at this point (other than putting on your coziest socks and making yourself a nice cup of chai).
If you had a no (or two), then you’re likely missing social connection and taking some action may be best for you.
Read on for some tips on how to navigate this ever-changing, tricky social space in a way that’s mindful of your mental health and well-being:
Don’t shame yourself for not feeling social: It’s okay to have fears – the past few years have been scary and with new variants emerging, we remain in a place of uncertainty. Avoid judging, shaming, and putting pressure on yourself to get back out there and be a social butterfly. If you need to take it slow, do that – embrace your “caterpillar” and trust that you’ll evolve again in time; ensure you’re speaking to yourself with a gentle, self-acceptance. It may seem like missing out on a party is a big deal in the moment but trust there will be another one in the future; shaming yourself will only heighten your stress level.
Don’t allow others to shame you: Make your decisions on what will bring you the most peace – avoid succumbing to the pressure to socialize from others. Maybe your family, friends and/or work colleagues are ready for events and even hugs – it doesn’t mean you have to be. Stand in your power and trust your gut, if you allow others to guilt you into being social, it may be a forced experience that you don’t enjoy anyway (and they may feel that energy in-person as well). A simple “thank you for the invite, I appreciate being included. I won’t be able to make it this time, but I hope we can catch up in the future” does the trick – you don’t need to go into the reasons if you don’t want to.
Start small: Whether you’re excited for it or not, the first time back out in a large, social event can be overwhelming (I felt this way and was genuinely surprised by my emotions. I thought going back to being around people would feel natural and easy but after staying in isolation for so long, it can take awhile to adjust to the sheer presence of a lot of people not to mention the noise levels). Pace yourself – try participating in smaller social settings first (e.g. grab dinner with one friend at a quieter restaurant). Gage your comfort levels and try expanding a bit every week. It can also be helpful to find a quiet corner in a busy space (e.g. like a café) and just people watch from a distance to get used to being physically present with others and the added noise.
Choose quality over quantity: Just because you’re going to one event, it doesn’t mean you have to go to all the events. Review your invites and/or social options, sit with them for a bit and then decide which ones will make you feel most comfortable. Ask yourself what social interactions and will leave you feeling most mentally and spiritually nourished. Consider the impact the impact the physical spaces will have on you as well (for example, maybe you’re more comfortable catching up with a friend over a walk in nature as opposed to attending a larger, holiday house party).
Embrace your evolution: Maybe you used to be a social butterfly, always experiencing FOMO when others were out and about and the past few years have changed you; maybe you have a heightened appreciation for alone time and/or cooking at home, relaxing on the couch, sitting in meditation, watching movies at home instead of cinemas and maybe that surprises you (and those around you). Maybe you have a new fondness for a healthy level of JOMO. Remind yourself your allowed to change, grow, evolve – we enjoy different things at different times of life. Perhaps in two years you’ll go back to being the life of the party, hitting every social event or maybe you won’t…all you need to remember is to accept yourself either way.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.unsplash.com
Rachna Sethi
Author
Rachna (@thesassyspiritual) is a graduate of the Applied Mindfulness Meditation program from the University of Toronto, a certified Educator with two bachelor degrees and a diploma in Art Therapy. She's dedicated to living with a compassionate approach. Committed to helping people integrate Mindfuln...
COMMENTS
We Were Robbed: Marc Fennell of "Stuff The British Stole" Dives Into The World Of Colonial Plundering
"Modernist Cuisine": Farzi Café Opens Up Their First Canadian Location In Mississauga's Square One Food District
ANOKHI LIFE Celebrates 19th Anniversary With The Launch Of 'THE ANOKHI ADVOCATE List & Awards 2021'
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Art Gallery Of Mississauga Holds 2 Major Exhibits Celebrating Artists From Bangladesh
-
Here's How To Forgive And Move On
-
It's Time To Take Care Of Yourself First
-
Here's How To Face Fatigue And Get Back On Track
-
Hot December 2021 Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
Holiday Gift Guide 2021: 7 Gifts For The Kids
-
ANOKHI LIFE Celebrates 19th Anniversary With The Launch Of 'THE ANOKHI ADVOCATE List & Awards 2021'
-
"Modernist Cuisine": Farzi Café Opens Up Their First Canadian Location In Mississauga's Square One Food District
-
We Were Robbed: Marc Fennell of "Stuff The British Stole" Dives Into The World Of Colonial Plundering
-
These Tips Will Help You Combat Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD)
-
Peloton Instructor Aditi Shah Teams Up With Tesher To Bring A Diwali-Inspired Playlist
-
Hot November 2021 Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
Do You Have PTSD? Here's How You Know
-
Get Your Festival Food Game On With These Delish Diwali Recipes
-
Tips On How To Handle Screen Fatigue
-
Oh My GAD: Understanding Generalized Anxiety Disorder
-
Single Women In India Are Staging A Revolution And Taking Back Their Autonomy
-
Saravanaa Bhavan London Celebrates India's Multi-Cultural Veggie Cuisine
-
Anxious About Re-Entering Society? Here's How To Cope With Social Anxiety Disorder In Our New World
-
How To Find The Calm In Chaos At Home & At Work
-
Bombay Bustle In Mayfair Pays Homage To Mumbai's Tiffin Food Culture
-
Tips On How To Stop Existing And Start Living
-
World Mental Health Day: Men Need Mental Health Help Too And Here’s What You Can Do
-
Tips On How Not To Let Your Problems Hold You Back
-
4 Hot October 2021 Tech Gadgets You Need Now!
-
Self-Care Sept. Part 3: How To Raise Your Emotional Intelligence (EQ)
-
Chakra Restaurant In London Aims To Bring Harmony To The Mind & Body Through Their Cuisine
-
Self-Care Sept Part 2: Take-Charge Tools For Self-Care
-
You Won't Believe These Obstacles Women Face When Trying To Have A Baby In India
-
Self-Care September Part One: How To Set An Intention Of Better Self-Care
-
Mindful Ways To Help You Transition To The Classroom
-
Highlights From Calgary Pride’s Exclusive Interview With Prince Manvendra Singh Gohil The World’s First Openly Gay Prince
-
Here's How To Put The Past Where It Belongs
-
This Is What You Need To Know About Personal Chemistry
-
4 Hot Sept 2021 Back To School Tech Gadgets That You Need Now
-
Swipe Right If Vaxxed? Tips On How To Navigate The New Dating World
-
Step Back In Time With Partition Era Cuisine At 1947 London
-
This Is How To Stop Numbing Your Feelings And Let Go Of Past Hurts
-
Your Schemas: Understanding Maps Of Information We Create Throughout Our Lives
-
Stop Selling Yourself Short By Getting Rid Of Your Self-Limiting Thoughts
-
Want Some Paan Ice Cream? Scooperb In London Has The Best Ice Cream Treats
-
4 Hot Tech Gadgets That Are Out This August 2021
-
Exploring The Power Of Compassion
-
Fool-Proof Recipes For 3 Easy-To-Bake Desi Treats
-
Karim Nanji Of Marble Financial Tells Why You Need To Get A Handle On Your Covid-Debt Before Its Too Late
-
The Value Of Understanding How Others Can Reveal Who We Really Are
-
Naan Nachos, BBQ Naan S'Mores & More — Fire Up That BBQ For These Fab Desi Treats
-
My Multiple Sclerosis Journey: Three Ways I've Enhanced My Wellness Routine
-
Here's How To Make Our Faith Bigger Than Our Fear
-
Summer Reading List: These 6 Desi Books Are Perfect For The Beach
-
Indulge In The Best Indo-Chinese & North Indian Dishes At Sugar & Spice Lounge In Queensbury
-
Suffering Has A Purpose — Here's What That Is
-
Stay Cool & Feel Fresh With These Tropical Fruit Recipes
-
Take A Closer Look At What Angers You In Order To Be More Compassionate
-
Red Light District Workers In India Are Struggling To Survive Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
-
Is It Time To Cancel The Catholic Church For Their Role In Canada's Residential Schools?