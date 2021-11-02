Hot November 2021 Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!

November brings forth some pretty great tech! Check out what’s in store and what you need in your life.

Apple Watch Series 7

Price: $529 CAD

Features: The latest smart watch from Apple is here. It is waterproof, has the always- on display option and Emergency features like international calling and fall detection. Users can also get the cellular service option so that the device acts like a Phone. In terms of health features, the watch monitors blood oxygen, ECG and has heart rate monitoring and notifications. It also tracks all the expected fitness metrics like activity and step goals and calories burned during workouts.

Microsoft Surface Go 3

Price: $519.99 CAD

Features: The latest high-performance tablet is here from Microsoft. It has a 10.5” high- resolution touchscreen, fast processing options, and offers a great way to be on the go with the 11 hour battery life. It also has a 1080p HD camera and you can add on a keyboard and use the stylus.

Bose QC 45 Headphones

Price: $449 CAD

Features: The latest over-ear noise cancelling headphones from Bose offer the most advanced technology in the industry. It is physically designed to ensure comfort and sustain falls. Internally, it provides an immersive and amazing sound experience. Users can also choose from different modes such as Quiet mode and Aware mode in order to drown out or hear background noise as needed.

Ipad Mini

Price: $649 CAD

Features: This little iPad has an 8.3” Liquid Retina display screen with True Tone. It now comes with a A15 bionic chip to offer faster performance and you can use an Apple Pencil with it to draw/write. There is now the Touch ID feature built into the the top button to access everything faster. Camera capabilities also include a 12MP rear camera.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.cnn.com, www.notebookcheck.net, www.apple.com