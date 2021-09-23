Chakra Restaurant In London Aims To Bring Harmony To The Mind & Body Through Their Cuisine
Nestled in Kensington, Chakra takes a unique approach to South Asian fare. With their focus on ensuring a mind & body connection Chakra wants to bring harmony to your sense through their delectable cuisine.
As many of you will know Chakra refers to the wheels of energy within the body, much like that the restaurant has a similar concept, you feel a sense of bliss when there and they aim to restore harmony within your mind and body. They have an ethos of bringing the outdoors indoors.
The food celebrates North Indian styles with hints of Punjab. The restaurant is situated on the bank of the River Thames and has a lovely outdoor terrace area that can be used during the summer months as well as a beautifully decorated interior section and a private dining area.
The colours of the indoor décor is bright and vibrant with a beautiful large bar at the helm. There are table set against the wall where there are comfortable sofa benches and this is seen through the private dining area aswell.
A few weeks ago we visited Chakra restaurant in Kingston. It was after a religious function and therefore although there were around 30 of us we were all vegetarian but this did not stop us from enjoying the scrumptious food.
We started with some street food and chota (small) plates. The Bhel puri was so tasty it was a combination of puffed rice tossed with onions, tomatoes, pomegranate, and it was topped with tamarind and sev.
Something that was very different was the wild mushroom naan, this was not something I thought I would enjoy as much as I did. They were in essence stuffed paratha like but they were so tasty we ended up having to order more and more.
As you have probably noticed by now Paneer is one of my favourite foods and I have to order it everywhere I go. This tandoori paneer did not disappoint at all. It was so soft and the tikka was marinated so well onto the paneer that it tasted amazing.
Something else that I thought was different was the chilli lime and garlic mogo chips. I have heard of garlic mogo but the lime twist on the cassava was a great mix and really added some flavour.
For mains, we ordered a number of thali’s and then add extra portions of food to make up a full meal for everyone.
The thalis that are served at lunchtime come in two combinations, a veg and non veg option. Today we went for the veg option that offers paneer butter masala, corn palak, daal makhana, saffron pulao, naan, raita and gulab jamun.
The food was extremely delicious and the portions were very generous. Everyone that was with me really enjoyed the food and the gulab jamun’s went down a treat and were definitely re-ordered a few times over.
There are a few locations of Chakra and I truly believe each one will have the same level of excellence as the Kingston branch that I visited, with the same bright and vibrant décor and great food.
Vallisa Chauhan
Author
Vallisa Chauhan (@vallisachauhan) presents the Flagship breakfast show on Lyca Radio 1458. She has scripted and produced a full feature film called "Those 4 Walls" and is currently working on other projects. She loves travel and movies and tries to fit in both as much as she can.
Highlights From Calgary Pride’s Exclusive Interview With Prince Manvendra Singh Gohil The World’s First Openly Gay Prince
