You Won’t Believe These Obstacles Women Face When Trying To Have A Baby In India
Culture & Lifestyle Sep 15, 2021
When it comes to trying to conceive, there are many factors that need to be taken into account. One’s health, age and of course the financial ability to be able to take care of the newborn are usually at the top of the list. However in India, trying to have a baby presents itself with additional obstacles: dealing with cultural resistance when it comes to infertility and surrogacy on one hand and — depending on where you live — the added realization that the government may have a say on your decision as well. We take a closer look at how Indian women of today are trying to navigate this road to motherhood.
Becoming a parent is a huge undertaking.
But so is the process of trying to become a parent, which can take a serious emotional and mental toll on couples who are struggling with infertility.
The Blame Game:
It doesn’t help matters when you’re viewed as a failure in the eyes of the South Asian community, in particular, if you’re unable to have a child, regardless of if it’s your fault or not.
This is especially burdensome for women as being a female comes with the expectation that you should want to and have to bear children for your husband – this is our purpose as women after all. And when you don’t, be it that you don’t want to have children (gasp) or are unable to conceive, your value as a woman is questioned. Aunties will often offer unsolicited advice about how to get pregnant, ask what you’re waiting for, or let you know that your beloved husband will leave you if you’re unable to produce an heir.
Like I said, the weight of infertility is often placed on the woman (as if we didn’t have enough to worry about). However, according to Indian Express, approximately “10-15 percent of the nation’s population exhibit complications related to fertility.” To put it into perspective, Times of India highlights that nearly “12-18 million couples in India are diagnosed with infertility every year.”
The kicker here is that the women have been unfairly carrying the weight of the shame and despair that infertility brings as, according to Times of India when couples are experiences difficulties with fertility, “…50% is due to “male factor” infertility, owing to the reproductive anomalies in the male.”
In fact, Deccan Herald reported that almost “1.5% more men suffer from infertility than women.”
Evidently, over the years, men in their late 20’s to mid-30’s are more often experiencing “…a combination of low sperm concentration or poor sperm motility, or abnormal morphology.” These issues may be caused by numerous things, such as “…unhealthy lifestyle, lack of physical activity, high pressure jobs, pollution, poor diet, alcohol consumption and smoking.”
I mean, honestly, how dare a woman’s eggs not be more aggressive about latching on to the limited sperm that manages to come their way? Rude. Unfortunately, within South Asian culture, this is the reality.
A woman’s worth is tied to producing a child for her husband, and so the issue of infertility and the negative feelings it might bring is hers to carry, and hers alone. South Asian culture determines that the woman must be the one to go through infertility treatment, while men are “…undiagnosed and untreated” because honestly, what would people say?!
Controlling Birth Rates:
Keeping infertility in mind, some states in India, like Uttar Pradesh are seeking to formally control birth rates by providing perks to households that limit how many children they have. For example, according to Nikkei Asia, incentives for households “…with two children would [include] higher pay and subsidies for real estate purchases to soft loans and utility bill rebates.” Meanwhile, parents with a single offspring “would receive even more perks in education, health care and employment.” Whereas parents with more than two children “…would become ineligible for state subsidies and welfare benefits, as well as losing the right to run for a state assembly seat.”
But, when we think about South Asian culture, male children are preferred over female children. The ludicrous idea that boys are worth more than girls as female children are more of a burden continues to permeate minds in India.
Don’t believe me?
Deutsche Welle reported that nearly “…2 million [females] go “missing” across age groups every year because of abortion of female fetuses, disease, neglect and inadequate nutrition.”
This leads me to think that after struggling with infertility, women in areas where child limits are being enforced may also be forced to make the jarring decision to commit female feticide to avoid going over the limit and ‘save a spot’ for a male child that may never come.
Enough Is Enough:
The underlying patriarchal ideologies that govern the concept of family in South Asian communities are deeply problematic and may lead to even more undue hardship for women.
There’s no reason that women need to carry the burden of the family and there’s no need for nearly two million baby girls to go missing each year. It’s just not acceptable.
The truth is that it takes two people to make a child.
And so, I believe it is up to newer generations of South Asians to take the male ego off of the pedestal that it has been placed upon by their ancestors to hold men accountable for the fact that infertility can also be because of them. It is high time that men share the burden of infertility and the difficulties that come with having a family, such as getting treatment, acknowledging that there is a problem with them, and having these conversations with others to remove the stigma.
As well, it is high time that the preference for boys over girls is squashed (I mean, hello, girls are freaking awesome)! While I can try to understand the need to limit the growth of India’s population, introducing limits on children may add even more pressure on women who are experiencing issues with fertility (regardless of if it’s their fault) to have the ‘right’ child and not waste her shot. And so, I believe that once again, we will need the younger generation of South Asians to advocate for these unborn children and value them, no matter their gender.
All in all, infertility is not an easy thing to deal with, so let’s kick this old-world thinking about the family to the curb and not make creating a family harder than it needs to be for everyone involved.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.unsplash.com
Devika Goberdhan
Author
Devika (@goberdhan.devika) is an MA graduate who specialized in Political Science at York University. Her passion and research throughout her graduate studies pushed her to learn about and unpack hot button issues. Thus, since starting at ANOKHI in 2016, she has written extensively about many challe...
COMMENTS
Highlights From Calgary Pride’s Exclusive Interview With Prince Manvendra Singh Gohil The World’s First Openly Gay Prince
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Self-Care September Part One: How To Set An Intention Of Better Self-Care
-
Mindful Ways To Help You Transition To The Classroom
-
Highlights From Calgary Pride’s Exclusive Interview With Prince Manvendra Singh Gohil The World’s First Openly Gay Prince
-
Here's How To Put The Past Where It Belongs
-
This Is What You Need To Know About Personal Chemistry
-
4 Hot Sept 2021 Back To School Tech Gadgets That You Need Now
-
Swipe Right If Vaxxed? Tips On How To Navigate The New Dating World
-
Step Back In Time With Partition Era Cuisine At 1947 London
-
This Is How To Stop Numbing Your Feelings And Let Go Of Past Hurts
-
Your Schemas: Understanding Maps Of Information We Create Throughout Our Lives
-
Stop Selling Yourself Short By Getting Rid Of Your Self-Limiting Thoughts
-
Want Some Paan Ice Cream? Scooperb In London Has The Best Ice Cream Treats
-
4 Hot Tech Gadgets That Are Out This August 2021
-
Exploring The Power Of Compassion
-
Fool-Proof Recipes For 3 Easy-To-Bake Desi Treats
-
Karim Nanji Of Marble Financial Tells Why You Need To Get A Handle On Your Covid-Debt Before Its Too Late
-
The Value Of Understanding How Others Can Reveal Who We Really Are
-
Naan Nachos, BBQ Naan S'Mores & More — Fire Up That BBQ For These Fab Desi Treats
-
My Multiple Sclerosis Journey: Three Ways I've Enhanced My Wellness Routine
-
Here's How To Make Our Faith Bigger Than Our Fear
-
Summer Reading List: These 6 Desi Books Are Perfect For The Beach
-
Indulge In The Best Indo-Chinese & North Indian Dishes At Sugar & Spice Lounge In Queensbury
-
Suffering Has A Purpose — Here's What That Is
-
Stay Cool & Feel Fresh With These Tropical Fruit Recipes
-
Take A Closer Look At What Angers You In Order To Be More Compassionate
-
Red Light District Workers In India Are Struggling To Survive Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
-
Is It Time To Cancel The Catholic Church For Their Role In Canada's Residential Schools?
-
Pride Is A Lifestyle, Not A Month: Mango Lassi On His Life As An ‘Openly Queer, Femme Man'
-
4 Hot Tech Gadgets That Are Out This July 2021
-
These Are The Reasons Why It's Important To Balance Grief & Gratitude
-
Cumin Crusted Chicken & More: These Recipes Will Bring Our Favourite Spices To Life
-
These Are The 7 Ways You Can Get A Good Night's Sleep
-
It's Important To Understand The Power of Saying "No"
-
A Mindful Guide To Understanding The Grieving Process
-
Check Out These Father's Day Recipes That Any Desi Dad Will Love!
-
PRIDE 2021 Special: Let Me Tell You My Trans Journey From Female To Male & How That Has Affected My Desi Family
-
This Is Why Malala Won't Marry Your Son
-
4 Hot Tech Gadgets That Are Out This June 2021
-
Let It Out Because These Are The Reasons Why Crying Is Good For You
-
PRIDE 2021 SPECIAL: 10 LGBTQ+ Voices That We Need To Listen To
-
South Asian Heritage Month 2021: #Reclaimingmyname — We Need To Stop Mispronouncing Our Name For The Benefit Of Others
-
Part Two: What Goes Up Must Come Down: Conquering The Cycle Of Panic
-
Part One: What Goes Up Must Come Down — Understanding & Navigating The Cycle Of Panic
-
Dine In Posh Pods At Ponsbourne Hotel Near Central London
-
South Asian Heritage Month 2021: 8 Desi Books That Will Create Teachable Moments For The Young Minds In Your Life
-
Meditate With Deepak Chopra & Alicia Keys Plus 4 Other Mindful Ways To Unplug & Relax Anywhere
-
The Ripple Effect: Why We Need To Pay Attention To Our Thoughts
-
Enjoy The Sunshine With These Fresh Drink Recipes That Have A Desi Twist
-
Feeling, Healing & Growth: Tips On How To Navigate Your Negative Emotions
-
OMG! Gulab Jamun Pancakes & Other Brilliant Brunch Recipes
-
4 Hot Tech Gadgets That Are Out This May 2021
-
Give From Your Overflow … Not From Your Well! Tips On How To Help More Efficiently
-
South Asian Heritage Month 2021: Get Lit With These 8 Trending Novels By Desi Authors
-
This Delish Ramadan Charcuterie Board Is The Perfect Addition To Iftar
-
My Takeaway Treat From Spice Rack Lounge In North West London
-
These Recipes Will Give Your Boring Salad A South Asian Kick