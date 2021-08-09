4 Hot Tech Gadgets That Are Out This August 2021

Get ready for the most epic tech gadgets releases for the month!

Fitbit Luxe

Price: $149.95 CAD

Features: This is a more upscale Fitbit release designed with fashion in mind. It has gold and stainless steel exterior screen options and silicone or metal bands to match. It tracks all of the expected metrics such as a variety of fitness activities, distance, calories, steps, heart rate, sleep and it has a waterproof swim mode. The battery also lasts 5 days.

Nokia 6310

Price: $549.99 CAD

Features: This classic phone that we all know from the past is back with a modern screen and accessibility features while still keeping the old school specifications like a radio, weeks long battery life, the classic Snake game and the tough exterior that makes it as durable as we all remember.

Suunto 9 Peak Smartwatch

Price: $729.99 CAD

Features: This smartwatch has a thin, sleek design and over 80 sport modes and built in GPS Navigation for all hiking, walking and running activities. It is also water resistant for swimming and designed to function in a variety of weather conditions. The battery also uses power intelligently so it can last 7-14 days depending on usage needs.

Motorola Edge 20

Price: $560 CAD

Features: This phone is expected to be released in August. It has a 6.67” screen size with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. It has 3 rear cameras – 108MP, 8MP and 16MP and a 16 MP front camera. It also includes a fingerprint sensor and wireless fast charging with a 4350 mAh battery.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.gizmochina.com, www.dcrainmaker.com, wwww.nokiamob.com, www.nextpit.com