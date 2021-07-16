Indulge In The Best Indo-Chinese & North Indian Dishes At Sugar & Spice Lounge In Queensbury

We continue to explore various dine-in and takeaway treats. Whether you fancy some fusion or looking for some classic North Indian cuisine, Sugar & Spice Lounge definitely has plenty of delish dishes to choose from. Steps from the Queensbury Tube near London, UK, this family owned jaunt is the best place to dine in and takeaway when hankering for some solid Indo-Chinese or South Asian flavour-filled fare.

Sugar & Spice Lounge is the perfect family restaurant based on the Queensbury parade in North West London.

This is a family owned business established in 1999 but a single man Vel Sugarnan. It started as a small family supermarket and after seeing its success Vel opened up a second one in Queensbury. With a love for food he decided he wanted to share this passion with the wider community and make a place where you can sit back and relax with a warm atmosphere and so Sugar & Spice Lounge was born.

Not only is this a great place for families it has the perfect atmosphere for all those big sporting event, with big screens for you to catch a game whilst tucking to some delicious food and sipping on a alcoholic or non-alcoholic drink.

The restaurant offers some great Indo-Chinese food and is known as one of the best in its market.

Sugar & Spice Lounge happens to be very close to me and so I thought I would pop in and try some of the food as I have heard some great reviews about it.

Let’s start with something that put a huge smile on my face, their Rose Pina Colada mocktail. Now I have said this before but I don’t drink alcohol and when a restaurant does not have good non-alcoholic drinks on the menu I end up drinking water. But as soon as I saw this I was like yes, all hail Sugar and Spice!

If you do prefer an alcoholic drink then Sugar & Spice Lounge has a full stocked bar and they so some great cocktails.

For starters we ordered a mix of masla chips, Szechuan Paneer, Chilli Mushroom and some Crispy Bhindi.

We also ordered some Chicken 65, Tilapia fillet with chilli garlic lemon sauce and devil prawns (although I had to pass on these due to the fact that my tolerance levels for chilli is not very high).

The starters were delicious and I can totally understand why they are known for their food.

I then took a wander into the brand new garden they have opened which is completely COVID friendly.

After filling ourselves up on mains, which always typical at any Indian restaurant we ordered a mixture of dishes for mains. This included Paneer Tikka Masala (one of my favourite dishes), egg curry as it sounded different, Saag Ghosht and Kerala Chicken Masala.

To go with this we got some Hakka noodles as we we wanted to taste their Indo-Chinese cuisine as well. After eating the starters I knew that the mains would be great and I was not disappointed. There were a few more dishes on the menu I would of liked to try but it really was getting too much.

By this point we were too full to eat anymore so instead we ordered some sweet paans however we all know how good kulfi is and they serve that in a number of flavours.

All in all I was very impressed with Sugar and Spice mainly because when you hear of family run smaller Indian restaurants I am always a little weary that the food may not be a good or they may lack in their service but Sugar and Spice does not have an absence of either of those.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.sugarnspice.com