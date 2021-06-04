4 Hot Tech Gadgets That Are Out This June 2021
Culture & Lifestyle Jun 04, 2021
Here are some new tech gadgets fresh on the market and creating quite a buzz!
Price: $999 – $1399 CAD
Features: There are two sizes in this latest model – 11” and 12.9” with Liquid Retina display. There are also multiple storage options from 128GB to 2TB. It is powered by the Apple M1 chip and is boasted to have fast Wifi and 5G cellular capabilities.
Price: $1599 CAD
Features: This laptop is designed to offer a memorable gaming experience with a 16.1” screen with great graphics and visuals and a 5900HX processor. With 1TB of internal storage and the combined benefit of excellent graphics, it allows users to have an exceptional gaming experience. The keyboard is also backlit and supports smooth keyboard usage.
Price: $2319.99 CAD
Features: The second model in the unique flip phone offers two colour options – bronze or black. It has a 6.2” screen when folded, and a 7.6” screen when unfolded in Dynamic AMOLED 2X. The hinge that allows the phone to fold is also capable of initiating different prompts depending on how the phone is folded or angled. This gives users a new way to film, chat and touch on their phone while using various apps.
Price: $299 CAD
Features: For all the new parents out there, this baby monitory is HD, hangs overhead and even gives sleep and growth tracking of a baby. It also gives wellbeing metrics and saves songs recorded in a top hits playlist.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.tomsguide.com
Maresah Dharmoo
Author
Maresah (@sah_mare) our guest tech expert is a University of Toronto graduate with a double major in Political Science and English. She has an ever-present passion for journalism and she loves staying updated on all things tech. Maresah also loves karate, reading, running and sight-seeing. Check her...
COMMENTS
South Asian Heritage Month 2021: 8 Desi Books That Will Create Teachable Moments For The Young Minds In Your Life
South Asian Heritage Month 2021: #Reclaimingmyname — We Need To Stop Mispronouncing Our Name For The Benefit Of Others
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Let It Out Because These Are The Reasons Why Crying Is Good For You
-
PRIDE 2021 SPECIAL: 10 LGBTQ+ Voices That We Need To Listen To
-
South Asian Heritage Month 2021: #Reclaimingmyname — We Need To Stop Mispronouncing Our Name For The Benefit Of Others
-
Part Two: What Goes Up Must Come Down: Conquering The Cycle Of Panic
-
Part One: What Goes Up Must Come Down — Understanding & Navigating The Cycle Of Panic
-
Dine In Posh Pods At Ponsbourne Hotel Near Central London
-
South Asian Heritage Month 2021: 8 Desi Books That Will Create Teachable Moments For The Young Minds In Your Life
-
Meditate With Deepak Chopra & Alicia Keys Plus 4 Other Mindful Ways To Unplug & Relax Anywhere
-
The Ripple Effect: Why We Need To Pay Attention To Our Thoughts
-
Enjoy The Sunshine With These Fresh Drink Recipes That Have A Desi Twist
-
Feeling, Healing & Growth: Tips On How To Navigate Your Negative Emotions
-
OMG! Gulab Jamun Pancakes & Other Brilliant Brunch Recipes
-
4 Hot Tech Gadgets That Are Out This May 2021
-
Give From Your Overflow … Not From Your Well! Tips On How To Help More Efficiently
-
South Asian Heritage Month 2021: Get Lit With These 8 Trending Novels By Desi Authors
-
This Delish Ramadan Charcuterie Board Is The Perfect Addition To Iftar
-
My Takeaway Treat From Spice Rack Lounge In North West London
-
These Recipes Will Give Your Boring Salad A South Asian Kick
-
Put The Cookie Down! Recharge With These Recipes For Healthy Desi-Inspired Power Snacks
-
My Takeaway Treat With Madhu's New 2 Go Option In Knightsbridge, London
-
Cheap & Cheerful! Freshen Up Your Space This Spring With These 4 Decor Tips Under $40
-
4 Hot Tech Gadgets That Are Out This April 2021
-
Sick Of Your Omelette? Check Out These Delish Desi Breakfast Recipes Right Here!
-
5 Reasons Why Volunteering Will Always Be Good For Your Soul
-
Make Your Reading List Lit With These 7 Spring Books By Desi Authors
-
I Tried A Plant-Based Diet & Here's What Happened
-
#IWD2021: The Great Shecession: Will Reshma Saujani's 'Marshall Plan For Moms' Save The Women Labour Force From Extinction?
-
4 Hot Tech Gadgets That Are Out This March 2021
-
My Takeaway Treat From The Regency Club: Kenyan-Indian Fusion Fare In North London
-
From Muslims To Farmers: Is Modi Turning A Blind Eye To Human Rights?
-
Sri Lanka's Dark History Of Enforced Disappearances Of Its Citizens
-
Blasphemy Laws In Pakistan: A Weapon Used To Silence Religious Minorities
-
Teach Them The Value Of Stillness With These 3 Mindful Books For Toddlers
-
Guacamole Pani Puri & More: Give Your Vday Dinner A Desi Tapas Twist With These 7 Crazy Delicious Pani Puri Recipes
-
Indian Farmers Go Viral With Support From Rihanna, Greta Thunberg, Rupi Kaur & Lilly Singh
-
A Timeless Ritual: Why Is Burning Sage All The Rage?
-
4 Hot Tech Gadgets That Are Out This February 2021
-
How I've Been Taking Care Of My Mental Health Since My MS Diagnosis
-
My Takeout Treat From [email protected]: North Indian Cuisine With A Brit Twist
-
4 Hot Tech Gadgets That Are Out This January 2021
-
It's Okay To Be Alone: Why Solitude Is Good For The Soul
-
Why Isn't Our Desi Community Ready To Accept South Asian Lesbians?
-
Reality Check: My West Indian Heritage Doesn't Make Me Any Less Indian
-
#BlackLivesMatter Needs The Right South Asian Ally
-
Tips On How To Embrace The New Decade With Positive Energy
-
South Asian Herstory: Why Kamala Harris Is The Risky Choice That This Election Needs
-
COVID-19: Are We The Virus? The (Much) Cleaner Earth Breathes In New Life Thanks To The Global Lockdown
-
20 In 2020: 20 South Asians Who Have Made A Difference In Politics This Year
-
Make The Perfect Holiday Feast For Your Solo Celebration
-
Why Our Founder/ CEO Raj Girn A 20-Year Media And Events Veteran, Is Launching A Transformation Academy To Build Personal & Professional Confidence During Trying Times ... And Why Her Mission Goes Deep Into Her Own 50-Year Trauma Journey
-
4 Hot Tech Gadgets That Are Out This December 2020
-
The Delhi Chalo Protest: Why These Farmers Need To Fight
-
Profiles 29 & 30: ANOKHI LIFE’s 18th Anniversary Special x The ANOKHI LIST Holiday Gift Guide 2020 — Home Decor
-
Profiles 27 & 28: ANOKHI LIFE’s 18th Anniversary Special x The ANOKHI LIST Holiday Gift Guide 2020 — Guilty Pleasures
-
7 Ways To Give Your Gums A Healthy Boost
-
4 Hot Tech Gadgets That Are Out This November 2020
-
Profiles 15 & 16: ANOKHI LIFE’s 18th Anniversary Special x The ANOKHI LIST Holiday Gift Guide 2020 — Books (Part Two)
-
Profiles 13 & 14: ANOKHI LIFE’s 18th Anniversary Special x The ANOKHI LIST Holiday Gift Guide 2020 — Wellness
-
Dishoom In London Serves Breakfast With Bombay Flair
-
Profiles 11 & 12: ANOKHI LIFE’s 18th Anniversary Special x The ANOKHI LIST Holiday Gift Guide 2020 — Books (Part One)