4 Hot Tech Gadgets That Are Out This June 2021

Here are some new tech gadgets fresh on the market and creating quite a buzz!

iPad Pro

Price: $999 – $1399 CAD

Features: There are two sizes in this latest model – 11” and 12.9” with Liquid Retina display. There are also multiple storage options from 128GB to 2TB. It is powered by the Apple M1 chip and is boasted to have fast Wifi and 5G cellular capabilities.

HP Omen 16”

Price: $1599 CAD

Features: This laptop is designed to offer a memorable gaming experience with a 16.1” screen with great graphics and visuals and a 5900HX processor. With 1TB of internal storage and the combined benefit of excellent graphics, it allows users to have an exceptional gaming experience. The keyboard is also backlit and supports smooth keyboard usage.

Samsung Galaxy Fold2

Price: $2319.99 CAD

Features: The second model in the unique flip phone offers two colour options – bronze or black. It has a 6.2” screen when folded, and a 7.6” screen when unfolded in Dynamic AMOLED 2X. The hinge that allows the phone to fold is also capable of initiating different prompts depending on how the phone is folded or angled. This gives users a new way to film, chat and touch on their phone while using various apps.

Nani Pro

Price: $299 CAD

Features: For all the new parents out there, this baby monitory is HD, hangs overhead and even gives sleep and growth tracking of a baby. It also gives wellbeing metrics and saves songs recorded in a top hits playlist.

