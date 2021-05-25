The Ponsbourne Hotel was the residence of the Empress of India in 1876. Now through various incarnations from a school to a priory, it’s now a posh hotel situated just 15km north of Central London, nestled in the countryside of Hertfordshire. In addition to it’s luxurious rooms, they also have launched a very cool dining experience with each pod containing a dining area. With their menu boasting a rich variety of South Indian cuisine, of course, I had to check all of it out!

The pod experience has become very popular in the UK for many reasons and one of those is the typical British weather. We cannot tell on any which week whether we will have sun or rain and therefore booking a pod to dine is a brilliant idea as you get to experience the beauty of outdoor dining but the ability to still enjoy your food if it starts pouring down with rain.

The Pods at Ponsbourne has also become very popular during the summer last year when lockdown in the UK lifted but there were still some restrictions on how many people could meet up.

So I know the question on everyone’s mind is what delicious food does Ponsbourne’s West-Indian born head chef Tyler Dawson serve up?

I am a huge fan of Tandoor cooked food and so I ordered the Tandoori Paneer Tikka, but something that caught my eye was the Tandoori Broccoli which sounded really good. It is cooked just like Tandoori, paneer or chicken but with broccoli which was really tasty and I am not even a fan of broccoli.

Their pods are absolutely beautiful and as it wasn’t a rainy night which was great. The ambient lighting they use around the pods are also perfect to set the scene and so I decided that if I am going to truly appreciate this dining experience I would have to try different variations in the menu and so I ordered the crispy Kalamari Salt and Pepper which was really good and something I don’t usually go for is fish so I decided to try the Mahi Mahi Sarson Salmon Tikka which was delicious and defiantly something different which is what I was looking for.

For mains, I also thought I would try something different so I went for something that I love in British pubs but with a twist — a Lamb Shank. Now, this isn’t your standard Lamb Shank, this is a Lucknowi Lamb shank. This lamb was so tender it literally melted in my mouth it and it was better then some of the ones I have actually had in the British pubs.

The minute I read Rose Petal Tiramisu on the menu, I was already convinced with how good this was going to taste. This was another clever take on a classic dish, adding rose always makes a dish more South Indian and it was perfect. It was the right mix with a hint of raspberry through the jelly.

All in all, I would recommend Ponsbourne Pods experience and the food. It is one of those places where you will enjoy the atmosphere an ambience as well as a great dining experience.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.opentable.com