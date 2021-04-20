Our Takeaway Treat From Spice Rack Lounge In North West London
Culture & Lifestyle Apr 20, 2021
I decided to continue my culinary journey with some spicy Indo-Chinese treats from Spice Rack Lounge in North West London.
Spice Rack Lounge which offers Indian street food with a dash of Indo-Chinese flavour is based in the heart of Stanmore, Middlesex and back in 2019 it was taken over by new management. The venue itself usually offers a restaurant, bar, live sports and lounge and is known to have a party style vibe on a weekend where they have a live DJ from 10pm until late.
As we know the UK has been in a new lockdown since November, 2020 and Spice Rack Lounge has been offering takeaway services during this time. It was recently announced that from the 12th April 2020 outdoor dining was allowed and so many restaurants that were able to, prepared to welcome their guests back.
Spice Rack Lounge was one of those places that were able to offer this service, they had revamped the venue and were excited about guests being able to dine in their outdoor space.
My absolute favourite starter dish has to be the Crispy Bhajia. However their Onion Bhajia are also very tasty. No doubt we all love a good kebab and for vegetarians they have their Hara Bhara Kebab on offer which is a vegetable cutlet made with herbs and spices. For meat eaters there is a huge variety of dishes to choose from.
One choice would be the Fried Chilli wings which is wings coated in ginger, garlic and chilli coated in cornflour and then fried. They are absolutely succulent and tasty and this with the Tandoori Lamb chops which are of course cooked in the tandoor are the perfect combination.
Another great dish is the Chicken Lollipop which is exactly what is sounds like, a lollipop stick with chicken niblets coated and deep fried served with a perfect Schezwan sauce. For mains there are again a number of dishes that will tickle your fancy, one if the Tandoori Kadai Paneer, this is your traditional paneer cooked in Kadai which is delicious. Their Egg Curry is also a dish with a difference, it includes half cut boiled eggs mixed with spices and herbs, not something you would find on a normal Indian restaurant menu. Their Soya Keema is a perfect veggie option.
For non-vegetarians the Goan Fish Curry is an absolute delight, it is cooked in Goan spices and coconut which makes it so creamy. The Lamb Tawa is an interesting dish as it is cooked in a unique gravy and if you are one that loves your spices you are able to ask for it extra spicy, not something I would be able to handle.
I am a huge fan of Chicken Tikka and Spice Rack Lounge offers this with a difference, the dish is called Chicken Tikka Bahar which is the traditional Chicken Tikka mixed with Chicken Mince infused with herbs and spices.
For sides I chose to go for Pilau Rice and some Garlic Naan a staple for when I order an Indian takeaway.
One thing that the Spice Rack Lounge offers are great cocktails and shakes. If you are dining in then definitely try and range of the cocktails made by the amazing staff and if you are having a takeaway then try one of the kulfi shakes, yes you heard that right a traditional kulfi ice cream made into a shake.
With summer on the way there is something that Spice Rack Lounge offers that would be a great addition to any summer BBQ. They have a BBQ At Home menu where you can order already marinated food to cook at home at your own convenience. Within this menu you can order Chicken Wings, Lamb Chops, Sheekh Kebab, Paneet Tikka, Tandoor Aloo and Veg Shashlik. If you have a larger family to feed or you’re having friends over then why not got for the Leg of Lamb or whole marinated chicken stuffed with lamb mince and impress everyone with the great taste.
With plenty of veg and non-veg (halal) options, Spice Rack Lounge’s cuisine can’t be beat!
Main Image Photo Credit: www.spiceracklounge.com
Vallisa Chauhan
Author
Vallisa Chauhan (@vallisatheadventurer) currently presents the breakfast show on U.K's Sunrise Radio. She has scripted and produced a full feature film called "Those 4 Walls" and is currently writing three more scripts. She has a keen interest in travelling and films and tries to fit in both as muc...
