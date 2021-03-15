When it comes to healthy smoothies, plant-based ones are all the rage. So I thought I’ll try one of the more popular brands on the market. Check out my full review!

I Needed Something Easy

I wanted to try out a plant-based diet simply because with my hectic schedule I knew that I wasn’t eating right. When it comes to protein and vegetables I was never sure I was eating enough. It was always a guessing game. I needed someone to tell me that I was eating the right amount per day so I’m not eating blindly.

Why Did I Try Evive?

There are many plant-based packets out there. For me, it’s all about convenience and taste. I wanted to be sure that I was able to quickly fix something up for myself without a 10-step blending process. And of course with all that effort the taste should be worth it. I was looking for something fast, easy, packed with nutrients and great in taste as well. Bonus points: I can take it anywhere because I don’t need a blender for it!

So I Came Across Evive:

Evive was founded in Quebec, by Dominic Dubé and Claudia Poulin, who saw a need for delicious meals that don’t require time to prep or cook.

They provide wholesome, nutritious and convenient plant-based products, with a mission of making healthy eating more accessible. Being able to prepare a delicious blender-free smoothie in seconds is what makes their frozen smoothie cubes unique, practical and a lifesaver for many of us.

Evive smoothies are available in compact cubes and made with antioxidants, organic fruits and vegetables, and plant-based protein. It’s made with no added sugar, artificial flavours, or preservatives, and the smoothies are gluten-free, non-GMO, and vegan.

All you have to do is pop the cubes into a glass and add milk, juice or water, let it melt for 20 minutes, and enjoy!

Currently, there are 14 smoothie flavours and three healthy lunches available, Tom Thai, Bam Chili and Mac Squash. These packs arrive frozen in a box with dry ice and a hemp liner and can be stored in your freezer for up to one year.

What I Tried:

The smoothies are incredibly delicious and easy to make. As someone who doesn’t usually make healthy smoothies, this was such a treat. The breakfast smoothies is now a staple in my morning routine, one that never usually included a healthy breakfast.

My favourite is the Passion Mango smoothie. It includes passionfruit, banana, non-GMO soy protein, Filtered water (to hydrate protein), date, carrot, mango, pumpkin seeds, chia protein, baobab, lemon, dehydrated pumpkin, natural vanilla flavour and sea salt.

Evive’s healthy bowl and soup cubes can be heated in mere minutes and I usually add it to pasta or rice for a super vitamin-packed sustenance. I love the Mac Squash, which contains butternut squash, carrot, cashew, onion, filtered water, lemon juice, tomato paste, garlic, nutritional yeast, extra virgin olive oil, sea salt, shiro miso (filtered water, soybeans*, cultured rice, sea salt), turmeric, paprika and nutmeg.

After incorporating these smoothie and healthy bowls into my diet, I noticed I felt healthier and started eating better. I definitely can’t stop having this glass of smoothie. It’s rich and makes a great breakfast option.

You can buy Evive’s blender-free smoothies and meals in Canada and the U.S. and can be delivered to your house, including via subscription service.

Main Image Photo Credit: Evive, Marriska Fernandes