Sick Of Your Omelette? Check Out These Delish Desi Breakfast Recipes Right Here!
Culture & Lifestyle Mar 25, 2021
When it comes to breakfast, sometimes you can get stuck in a rut. Looking to boost your breakfast with some Desi style inspo? It’s all right here with these breakfast recipes that will have you going for seconds or even thirds!
Chai Syrup
Ingredients
- 2 cups water
- ¼ cup sugar
- 2 black tea bags
- 6 cardamom pods
- 1 stick cinnamon (2 if you like it spicy)
- 3 whole black peppercorns
- 3 whole cloves
- 1 inch piece of ginger sliced
- 1 star anise
- A pinch of nutmeg
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Directions
- Add water and sugar to a pot and bring to a boil over medium heat. Once boiling, reduce heat to low and let simmer.
- Add tea bags, cardamom pods, cinnamon stick, peppercorns, cloves, ginger, anise and nutmeg to the sugar syrup. Let simmer for 20 mins.
- Add vanilla extract and turn off the heat. Let the syrup cool.
- Strain the syrup into a glass bottle and refrigerate for up to a week.
Syrup can be used for deserts, hot or cold beverages.
Lazy Chai Danish
Ingredients
- 1 sheet frozen puff pastry, defrosted and rolled out
- 8 ounces cream cheese
- 1 egg plus egg yolk
- ¼ cup raisins (plumped by soaking in water or chai for extra flavour)
- ¼ cup sugar
- ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
- ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
- ¼ cup chai syrup (see above)
Directions
- Preheat oven to 400°
- In a mixer, add the cream cheese, egg yolk, sugar, vanilla and cinnamon. Beat until smooth. Add raisins and stir in gently.
- Roll over puff pastry and cut into 6 rectangles. Roll or Fold the edges of the pastry up to create a well for the cream cheese mixture.
- Add a dollop of the cream cheese into the centre of the pastry.
- Mix whole egg for egg wash and brush gently over the pastry. Brush the chai syrup over the cream cheese.
- Bake for 18-20 mins until pastry is puffed and crisp.
Spicy One-Pan Hash Browns and Eggs
Ingredients
- 1 large russet potato, peeled and diced
- 1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds
- 2 shallots, sliced
- ½ cup paneer, cubed to the same size as the potatoes
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/4 teaspoon Chili flakes
- 3 eggs
- 1 tablespoon fresh cilantro, rinsed and chopped
- 2 sprigs chives, chopped
- Salt to taste
Directions
- Add a drizzle of oil to a pan, and warm oil on medium heat until it coats the bottom of the pan.
- Add cumin seeds and toast until fragrant.
- Add potatoes. Cook potatoes until they get soft and side begin to brown and crisp.
- Add shallots, paneer, paprika, garlic powder, and chili flakes. Stir and cook until the shallots get soft. Season with salt.
- Turn the heat down to low, make 3 wells in the potato/paneer mix. Crack the eggs, one in each well. Cover and let steam until eggs are cooked through. Sprinkle with cilantro and chives before serving.
Gold Smoothie
Ingredients
- 1 cup almond milk
- 1 banana, frozen
- 1/3 cup frozen pineapple chunks
- ½ teaspoon turmeric paste
- Pinch of cinnamon
Directions
- Add all ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth.
Now you can give your tastebuds something to sing about!
Main Image Photo Credit: www.unsplash.com
Geeta Wahab
Author
Cultivating a life she loves, Geeta (@geets.suites) is chasing all her passions, including her love for home décor. As a brand new home owner, her current journey has launched her further into that world - check out her Instagram @geets.suites for tidbits of her story and other decorating pieces. A...
