My Takeaway Treat From The Regency Club: Kenyan-Indian Fusion Fare In North London
Culture & Lifestyle Mar 01, 2021
One of the first Indian-only members club in North London, The Regency Club has since blossomed into a full-blown restaurant. We decided to indulge in some superb takeaway with this resto the boasts a delicious Kenyan-Indian fusion fare.
The Regency Club is a restaurant based in the north west of London and was opened back in the 90s by an accountant called Navin Sharma who wanted to bring the East African Indian dining experience to the UK.
It started out as an internationally renowned members only club, with an open plan kitchen. Indian restaurants were already very popular in the UK after the British Raj however although Sharma was of Indian origin his family, like many, had settled in Kenya and therefore the food was a fusion of both cultures.
The Regency Club was a first of its kind and changed the Indian restaurant scene. Locals could come along after a hard day at work and catch up with each other whilst having a drink and a bite to eat. In fact at this time, the menu was very limited where there were only two hobs, four kitchen staff, three waiters and two bar staff.
I remember The Regency Club from its earlier days as my very own granddad, Shantilal Solanki, was a member and would go there after work to have a drink and natter with friends before making his way home. In fact, The Regency Club recently had a re-vamp and his picture is up on the wall.
The Regency Club thrives on not having a hierarchy between chefs in the kitchen and although their menu is so large and versatile the chefs are trained up so that it does not matter who makes your food it will always taste the same.
The meat is marinated for 24-hours before it is cooked on the grill which not only makes it succulent it also helps it hold its flavour. People love the taste so much that you can actually buy tubs of the spice mix to take away with you.
Like a lot of the restaurants in the U.K., The Regency Club has also had to adapt due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they are now a full-fledged take away restaurant to keep their customers satisfied during these hard times.
As someone who has had Regency food many times in the past, I decided to order a take away last week. As there were six adults ordering it meant we were able to try quite a few different dishes.
To start with we ordered my favourite dish the Crispy Wings as well as their Chicken Wings as these are made in a different sauce. We also ordered some Chilli Chicken, Tilapia, Garlic Mogo and Crispy Bhajia. Something that is also a treat is ordering the Regency kebabs and some naan, although naan is traditionally seen as something to go with your mains it is great to have with some kebabs as a starter.
The tase of all these dishes are just as I remember, absolutely phenomenal and it definitely leaves your mouth watering and wanting more.
When I order from an Indian restaurant something, I love is Tarka Daal and their version is absolutely yummy. With this, I ordered Paneer Makhani and I have to admit that this was very different from how I imagined it. I was pleasantly surprised to see a more tomato based sauce with some additional vegetables inside it as well, but I was still pleased with this superb dish.
We also ordered some Karai Methi Chicken, Bhuna Lamb and King Prawn Masala. All the dishes were delicious and for a restaurant that has been open since the early ’90s they have definitely not lost their taste.
Since The Regency Club opened in 1991 others have also opened in the area but they will never hold the same prestige as The Regency Club as it was the first of its kind.
It is very easy to order food from the club they have a website that you can put your order through on or you can call them directly.
Vallisa Chauhan
Author
Vallisa Chauhan (@vallisatheadventurer) currently presents the breakfast show on U.K's Sunrise Radio. She has scripted and produced a full feature film called "Those 4 Walls" and is currently writing three more scripts. She has a keen interest in travelling and films and tries to fit in both as muc...
