It’s time to freshen up your book shelves with some Spring books! Check out this list of Desi-authored lit list that you need to dive into!

Unfinished A Memoir By Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas released her first book, revealing insights into her early years, as well as the challenges she has faced as she pursued her calling. The book is sassy, inspiring, bold, and rebellious. Just like PC herself.

Serena Singh Flips The Script By Sonya Lalli

Sonya is a Canadian writer who brings this fresh novel to life. The lead protagonist Serena Singh is tired of everyone telling her what she should want and that a woman does not need domestic bliss to have a happy life. As she reconnects with her family and friends, she learns letting people in can make her happier than standing all on her own. Her long-held beliefs about the importance of self-reliance also get challenged.

First Comes Like By Alisha Rai

Beauty expert and influencer Jia Ahmed has no time for love, until the day a certain international superstar slides into her DMs, and she falls hard and fast. Turns out, she was catfished. Can an online romance-turned-offline-fauxmance ever become love in real life?

American Betiya By Anuradha D. Rajurkar

Anuradha D. Rajurkar takes an honest look at the ways cultures can clash in an interracial relationship. This book follows a young artist who grapples with first love, family boundaries and the complications of a cross-cultural relationship.

Bruised By Tanya Boteju

Canadian author Tanya Boteju shares a coming-of-age story about a teen girl who navigates first love, identity, and grief when she immerses herself in the world of roller derby.

If I Tell You The Truth By Jasmin Kaur

Told through prose, poetry, and illustration, this heartrending story weaves together the stories of a mother and daughter’s lives.

Accidentally Engaged By Farah Heron

In this rom-com, Reena asks the boy next door to enter a couples cooking contest. Reena will do anything to win—even asking Nadim to pretend they’re engaged.