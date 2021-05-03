South Asian Heritage Month 2021: Get Lit With These 8 Trending Novels By Desi Authors
Culture & Lifestyle May 03, 2021
There’s nothing like a good book! And that’s why we decided to kick off South Asian Heritage Month with our carefully curated list of trending novels that you need to dive into!
*Want more books? You must check out our Spring reading list with books by Desi authors!
South Asian Heritage Month provides a chance to learn more and deepen your understanding of the good, the bad, and the ugly parts of the culture. That’s where this carefully put-together list comes into play as many of these books shed light on the unpleasant issues that are prominent in the South Asian community, such as domestic violence, issues of identity, and some toxic aspects of the culture itself. It’s important to broaden our minds and acknowledge these less-than-perfect facets of South Asian heritage so that we can do better in the future. So, let’s get into why each of these books is worthy of your time!
The Bad Muslim Discount by Syed M. Masood
The book follows Anvar and Safwa, who both migrate to America with their families from Karachi, Pakistan and Baghdad, Iraq, respectively. As Muslim immigrants navigating American culture, while toeing the line of their own cultures, Anvar and Safwa’s journey together begins from a place of survival. With a dose of humour, the story of their relationship tests the more conservative expectations of their family and religion, all while trying to balance living in America as Muslim immigrants, which comes with its own hurdles.
A Place For Us by Fatima Farheen Mirza
Rafiq and Layla migrated from India to America years ago, which has resulted in them trying to balance the expectation of two different cultures and realities as they raised their three children, Hadia, Huda, and Amar. As the family reunites for Hadia’s ‘love marriage’, the book reflects on how the family ended up as fragmented as they are now as they each try to navigate their own paths to carve out their own identities and sense of belonging. A Place For Us is a New York Times Bestseller, it was on New York’s “One Book, One New York” Pick, and it was a Goodreads Choice Award Nominee for Fiction and for Debut Author. The book was also Named One of the Best Books of the Year: Washington Post, NPR, People, Refinery29, Parade, and BuzzFeed, and it was a National Book Award “5 Under 35” Nominee.
The Henna Artist by Alka Joshi
Lakshmi has had to deal with more than she should have to at 17 years old, including fleeing her abusive husband. She settles in the pink city of Jaipur, where she quickly becomes a highly sought-after henna artist. With many twists and turns involved, including a surprise visit from her abusive husband, a new sister, and navigating her new life, this book is sure to keep you on your toes! The Henna Artist was a New York Times, LA Times, and a USA Today Bestseller, it was a top 10 Goodreads book of 2020, and it was selected as a book for Reese Witherspoon’s Book Club! But, that’s not all, the book is going to be made into a television show!
Secret Daughter by Shilpi Somaya Gowda
One mother is unable the have children, while one mother is unable to keep her child. The book follows the connection Asha, who was adopted, brings for an Indian family and an American family, respectively. The reader follows Asha on her journey to understand who she is and her roots. Be prepared for an emotional journey! Secret Daughter was longlisted for the IMPAC Dublin International Literary Award and shortlisted for the South African Boeke Literary Prize, it was a New York Times, USA Today, IndieBound Bestseller, and #1 Bestseller in Canada (2010), it was selected by Amnesty Book Club and Target Book Club, it won Amazon Customer Favorite & Editor’s Choice (2010), it was ‘Heather’s Pick’ by Chapters Indigo, and it was named IndieNEXT Great Read by the American Booksellers’ Association, according to Shilpi Somaya Gowda!
The Stories for South Asian Super Girls by Raj Kaur Khaira
This book contains 50 motivating stories about South Asian women throughout history who decided to go against the restraining ‘South Asian way’ to pave their own paths, break down stereotypes, and take names! The Stories for South Asian Super Girls was named Children’s Book of the Week by The Times and Older Children’s Book of the Month by The Observer, according to Kashi House.
Gold Diggers by Sanjena Sathian
Navigating life and chasing dreams is a little different for people of colour in America, and that’s one of the major themes this story explores. The book follows Neil Narayan and Anita Dayal (and her mother), who join forces to rob their fellow Indian brothers and sisters of their precious gold to make a potion that will give them the talents of their former owners.
There are LAYERS to this story that make it so easy to get lost in the pages of the book, and I’m not the only one that thinks so! In fact, Mindy Kaling was quick to see the magic of this story and all of its intersecting themes, which led to the project being adapted for television! Gold Diggers is a New York Times Book Review Editors’ Choice, it was A Good Morning America Buzz Pick, and it was listed as ‘Best Book of April’ by Bustle, PopSugar, Entertainment Weekly, Good Morning America, and CNN, according to Chapters Indigo.
Hana Khan Carries On by Uzma Jalaluddin
Hana is a waitress at Three Sisters Biryani Poutine, but what she really wants to do is land a job at a radio station in the city. As she works on her podcast, she ends up making a connection with one of her followers. And then things get hectic: a restaurant is set to open that will create competition in their niche market, there’s a hate crime in the area, a secret is revealed about Hana’s family, and who is Aydin?! The book touches on being able to stand up for yourself to find your own path and the importance of community. Hana Khan Carries On was selected as one of Amazon’s Best Romances of the Month.
The Khorasan Archives by Ausma Zehanat Khan
Why read just one book when you can read FOUR?! Be sure to check out this series that combines fantasy with important topics, like human rights, slavery, religion, freedom, and more. The series begins by following the Talisman who enforce their patriarchal values that seek to repress women and education and Companions of Hira, who are powerful women with magical abilities that are determined to bring down the Talisman.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.goodreads.com, www.amazon.ca, www.amazon.ca, and www.penguin.com
Devika Goberdhan
Author
Devika (@goberdhan.devika) is an MA graduate who specialized in Political Science at York University. Her passion and research throughout her graduate studies pushed her to learn about and unpack hot button issues. Thus, since starting at ANOKHI in 2016, she has written extensively about many challe...
COMMENTS
International Transgender Day Of Visibility: Researcher Jude Daya Shares His Journey And The Struggle To Be Seen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Give From Your Overflow … Not From Your Well! Tips On How To Help More Efficiently
-
This Delish Ramadan Charcuterie Board Is The Perfect Addition To Iftar
-
My Takeaway Treat From Spice Rack Lounge In North West London
-
These Recipes Will Give Your Boring Salad A South Asian Kick
-
Put The Cookie Down! Recharge With These Recipes For Healthy Desi-Inspired Power Snacks
-
My Takeaway Treat With Madhu's New 2 Go Option In Knightsbridge, London
-
Cheap & Cheerful! Freshen Up Your Space This Spring With These 4 Decor Tips Under $40
-
International Transgender Day Of Visibility: Researcher Jude Daya Shares His Journey And The Struggle To Be Seen
-
4 Hot Tech Gadgets That Are Out This April 2021
-
Sick Of Your Omelette? Check Out These Delish Desi Breakfast Recipes Right Here!
-
5 Reasons Why Volunteering Will Always Be Good For Your Soul
-
Make Your Reading List Lit With These 7 Spring Books By Desi Authors
-
I Tried A Plant-Based Diet & Here's What Happened
-
#IWD2021: The Great Shecession: Will Reshma Saujani's 'Marshall Plan For Moms' Save The Women Labour Force From Extinction?
-
4 Hot Tech Gadgets That Are Out This March 2021
-
My Takeaway Treat From The Regency Club: Kenyan-Indian Fusion Fare In North London
-
From Muslims To Farmers: Is Modi Turning A Blind Eye To Human Rights?
-
Sri Lanka's Dark History Of Enforced Disappearances Of Its Citizens
-
Blasphemy Laws In Pakistan: A Weapon Used To Silence Religious Minorities
-
Teach Them The Value Of Stillness With These 3 Mindful Books For Toddlers
-
Guacamole Pani Puri & More: Give Your Vday Dinner A Desi Tapas Twist With These 7 Crazy Delicious Pani Puri Recipes
-
Indian Farmers Go Viral With Support From Rihanna, Greta Thunberg, Rupi Kaur & Lilly Singh
-
A Timeless Ritual: Why Is Burning Sage All The Rage?
-
4 Hot Tech Gadgets That Are Out This February 2021
-
How I've Been Taking Care Of My Mental Health Since My MS Diagnosis
-
My Takeout Treat From [email protected]: North Indian Cuisine With A Brit Twist
-
4 Hot Tech Gadgets That Are Out This January 2021
-
It's Okay To Be Alone: Why Solitude Is Good For The Soul
-
Why Isn't Our Desi Community Ready To Accept South Asian Lesbians?
-
Reality Check: My West Indian Heritage Doesn't Make Me Any Less Indian
-
#BlackLivesMatter Needs The Right South Asian Ally
-
Tips On How To Embrace The New Decade With Positive Energy
-
South Asian Herstory: Why Kamala Harris Is The Risky Choice That This Election Needs
-
COVID-19: Are We The Virus? The (Much) Cleaner Earth Breathes In New Life Thanks To The Global Lockdown
-
20 In 2020: 20 South Asians Who Have Made A Difference In Politics This Year
-
Make The Perfect Holiday Feast For Your Solo Celebration
-
Why Our Founder/ CEO Raj Girn A 20-Year Media And Events Veteran, Is Launching A Transformation Academy To Build Personal & Professional Confidence During Trying Times ... And Why Her Mission Goes Deep Into Her Own 50-Year Trauma Journey
-
4 Hot Tech Gadgets That Are Out This December 2020
-
The Delhi Chalo Protest: Why These Farmers Need To Fight
-
Profiles 29 & 30: ANOKHI LIFE’s 18th Anniversary Special x The ANOKHI LIST Holiday Gift Guide 2020 — Home Decor
-
Profiles 27 & 28: ANOKHI LIFE’s 18th Anniversary Special x The ANOKHI LIST Holiday Gift Guide 2020 — Guilty Pleasures
-
7 Ways To Give Your Gums A Healthy Boost
-
4 Hot Tech Gadgets That Are Out This November 2020
-
Profiles 15 & 16: ANOKHI LIFE’s 18th Anniversary Special x The ANOKHI LIST Holiday Gift Guide 2020 — Books (Part Two)
-
Profiles 13 & 14: ANOKHI LIFE’s 18th Anniversary Special x The ANOKHI LIST Holiday Gift Guide 2020 — Wellness
-
Dishoom In London Serves Breakfast With Bombay Flair
-
Profiles 11 & 12: ANOKHI LIFE’s 18th Anniversary Special x The ANOKHI LIST Holiday Gift Guide 2020 — Books (Part One)
-
Profiles 9 & 10: ANOKHI LIFE’s 18th Anniversary Special x The ANOKHI LIST Holiday Gift Guide 2020 — For The Foodie
-
The Colour Of Change: How Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris Became The Most Powerful South Asian Woman In The World
-
Diwali & Me — Recipes To Make Your Diwali Feast for One Simply Lit
-
Profiles 3 & 4: ANOKHI LIFE’s 18th Anniversary Special x The ANOKHI List Holiday Gift Guide 2020 — For The Kids
-
ANOKHI LIFE Marks Its 18th Anniversary This November With A First Of Its Kind Collaboration To Support South Asian Businesses Worldwide
-
Soho Wala Brings Small Plated Street Food Delights To Central London
-
Welcome Activia Shot Probiotic Yogurt Drink To Your Self-Care Routine
-
Farzana Doctor Sheds Light On A Secret & Controversial Custom In Her New Novel, "Seven"
-
8 Ways Brocade Can Bring Royal Vibes To Your Home This Festive Season