South Asian Heritage Month 2021: Get Lit With These 8 Trending Novels By Desi Authors

There’s nothing like a good book! And that’s why we decided to kick off South Asian Heritage Month with our carefully curated list of trending novels that you need to dive into!

*Want more books? You must check out our Spring reading list with books by Desi authors!

South Asian Heritage Month provides a chance to learn more and deepen your understanding of the good, the bad, and the ugly parts of the culture. That’s where this carefully put-together list comes into play as many of these books shed light on the unpleasant issues that are prominent in the South Asian community, such as domestic violence, issues of identity, and some toxic aspects of the culture itself. It’s important to broaden our minds and acknowledge these less-than-perfect facets of South Asian heritage so that we can do better in the future. So, let’s get into why each of these books is worthy of your time!

The Bad Muslim Discount by Syed M. Masood

The book follows Anvar and Safwa, who both migrate to America with their families from Karachi, Pakistan and Baghdad, Iraq, respectively. As Muslim immigrants navigating American culture, while toeing the line of their own cultures, Anvar and Safwa’s journey together begins from a place of survival. With a dose of humour, the story of their relationship tests the more conservative expectations of their family and religion, all while trying to balance living in America as Muslim immigrants, which comes with its own hurdles.

A Place For Us by Fatima Farheen Mirza

Rafiq and Layla migrated from India to America years ago, which has resulted in them trying to balance the expectation of two different cultures and realities as they raised their three children, Hadia, Huda, and Amar. As the family reunites for Hadia’s ‘love marriage’, the book reflects on how the family ended up as fragmented as they are now as they each try to navigate their own paths to carve out their own identities and sense of belonging. A Place For Us is a New York Times Bestseller, it was on New York’s “One Book, One New York” Pick, and it was a Goodreads Choice Award Nominee for Fiction and for Debut Author. The book was also Named One of the Best Books of the Year: Washington Post, NPR, People, Refinery29, Parade, and BuzzFeed, and it was a National Book Award “5 Under 35” Nominee.

The Henna Artist by Alka Joshi

Lakshmi has had to deal with more than she should have to at 17 years old, including fleeing her abusive husband. She settles in the pink city of Jaipur, where she quickly becomes a highly sought-after henna artist. With many twists and turns involved, including a surprise visit from her abusive husband, a new sister, and navigating her new life, this book is sure to keep you on your toes! The Henna Artist was a New York Times, LA Times, and a USA Today Bestseller, it was a top 10 Goodreads book of 2020, and it was selected as a book for Reese Witherspoon’s Book Club! But, that’s not all, the book is going to be made into a television show!

Secret Daughter by Shilpi Somaya Gowda

One mother is unable the have children, while one mother is unable to keep her child. The book follows the connection Asha, who was adopted, brings for an Indian family and an American family, respectively. The reader follows Asha on her journey to understand who she is and her roots. Be prepared for an emotional journey! Secret Daughter was longlisted for the IMPAC Dublin International Literary Award and shortlisted for the South African Boeke Literary Prize, it was a New York Times, USA Today, IndieBound Bestseller, and #1 Bestseller in Canada (2010), it was selected by Amnesty Book Club and Target Book Club, it won Amazon Customer Favorite & Editor’s Choice (2010), it was ‘Heather’s Pick’ by Chapters Indigo, and it was named IndieNEXT Great Read by the American Booksellers’ Association, according to Shilpi Somaya Gowda!

The Stories for South Asian Super Girls by Raj Kaur Khaira

This book contains 50 motivating stories about South Asian women throughout history who decided to go against the restraining ‘South Asian way’ to pave their own paths, break down stereotypes, and take names! The Stories for South Asian Super Girls was named Children’s Book of the Week by The Times and Older Children’s Book of the Month by The Observer, according to Kashi House.

Gold Diggers by Sanjena Sathian

Navigating life and chasing dreams is a little different for people of colour in America, and that’s one of the major themes this story explores. The book follows Neil Narayan and Anita Dayal (and her mother), who join forces to rob their fellow Indian brothers and sisters of their precious gold to make a potion that will give them the talents of their former owners.

There are LAYERS to this story that make it so easy to get lost in the pages of the book, and I’m not the only one that thinks so! In fact, Mindy Kaling was quick to see the magic of this story and all of its intersecting themes, which led to the project being adapted for television! Gold Diggers is a New York Times Book Review Editors’ Choice, it was A Good Morning America Buzz Pick, and it was listed as ‘Best Book of April’ by Bustle, PopSugar, Entertainment Weekly, Good Morning America, and CNN, according to Chapters Indigo.

Hana Khan Carries On by Uzma Jalaluddin

Hana is a waitress at Three Sisters Biryani Poutine, but what she really wants to do is land a job at a radio station in the city. As she works on her podcast, she ends up making a connection with one of her followers. And then things get hectic: a restaurant is set to open that will create competition in their niche market, there’s a hate crime in the area, a secret is revealed about Hana’s family, and who is Aydin?! The book touches on being able to stand up for yourself to find your own path and the importance of community. Hana Khan Carries On was selected as one of Amazon’s Best Romances of the Month.

The Khorasan Archives by Ausma Zehanat Khan

Why read just one book when you can read FOUR?! Be sure to check out this series that combines fantasy with important topics, like human rights, slavery, religion, freedom, and more. The series begins by following the Talisman who enforce their patriarchal values that seek to repress women and education and Companions of Hira, who are powerful women with magical abilities that are determined to bring down the Talisman.

