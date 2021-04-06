My Takeaway Treat With Madhu’s New 2 Go Option In Knightsbridge, London

I continue my takeaway treat journey with some delicious delights from Madhu’s brand new 2 Go option in Harvey Nichols department store in Knightsbridge, London.

Madhu’s is a family run business and has been around for four generations. Madhu’s is a household name and anyone and everyone in the UK would have heard of it. Madhu’s had two restaurants as well as being associated with a number of venues for wedding/reception catering.

Madhu’s actually started in 1935 in Nairobi, Kenya by Bishan Das Anand and it was initially a catering business. As a catering business it was doing very well, and they catered for events for up to 10,000 people at a time. He then later opened up the famous Brilliant Hotel and nightclub. The whole family were involved in the business and thoroughly enjoyed the hustle and bustle of the Kenya’s food industry. Bishan Das became known as the MasterChef in Kenya and was often seen cooking for the Maharaja’s and Chief Ministers.

Bishan Das passed away in 1970 but his legacy of the Madhu’s and Brilliant names stayed on through his family.

Due to the political upheaval in Kenya, the Anand family decided to leave behind their beloved Kenya and move to the UK. Inspired by their father’s success the Anand family opened up Brilliant Restaurant was opened in Southall in 1975. At first it only seated 30 people but over the years it has expanded, and it now seats 220. Grandsons of Bishan Das also were part of the restaurant at the tender age of 17 and 16.

The Madhu’s brand has grown magnificently over the years. In 2004, they opened a second restaurant in Heathrow, a cookery school as well as its own brands of pickles and chutneys. As a catering company Madhu’s is affiliated with a number of prestigious venues including The Savoy, The Landmark, Fairmont Windsor, Grosvenor House, Royal Lancaster Natural History Museum.

Dipna Anand, a third generation Anand, has made her own name as a fantastic chef and has taken it to another level. Madhu’s has been featured on Gordon Ramsey’s Ramsey’s Best Restaurants and Ramsey’s Cook Along as well as BBC’s royal recipe series. The Prince of Wales has also visited the Brilliant Restaurant twice and the Royal Thali was named after it was served to the Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle.

Madhu’s celebrated 40 years in the industry last November and to celebrate that anniversary that they opened two new restaurants. One was in the famous Grove Hotel in Watford. The second was a takeaway service inside Harvey Nichols in Knightsbridge.

And that’s where I went. Madhu’s 2 Go option is also available Uber Eats, Just Eat and Deliveroo as well as on the Madhu’s 2 go website. With things changing due to the pandemic and people now ordering more takeaways this made complete sense. This is in keeping with their moto, “The experience of dining-in may change in the years to come, but why should the dining experience change? If guests cannot come to us, we can deliver the same experience in the comfort and safety of their home.”

To start with I ordered a Palak Patta Chaat translated as Spinach leaf chaat, Robata Chops and Sakela Salmon. The Chaat tasted absolutely delicious the leaves were coated and fried served with yogurt and chutneys and it was finished off with some sev and pomegranate. The Robata Chops were so succulent and tasty and made my mouth water and definitely left me wanting more and the Salmon was something very different to what I have tried before. I have had other fishes marinated and served at restaurants before but I was impressed by the salmon.

For the mains, I considered their Thali but I have heard so much about the Lamb Biryani that I had to order that. I also ordered the Prawn Moilee Curry and Aloo Bhindi Masala. I have visited the Madhu’s restaurant before and also have dined on their food at wedding receptions, and I have to say their takeaway experience is just as great as dining in. The food was absolutely delicious and I cannot wait for the days we can dine in once again so I can take a trip down to Southall and eat in the famous Brilliant settings once again.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.ubereats.co.uk