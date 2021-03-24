During these hard times, it’s more important now than ever to think about those around you. What do you they need? Where can you help? Sure, giving back feels good. However it does more for you than you realize. Here are 5 reasons why volunteering will always be good for your soul.

Using your time and energy to support others through volunteering not only adds to the betterment of society but research shows it adds to the betterment of your own life as well. It’s one of the actions you can take that completes a full karmic cycle quickly by almost instantly giving back to the giver.

Here’s where some people may start a debate on “is any altruistic behaviour really altruistic if it’s of benefit to yourself as well?” We consider that question like the “did the chicken or egg come first!?!” You can put energy into debating it but there’s no real right or wrong answer. Instead of dispensing energy into never-ending conversation on altruism, why not use that time to complete a helpful action instead?

When you look at the amount of social and environmental causes that can use a helping hand, the motivation behind volunteering seems to matter less. What matters more is that the world needs more kindness and we are not here to judge intentions, but to help inspire and encourage compassionate action.

Check out five of the benefits volunteering can have on your mind, body and spirit to see how giving can be good for you too:

It can improve your overall health: Volunteering has positive impacts on overall well-being including benefits to mental and physical health. Some research (highlighted by the Greater Good Science Center, Harvard Health and many more) is showing that people who volunteer regularly experience more intrinsic happiness and satisfaction, a sensation that’s been described as a “warm glow”. Other health benefits for volunteering can include lower blood pressure, a lower sense of depression and/or less feelings of stress. Based on the type of volunteering you’re doing, it may also integrate exercise for added physical benefits (examples may include walking dogs at a shelter, teaching a dance class at community center, etc.).

It can help give your life more meaning: It’s a natural part of the human experience to question at least once in life, what the purpose of your life is. The global pandemic has brought this question to the forefront for a lot of people. It’s okay to feel confused at times; there’s no shame in admitting that sometimes you feel like your life lacks meaning and/or purpose.

We aren’t suggesting volunteering as a one-stop shop solution to feelings of disconnection and/or unworthiness but research shows it does help strengthen that understanding that your life has meaning. Volunteering can help you see the positive power your actions can have on the world and boast your confidence. Sometimes when you feel lost and/or are struggling with low self-esteem, contributing to something larger than you can help you find your path again.

Sometimes when you feel you lack motivation to get out of bed and/or like life is knocking you down, knowing that there are social and/or environmental causes out there dependent on your support can help give you reconnect with your excitement to get back up and out in the world. You matter and in case you forget, volunteering can help you remember.

It can help improve your social life and sense of connection: Feelings of isolation and/or loneliness can lead to a decline on mental health and volunteering can help mitigate those experiences. Several parts of the volunteering process create opportunities for connection including with people who work within the organization, other volunteers and based what you’re doing, perhaps the people you are volunteering for as well.

It’s a great setting for introverts who may feel shy making friends – with the focus primarily on getting the actions done, it creates space/time for connecting at the pace you’re comfortable with. Volunteering can also make you feel more comfortable in interacting with others because you’re in the presence of like-minded individuals – you already know you have one thing in common (which is that you’re volunteering).

It can lead to professional development and/or opportunities: Whether you’re sure or unsure of what career path you will follow (because the reality is, not all of us want to be or end up as Doctors, Lawyers or Engineers), volunteering is a great way to learn about an area you’re interested in. It can serve to get experience in a field to determine if it is or is not an area you want to pursue. For example, interested in social work? Perhaps volunteer at a local shelter. Interested in a career in real estate? Perhaps sharpen your sales skills through volunteering on a fundraising team. Interested in environmental sustainability? Perhaps volunteer to participate in clean-ups, tree planting and or recycling campaigns.

An additional benefit in the space of career growth can be the opportunity to network through, potential references, letters of recommendations and adding the experience on your resume. There are countless ways volunteering in the present can help your future career!

Already established and satisfied with your career? No problem! Perhaps you can volunteer to be a mentor in a mentoring program – share the wisdom of your current professional experience for others to learn from and get the added bonus of putting “mentor” on your professional profile.

It can help cultivate gratitude: Do you sometimes navigate through the day on autopilot? Does it feel like moments are flying by because you’re so focused on your daily tasks, and a never-ending “to-do” list? A commitment to volunteer can help put things into perspective – it creates space for you to stop, slow down and step outside of your usual routine. That can lead to moments of cultivating gratitude which research shows is good for our mental health. For example, if you’re volunteering for an environmental group, helping to plant trees may increase your gratitude for the trees, plants and nature that surrounds you daily. Perhaps volunteering at a food shelter will increase your gratitude for the meals you generally rush through eating.

The benefits of volunteering are dual – they impact the recipient and the giver. It can serve as a form of soul therapy. Volunteering is a positive action with benefits for communities and if it helps you in mind, body and spirit as well, there’s even more reason to start today!

Main Image Photo Credit: www.unsplash.com