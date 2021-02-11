Guacamole Pani Puri & More: Give Your Vday Dinner A Desi Tapas Twist With These 7 Crazy Delicious Pani Puri Recipes
Culture & Lifestyle Feb 11, 2021
Want to give your Vday dinner a bit of a sizzle? Add this Desi tapas twist. It’s quick, easy and perfect for a romantic dinner on that special night. Forget oysters, pani puri is where the real romance is found.
Valentine’s Day is around the corner and one big concern is food. Takeout can always be an option — but we suggest you take it a notch higher and get as Desi as possible. How about a charcuterie board with a Desi twist? Well, we will get to the point — we are suggesting you try different kinds of pani puris. Imagine this tangy treat — a puri with a whole that is stuffed with raw onions, boiled chickpeas, potatoes, chaat masala, which is all mixed with different kinds of pani. Swallow it in one gulp and get transported to the narrow lanes of India.
Add the spicy magic to your Valentine’s Day, and try different kinds of pani for the puri. Here are a few recipes to try this V-Day for you and your special one.
1. Orange Juice Pani
Ingredients:
Orange juice: 1 ½ cup
Salt to taste
Roasted cumin powder: ¼ teaspoon
Pani puri masala: 1 teaspoon
Mint chopped: 2 teaspoons
Lemon: ½ (or ¼ if they are big)
Amchur powder: 1/4 teaspoon
Directions:
This recipe is easy and extremely delectable. Mix all the ingredients, add them to the puri, and enjoy. This is perfect if you are looking for something tangy and also love a healthy drink!
2. Black Grape Juice Pani
Ingredients
Black grape juice: 1 liter
Tamarind pulp: 2 tablespoons
Salt to taste
Roasted cumin powder: 1 teaspoon
Red chili powder to taste
Lemon juice: 1 tablespoon
Fresh mint leaves: 1/2 medium bunch
Fresh coriander leaves: 1/4 medium bunch
Green chilies: 3 to 4 (depending on size)
Directions:
Grind the mint leaves, coriander leaves, and green chilies, into a fine paste. Mix the paste with tamarind pulp, black grape juice, salt, roasted cumin powder, and lemon juice. Chill in the refrigerator and then use it when you are ready to have the golgappas.
3. Vodka Pani
Ingredients:
Mint water
Tamarind Water
Vodka
Directions:
This will take you all of 2 seconds to make. Mint water + tamarind water + vodka = amazing pani puri. Add vodka as per your preference. You can also get pre-mixed mint and tamarind water at your favourite grocery store for your mix.
4. Cheeze Pizza Pani Puri
Ingredients:
In addition to your boiled potatoes add:
Sweet corn: 1/4 cup
Finely chopped capsicum: 1/2
Grated cheddar cheese 1/2 cup
Ketchup or pizza sauce to taste
Italian Seasoning to taste
Finely chopped garlic: 3 pods
Chilly flakes as per your spice level
Butter (just enough to grease the pan)
Directions:
Heat a pan on medium flame and add butter. Fry corn, capsicum, chopped garlic, and fry them all for a few minutes. Add salt, chili flakes, and Italian seasoning to the mix. Remove the mix and let it cool. Fill the puris with the mix. Drizzle the sauce and sprinkle the cheese over the top of your entire platter of puris. Give it a quick zap in the toaster oven, oven or microwave, quick enough for the cheese to melt. And voila! Cheese pizza pani puri!
5. Ice Cream Pani Puri
Another super quick one:
This can be a snack or a dessert. Fill the puris with your favourite flavour of ice cream. Add whip cream, and colourful sprinkles = ice cream pani puri.
6. Spicy Maggi Noodles Pani Puri:
Ingredients:
Maggi Noodles (one pack)
Onions: 1/2 cup
Carrot: 1/2
Capsicum: 1/2
Butter (just enough to grease the pan)
Directions:
Add butter to the pan. Fry onions, carrots, and capsicum to the mix. Once they turn brown, add water and let the mix boil. Add Maggi Noodles and its masala to the pan until fully cooked. And your puri stuffing is ready!
7. Avocado-Filled Pani Puri
Love guacamole? Also, love pani puri? Why not add the two? The only difference between other pani puris and this one is the filling. Add the guac to the puris and eat it at one go. Now that is what is called mix-and-match.
Whether celebrating Valentine’s Day with a loved one, or with some much-needed me time, these cool pani puri recipes is a great way to introduce some now tastes to the palate.
Mrinalini Sundar
Author
Mrinalini Sundar (new_girl_in_to) has worked with various Indian national, international publications including Times Of India and is currently based out of Toronto. She's constantly in search of high adventure, exotic food, and new experiences. She is the happiest amidst mountains, with no wi-fi.
