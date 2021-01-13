4 Hot Tech Gadgets That Are Out This January 2021

Step into the new year with some incredible new tech gadgets that were just released this January!

Apple Air Pods Max

Price: $779 CAD

Features: These are Apple’s newest and latest headphones and they are over the ear and made of comfortable memory foam cushioning. It comes with a lovely case and USB C cable, and is equipped with high fidelity audio and noise control features such as noise cancellation and cinema- like sound.

Xiaomi Mi 10i

Price: $930 CAD

Features: This smartphone was just released, and has a 6.67” Gorilla Glass screen that is 1080 x 2400 pixels. It has multiple cameras, the most noteworthy being a 16MP front camera. It also includes a fingerprint sensor on the side of the phone and stereo speakers. The phone’s battery is 4820 mAh with fast charging capability.

Nintendo Game & Watch System

Price: $69.99 CAD

Features: This limited edition device mirrors Nintendo’s original gaming system created back in the 1980s, so users can get nostalgic and enjoy a classic Mario experience. It includes the Super Mario Bros game with the classic old-school look. It also has the usual Nintendo button layout. This neat little gaming system can last for 8 hours via lithium ion battery power.

PhoneSoap 3 UV Sanitizer and Charger

Price: $99.99 CAD

Features: As sanitization is more important than ever right now, the company PhoneSoap came out with a UV sanitizer to get a phone sanitized while charging! It is designed to fit phones of various sizes. To use the device, place the phone inside the UV chamber and within 10 minutes it will be sanitized!

