4 Hot Tech Gadgets That Are Out This January 2021
Culture & Lifestyle Jan 13, 2021
Step into the new year with some incredible new tech gadgets that were just released this January!
Price: $779 CAD
Features: These are Apple’s newest and latest headphones and they are over the ear and made of comfortable memory foam cushioning. It comes with a lovely case and USB C cable, and is equipped with high fidelity audio and noise control features such as noise cancellation and cinema- like sound.
Price: $930 CAD
Features: This smartphone was just released, and has a 6.67” Gorilla Glass screen that is 1080 x 2400 pixels. It has multiple cameras, the most noteworthy being a 16MP front camera. It also includes a fingerprint sensor on the side of the phone and stereo speakers. The phone’s battery is 4820 mAh with fast charging capability.
Price: $69.99 CAD
Features: This limited edition device mirrors Nintendo’s original gaming system created back in the 1980s, so users can get nostalgic and enjoy a classic Mario experience. It includes the Super Mario Bros game with the classic old-school look. It also has the usual Nintendo button layout. This neat little gaming system can last for 8 hours via lithium ion battery power.
PhoneSoap 3 UV Sanitizer and Charger
Price: $99.99 CAD
Features: As sanitization is more important than ever right now, the company PhoneSoap came out with a UV sanitizer to get a phone sanitized while charging! It is designed to fit phones of various sizes. To use the device, place the phone inside the UV chamber and within 10 minutes it will be sanitized!
Main image. PhoneSoap 3 UV Sanitizer and Charger. Photo credit: Sam’sClub.com
Maresah Dharmoo
Author
Maresah (@sah_mare) our guest tech expert is a University of Toronto graduate with a double major in Political Science and English. She has an ever-present passion for journalism and she loves staying updated on all things tech. Maresah also loves karate, reading, running and sight-seeing. Check her...
COMMENTS
Why Our Founder/ CEO Raj Girn A 20-Year Media And Events Veteran, Is Launching A Transformation Academy To Build Personal & Professional Confidence During Trying Times ... And Why Her Mission Goes Deep Into Her Own 50-Year Trauma Journey
COVID-19: Are We The Virus? The (Much) Cleaner Earth Breathes In New Life Thanks To The Global Lockdown
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
It's Okay To Be Alone: Why Solitude Is Good For The Soul
-
Why Isn't Our Desi Community Ready To Accept South Asian Lesbians?
-
Reality Check: My West Indian Heritage Doesn't Make Me Any Less Indian
-
#BlackLivesMatter Needs The Right South Asian Ally
-
Tips On How To Embrace The New Decade With Positive Energy
-
South Asian Herstory: Why Kamala Harris Is The Risky Choice That This Election Needs
-
COVID-19: Are We The Virus? The (Much) Cleaner Earth Breathes In New Life Thanks To The Global Lockdown
-
20 In 2020: 20 South Asians Who Have Made A Difference In Politics This Year
-
Make The Perfect Holiday Feast For Your Solo Celebration
-
Check Out These 7 South Asians Who Made Forbes' List Of The 100 Most Powerful Women Of 2020
-
Why Our Founder/ CEO Raj Girn A 20-Year Media And Events Veteran, Is Launching A Transformation Academy To Build Personal & Professional Confidence During Trying Times ... And Why Her Mission Goes Deep Into Her Own 50-Year Trauma Journey
-
4 Hot Tech Gadgets That Are Out This December 2020
-
The Delhi Chalo Protest: Why These Farmers Need To Fight
-
Profiles 29 & 30: ANOKHI LIFE’s 18th Anniversary Special x The ANOKHI LIST Holiday Gift Guide 2020 — Home Decor
-
Profiles 27 & 28: ANOKHI LIFE’s 18th Anniversary Special x The ANOKHI LIST Holiday Gift Guide 2020 — Guilty Pleasures
-
7 Ways To Give Your Gums A Healthy Boost
-
4 Hot Tech Gadgets That Are Out This November 2020
-
Profiles 15 & 16: ANOKHI LIFE’s 18th Anniversary Special x The ANOKHI LIST Holiday Gift Guide 2020 — Books (Part Two)
-
Profiles 13 & 14: ANOKHI LIFE’s 18th Anniversary Special x The ANOKHI LIST Holiday Gift Guide 2020 — Wellness
-
Dishoom In London Serves Breakfast With Bombay Flair
-
Profiles 11 & 12: ANOKHI LIFE’s 18th Anniversary Special x The ANOKHI LIST Holiday Gift Guide 2020 — Books (Part One)
-
Profiles 9 & 10: ANOKHI LIFE’s 18th Anniversary Special x The ANOKHI LIST Holiday Gift Guide 2020 — For The Foodie
-
The Colour Of Change: How Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris Became The Most Powerful South Asian Woman In The World
-
Diwali & Me — Recipes To Make Your Diwali Feast for One Simply Lit
-
Profiles 3 & 4: ANOKHI LIFE’s 18th Anniversary Special x The ANOKHI List Holiday Gift Guide 2020 — For The Kids
-
ANOKHI LIFE Marks Its 18th Anniversary This November With A First Of Its Kind Collaboration To Support South Asian Businesses Worldwide
-
Soho Wala Brings Small Plated Street Food Delights To Central London
-
Welcome Activia Shot Probiotic Yogurt Drink To Your Self-Care Routine
-
Farzana Doctor Sheds Light On A Secret & Controversial Custom In Her New Novel, "Seven"
-
8 Ways Brocade Can Bring Royal Vibes To Your Home This Festive Season
-
Elevate Your Evening At Benares In Mayfair, London
-
Make Your Soul Happy With This Fabulous Kashmiri Phirni Recipe!
-
VP Debate Wrap Up: Kamala Harris Showed The World What We As Women Of Colour Have To Deal With Every Day
-
How To Make The Perfect Thanksgiving Dinner For One
-
4 Hot Tech Gadgets That You Need In October 2020
-
Tips On How To Wallpaper Your Space The Right Way
-
Artisanal Special: Check Out These 6 Online Stores That Have The Coolest Indian Handicraft Pieces
-
Check Out The 6 South Asians Who Made TIME Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2020
-
Artisanal Special: Vibe Up Your Place With These Gorgeous Handicrafts From 9 Regions Of India
-
London's Cinnamon Kitchen City Gives The Palate A Grand Affair
-
Turn The Page With These 6 Must-Read Fall Books
-
Toronto's Naan & Chai Gives Pakistani Cuisine A Delectable Twist
-
Luxury Indian Handbag Maker Aranyani, Focuses On Funding Education For Children In India
-
Create These Fab 5 Mocktail Recipes With The Latest Non-Alcoholic Drinks On The Market
-
Why Aren't Indian Students Learning About Sex In School?
-
You Need These 4 Hot September Tech Gadgets For Back To School
-
Finding Love The Second Time Around: Why It's Hard For Older Desi Divorced Women To Find Love
-
4 Fool-Proof Ways To Grow Your Herbs At Home
-
I Did A Quarantine Juice Cleanse — Here's Why I'm Glad I Did It
-
Dark Is Beautiful: 9 Ways To Vibe Up Your Space With Darker Hues
-
Kricket In London Reimagines The Classic British Curry House
-
7 Decor Pieces That Will Take Your Balcony To The Next Level
-
Soak It Up! How To Turn Bath Time Into A Soul-Enriching Ritual
-
From Indian BBQ To Bevvies, Brigadiers Brings The Spirit Of The Indian Military Bar To London
-
Grill Up Some Indian Street Food Inspired Good Eats With These 4 Recipes
-
4 Hot Tech Gadgets That Are Coming Out In August 2020
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, buzz, blogs and radio shows, delivered directly to your inbox!