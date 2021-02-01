4 Hot Tech Gadgets That Are Out This February 2021
Culture & Lifestyle Feb 01, 2021
Check out these latest tech gadgets that are primed to warm up your February!
Price: $429 CAD
Features: Apple’s latest model of iPad has a 10.2” Retina display screen with a resolution of 2160-by-1620-pixels. It is powered by an A12 Bionic chip and includes an 8MP camera that captures 1080p HD video recording. It also has dual microphones for calls, video and audio recording.
Price: $264.99 CAD
Features: These wireless earbuds have active noise cancellation and advanced technology to enjoy your music and have calls with amazing sound quality. They are also water resistant so if you get caught in the rain, you can still listen to music with peace of mind.
Price: $329.95 CAD
Features: This fitness tracker and smartwatch hybrid has some interesting features that set it apart from the competition. These features include ECG monitoring and SpO2. One of the most interesting features is the stress management feature that tracks stress levels and your mood. It is also waterproof and has a six day battery life with fast charging.
Price: $249.99 CAD
Features: This sound amplifier works with bluetooth to help make all sounds clearer and louder. It can make a conversation clearer, music more crisp and TV audio more defined. This comes in handy for those that like the ultimate sound experience and reduced muffled, unclear noise.
Maresah Dharmoo
Author
Maresah (@sah_mare) our guest tech expert is a University of Toronto graduate with a double major in Political Science and English. She has an ever-present passion for journalism and she loves staying updated on all things tech. Maresah also loves karate, reading, running and sight-seeing. Check her...
