My Takeout Treat From [email protected]: North Indian Cuisine With A Brit Twist
Culture & Lifestyle Jan 15, 2021
Even though with the various stages of lockdown has eliminated the fine dining options for the time being, we still want to highlight South Asian eateries that have fabulous delivery/takeaway options, such as [email protected]
[email protected] is a cute little restaurant nestled in Maida Vale district in London UK. Although, from the outside you would assume this place is really small it actually is not set one just one floor and therefore is larger than expected.
So, what is [email protected] all about? The chefs are from the world-renowned Taj Group, so you know you’re for great quality and fantastic tastes with a menu that will tickle please your palate. [email protected] is actually halal friendly and does not use pork or alcohol in any of their dishes which makes it very versatile and accessible for many.
The North Indian cuisine aims to take you back to the streets of India and although you are not able to visit the restaurant at the moment it is adorned with great décor that will make you feel the same way. There is a wall that has a very colourful truck painted on there that has those famous words “Horn OK Please”.
Currently [email protected] is open for delivery and takeaway which is great during this lockdown as we all still need to eat, but not only eat, eat good tasty food.
So, what would I suggest to order? We all love a chaat, but I find that a lot of places have the same chaat everywhere. Well, not [email protected] They have something called the Palak Patte Ki Chaat, which is a take on the standard chaat you would find on the streets of India. This chaat combines spinach and potatoes with the original chaat ingredients including yogurt, tamarind and mint giving this mouth-watering dish a twist.
You will already know I am a paneer lover and therefore I had to order the Tandoori Paneer which was a great choice. I find that paneer can be a dish that isn’t always great depending on how it is made, but this dish was spiced perfectly and cooked to perfection on the tandoor. I actually also ordered the Tandoori King Prawns as a starter and this was another brilliant pick as the prawns were cooked and spiced well, much like the paneer.
For the main I ordered the Indian Style Lamb Shank as I wanted to go for something different to the standard curries. The lamb literally fell off the bone and the taste took me back to a trip to India.
As this was a takeaway order, I didn’t order dessert to go with my meal but I do look forward to the day I can visit the restaurant in person again and order a full on meal. They do also offer some great drinks options such as lassi’s in many different flavours including Rose, Mango or Pineapple and Coconut.
Main Image PHoto Credit: www.justeat.com, Vallisa Chauhan, www.dhaba49.com, www.tripadvisor.com
Vallisa Chauhan
Author
Vallisa Chauhan (@vallisatheadventurer) currently presents the breakfast show on U.K's Sunrise Radio. She has scripted and produced a full feature film called "Those 4 Walls" and is currently writing three more scripts. She has a keen interest in travelling and films and tries to fit in both as muc...
