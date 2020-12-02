This month the tech space is filled with some great releases! Upgrade your gadget or add it to your gift-giving list, there’s plenty to choose from! Check out these 4 hot tech gadgets that are out this December 2020.

MacBook Air

Price: $1299 – $1649 CAD

Features: Apple has dubbed this its thinnest, lightest and fastest MacBook Air to date. It is 2.8 lbs, has a 13.3” screen that has a 2500 by 1600 resolution at 227 ppi. It also has dimensions of 11.97” by 8.36”. The device is powered by an M1 Chip and has a battery life that will last 15-18 hours depending on activity. It also comes equipped with a Touch ID sensor for added security.

Amazon Echo Frames

Price: $323 CAD

Features: Step into the future with Amazon’s brand new smart glasses. They can be customized based on a person’s eyewear prescription, and they are also splash-resistant. These smart frames also provide audio and hands-free access to a user’s choice of either Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri for up to 2 hours. You can also sync them to your phone and customize notifications.

iPad Air

Price: $799 – $979 CAD

Features: This iPad comes in a fun assortment of colours and weighs only 1 lb. The screen is 10.9” and has a resolution of 2360 by 1640 with a ppi of 264. There are two storage versions, one with 64GB, and one with 250GB in storage. Camera wise, there is a 12MP rear wide camera and a 7MP front camera. It also comes with dual microphones and Touch ID for added security.

Ember Smart Mug

Price: $130 CAD

Features: This mug incorporates technology to keep a beverage as hot or as cold as the owner prefers for up to 1.5 hours. Users only need to put it on the temperature controlling coaster and select the temperature they want by using the compatible smartphone app. From here, it will provide an alert when it has reached the temperature of choice and it will also maintain this temperature. If you are on the go and must remove the mug from its coaster, this temperature will be maintained in the mug for up to 1.5 hours.