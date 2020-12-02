4 Hot Tech Gadgets That Are Out This December 2020
Culture & Lifestyle Dec 02, 2020
This month the tech space is filled with some great releases! Upgrade your gadget or add it to your gift-giving list, there’s plenty to choose from! Check out these 4 hot tech gadgets that are out this December 2020.
Price: $1299 – $1649 CAD
Features: Apple has dubbed this its thinnest, lightest and fastest MacBook Air to date. It is 2.8 lbs, has a 13.3” screen that has a 2500 by 1600 resolution at 227 ppi. It also has dimensions of 11.97” by 8.36”. The device is powered by an M1 Chip and has a battery life that will last 15-18 hours depending on activity. It also comes equipped with a Touch ID sensor for added security.
Price: $323 CAD
Features: Step into the future with Amazon’s brand new smart glasses. They can be customized based on a person’s eyewear prescription, and they are also splash-resistant. These smart frames also provide audio and hands-free access to a user’s choice of either Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri for up to 2 hours. You can also sync them to your phone and customize notifications.
Price: $799 – $979 CAD
Features: This iPad comes in a fun assortment of colours and weighs only 1 lb. The screen is 10.9” and has a resolution of 2360 by 1640 with a ppi of 264. There are two storage versions, one with 64GB, and one with 250GB in storage. Camera wise, there is a 12MP rear wide camera and a 7MP front camera. It also comes with dual microphones and Touch ID for added security.
Price: $130 CAD
Features: This mug incorporates technology to keep a beverage as hot or as cold as the owner prefers for up to 1.5 hours. Users only need to put it on the temperature controlling coaster and select the temperature they want by using the compatible smartphone app. From here, it will provide an alert when it has reached the temperature of choice and it will also maintain this temperature. If you are on the go and must remove the mug from its coaster, this temperature will be maintained in the mug for up to 1.5 hours.
Maresah Dharmoo
Author
Maresah (@sah_mare) our guest tech expert is a University of Toronto graduate with a double major in Political Science and English. She has an ever-present passion for journalism and she loves staying updated on all things tech. Maresah also loves karate, reading, running and sight-seeing. Check her...
