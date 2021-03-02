4 Hot Tech Gadgets That Are Out This March 2021

March brings forth some major tech releases! Check them all out here!

Apple iPad Air

Price: $779 CAD

Features: The latest model in this style of iPad comes in a variety of fun colours, and has a 10.9” all-screen with Liquid Retina display. It still has the beloved Touch ID for added security, and it is powered by the latest A14 Bionic chip. It will also work with both the Apple Pencil and the Apple Magic Keyboard.

Samsung Galaxy S21

Price: $1129.99 CAD

Features: The latest model of this smartphone has a 6.2” screen with a 120Hz display. It has a 10MP front camera and three rear cameras (two 12MP and one 64MP). The phone also has a 4000mAh battery for a standard battery life.

Fossil Gen 5E Smartwatch

Price: $335 CAD

Features: This smartwatch has a more traditional look with a circle screen and a few different designs, but it has all the modern smartwatch features like apps embedded in the watch, the ability to make calls, receiving notifications and controlling music. Users can also make contactless payments with Google Pay, and the smartwatch will last a few days on one charge. In terms of fitness information, the smartwatch tracks heart rate, activity and swimming.

Xbox Wireless Headset

Price: $129.99 CAD

Features: All Xbox console owners will enjoy this new wireless headset released from the company. It is lightweight, prioritizes comfort and directly connects to Xbox consoles. It was also engineered to provide incredible sound while gaming so users can have an immersive experience.

Main Image Photo Credit: Xbox.com