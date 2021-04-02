Cheap & Cheerful! Freshen Up Your Space This Spring With These 4 Decor Tips Under $40

Since we have been spending so much time at home, it’s only natural to feel the need to freshen it up. With Spring comes some fantastic new decor trends to indulge in. Check out our fab 4 decor tips to freshen up your space!

Décor plays such an important part in any space, especially in the spaces we live or spend most of our time in. It contributes to the overall vibe of the area, which in turn can impact your mood.

For this reason, many like to change up their décor regularly, whether it corresponds with holidays, seasons, etc. This seems much more common now during the pandemic, since we are spending longer hours in the same spaces and the need for a change of scenery is more important than ever.

Spring has recently sprung and since we may not be able to spend as much time outdoors as we would like, the next best thing is channeling all the spring vibes indoors by making slight changes to the décor.

The amount of changes is completely on a per person basis, but making even a few minor changes can truly transform the space. Check out our recommendations below to help spring up your space!

Cushions

Changing the cushion covers on a sofa, can make a huge difference to the rooms décor. To channel spring inside, try adding in bright colours and spring-like patterns.

Throws

Just like the pillows adding throws that add pops of colour can really help brighten up a space.

Candles and Diffusers

Scent can play such a huge factor in mood, so for spring try adding fresh scents via candles and diffusers to help uplift the space and your mood.

Art

Having to stay indoors so much these days, staring at the same scenery can get boring, so try and change up some of the art work to get a change!

Main Photo Image Credit: Scrumptious Wicks, Ihsanishan & Indigo