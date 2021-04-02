Cheap & Cheerful! Freshen Up Your Space This Spring With These 4 Decor Tips Under $40
Culture & Lifestyle Apr 02, 2021
Since we have been spending so much time at home, it’s only natural to feel the need to freshen it up. With Spring comes some fantastic new decor trends to indulge in. Check out our fab 4 decor tips to freshen up your space!
Décor plays such an important part in any space, especially in the spaces we live or spend most of our time in. It contributes to the overall vibe of the area, which in turn can impact your mood.
For this reason, many like to change up their décor regularly, whether it corresponds with holidays, seasons, etc. This seems much more common now during the pandemic, since we are spending longer hours in the same spaces and the need for a change of scenery is more important than ever.
Spring has recently sprung and since we may not be able to spend as much time outdoors as we would like, the next best thing is channeling all the spring vibes indoors by making slight changes to the décor.
The amount of changes is completely on a per person basis, but making even a few minor changes can truly transform the space. Check out our recommendations below to help spring up your space!
Cushions
Changing the cushion covers on a sofa, can make a huge difference to the rooms décor. To channel spring inside, try adding in bright colours and spring-like patterns.
Throws
Just like the pillows adding throws that add pops of colour can really help brighten up a space.
Candles and Diffusers
Scent can play such a huge factor in mood, so for spring try adding fresh scents via candles and diffusers to help uplift the space and your mood.
Art
Having to stay indoors so much these days, staring at the same scenery can get boring, so try and change up some of the art work to get a change!
Main Photo Image Credit: Scrumptious Wicks, Ihsanishan & Indigo
Sidra Sheikh
Author
Sidra Sheikh (@sidra.sheikh_) is a journalist who loves creating fashion, beauty and lifestyle content. She is currently exploring the world of freelance writing and editing. Previously she was the associate editor at SHE Canada Magazine where she initially found her love for magazines and the publi...
COMMENTS
#IWD2021: The Great Shecession: Will Reshma Saujani's 'Marshall Plan For Moms' Save The Women Labour Force From Extinction?
International Transgender Day Of Visibility: Researcher Jude Daya Shares His Journey And The Struggle To Be Seen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
International Transgender Day Of Visibility: Researcher Jude Daya Shares His Journey And The Struggle To Be Seen
-
4 Hot Tech Gadgets That Are Out This April 2021
-
Sick Of Your Omelette? Check Out These Delish Desi Breakfast Recipes Right Here!
-
5 Reasons Why Volunteering Will Always Be Good For Your Soul
-
Make Your Reading List Lit With These 7 Spring Books By Desi Authors
-
I Tried A Plant-Based Diet & Here's What Happened
-
#IWD2021: The Great Shecession: Will Reshma Saujani's 'Marshall Plan For Moms' Save The Women Labour Force From Extinction?
-
4 Hot Tech Gadgets That Are Out This March 2021
-
My Takeaway Treat From The Regency Club: Kenyan-Indian Fusion Fare In North London
-
From Muslims To Farmers: Is Modi Turning A Blind Eye To Human Rights?
-
Sri Lanka's Dark History Of Enforced Disappearances Of Its Citizens
-
Blasphemy Laws In Pakistan: A Weapon Used To Silence Religious Minorities
-
Teach Them The Value Of Stillness With These 3 Mindful Books For Toddlers
-
Guacamole Pani Puri & More: Give Your Vday Dinner A Desi Tapas Twist With These 7 Crazy Delicious Pani Puri Recipes
-
Indian Farmers Go Viral With Support From Rihanna, Greta Thunberg, Rupi Kaur & Lilly Singh
-
A Timeless Ritual: Why Is Burning Sage All The Rage?
-
4 Hot Tech Gadgets That Are Out This February 2021
-
How I've Been Taking Care Of My Mental Health Since My MS Diagnosis
-
My Takeout Treat From [email protected]: North Indian Cuisine With A Brit Twist
-
4 Hot Tech Gadgets That Are Out This January 2021
-
It's Okay To Be Alone: Why Solitude Is Good For The Soul
-
Why Isn't Our Desi Community Ready To Accept South Asian Lesbians?
-
Reality Check: My West Indian Heritage Doesn't Make Me Any Less Indian
-
#BlackLivesMatter Needs The Right South Asian Ally
-
Tips On How To Embrace The New Decade With Positive Energy
-
South Asian Herstory: Why Kamala Harris Is The Risky Choice That This Election Needs
-
COVID-19: Are We The Virus? The (Much) Cleaner Earth Breathes In New Life Thanks To The Global Lockdown
-
20 In 2020: 20 South Asians Who Have Made A Difference In Politics This Year
-
Make The Perfect Holiday Feast For Your Solo Celebration
-
Why Our Founder/ CEO Raj Girn A 20-Year Media And Events Veteran, Is Launching A Transformation Academy To Build Personal & Professional Confidence During Trying Times ... And Why Her Mission Goes Deep Into Her Own 50-Year Trauma Journey
-
4 Hot Tech Gadgets That Are Out This December 2020
-
The Delhi Chalo Protest: Why These Farmers Need To Fight
-
Profiles 29 & 30: ANOKHI LIFE’s 18th Anniversary Special x The ANOKHI LIST Holiday Gift Guide 2020 — Home Decor
-
Profiles 27 & 28: ANOKHI LIFE’s 18th Anniversary Special x The ANOKHI LIST Holiday Gift Guide 2020 — Guilty Pleasures
-
7 Ways To Give Your Gums A Healthy Boost
-
4 Hot Tech Gadgets That Are Out This November 2020
-
Profiles 15 & 16: ANOKHI LIFE’s 18th Anniversary Special x The ANOKHI LIST Holiday Gift Guide 2020 — Books (Part Two)
-
Profiles 13 & 14: ANOKHI LIFE’s 18th Anniversary Special x The ANOKHI LIST Holiday Gift Guide 2020 — Wellness
-
Dishoom In London Serves Breakfast With Bombay Flair
-
Profiles 11 & 12: ANOKHI LIFE’s 18th Anniversary Special x The ANOKHI LIST Holiday Gift Guide 2020 — Books (Part One)
-
Profiles 9 & 10: ANOKHI LIFE’s 18th Anniversary Special x The ANOKHI LIST Holiday Gift Guide 2020 — For The Foodie
-
The Colour Of Change: How Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris Became The Most Powerful South Asian Woman In The World
-
Diwali & Me — Recipes To Make Your Diwali Feast for One Simply Lit
-
Profiles 3 & 4: ANOKHI LIFE’s 18th Anniversary Special x The ANOKHI List Holiday Gift Guide 2020 — For The Kids
-
ANOKHI LIFE Marks Its 18th Anniversary This November With A First Of Its Kind Collaboration To Support South Asian Businesses Worldwide
-
Soho Wala Brings Small Plated Street Food Delights To Central London
-
Welcome Activia Shot Probiotic Yogurt Drink To Your Self-Care Routine
-
Farzana Doctor Sheds Light On A Secret & Controversial Custom In Her New Novel, "Seven"
-
8 Ways Brocade Can Bring Royal Vibes To Your Home This Festive Season
-
Elevate Your Evening At Benares In Mayfair, London
-
Make Your Soul Happy With This Fabulous Kashmiri Phirni Recipe!
-
VP Debate Wrap Up: Kamala Harris Showed The World What We As Women Of Colour Have To Deal With Every Day
-
How To Make The Perfect Thanksgiving Dinner For One
-
4 Hot Tech Gadgets That You Need In October 2020
-
Tips On How To Wallpaper Your Space The Right Way
-
Artisanal Special: Check Out These 6 Online Stores That Have The Coolest Indian Handicraft Pieces