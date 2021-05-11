OMG! Gulab Jamun Pancakes & Other Brilliant Brunch Recipes
Culture & Lifestyle May 11, 2021
A South Asian take on brunch can lead to the creation of some yummy meal staples. Check out the recipes below for some brilliant brunch recipes!
Gulab Jamun Pancakes
Ingredients
Syrup
- 1 cup water
- 1 cup sugar
- ½ teaspoon rose water
- 2 cardamom pods, lightly crushed
- Optional, crushed pistachio to serve
Pancakes
- 1 cup Gulab Jamun mix
- ¾ cup water
- 3 teaspoon butter/ghee
Directions:
Syrup
- In a small saucepan, bring water, sugar and cardamom to a boil. Let boil until a pale golden colour.
- Turn heat down, to low simmer, add rose water and simmer for a few minutes. Remove from heat and let cool.
Pancake
- Mix gulab jamun and water until pancake batter consistency and there are no lumps.
- Melt ½ -1 teaspoon of butter/ghee in a frying pan over medium heat, ladle small amount of pancake mix in the pan and smooth into a pancake.
- Cook until small bubbles start to pop on top and loses its shine. Approximately 3-5 minutes.
- Once all the shine is gone, carefully flip the pancake and continue to cook for 3-5 more minutes. Flip again and cook for 1-2 minutes, repeat on the other side.
- Serve with syrup and crushed pistachio.
Frittata with Paneer
Ingredients
- 1 ½ cup paneer diced
- 2 medium potatoes, peeled and diced
- 1 small onion, sliced thinly
- 1 small jalapeno pepper, deseeded and minced
- ½ red pepper, diced
- 1 cup frozen spinach, defrosted and strained to remove most of the water
- 4 eggs, beaten
- Salt to taste
- 2 teaspoons ground paprika
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- ½ teaspoon chilli powder
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- ½ garlic powder
- 1 tablespoon fresh cilantro, finely minced
Directions
- Warm a drizzle of oil in a large pan. Add paneer and potato, cook for 5 minutes and turn. Add paprika salt, cumin, onion and garlic powders and continue to cook for an additional 5 minutes.
- Add onion, jalapeno, red pepper, and spinach and cook until potato is soft and starts to crisp.
- Turn heat down to low, add beaten eggs and cover. Let cook until eggs are set.
- Sprinkle with cilantro and serve
Samosa Breakfast Pizza
Ingredients
Samosa Hash Brown
- 1 medium potato, peeled and diced
- 1 small onion, thinly sliced
- ½ cup peas
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- ½ chilli powder
- ½ teaspoon curry powder
- Salt to taste
Pizza
- 1 pre-made pizza crust
- 1-2 teaspoon olive oil
- 4-6 slices mozzarella cheese
- 3 eggs
- ½ teaspoon chili flakes
- 1 tablespoon fresh chives, chopped
- ½ cup fresh arugula
- 1 tablespoon fresh cilantro, rinsed and finely chopped
Directions
Samosa Hash Brown
- Add drizzle of oil to a frying pan and warm over medium heat. Add potatoes and spices and fry until fragrant.
- Add onion and continue to cook until onions are soft.
- Add peas and cook for a few more minutes. Remove from heat and allow to cool.
Pizza
- Preheat oven to 350°
- Brush pizza crust all the way to the edges with olive oil (this will prevent the crust from burning). A pizza stone is not needed but if you are using a stone or pan, place the crust on the pan/stone now.
- Place the sliced cheese evenly over the crust.
- Arrange the samosa hash brown all over the pizza, leaving 3 wells for the eggs.
- Crack the eggs in the wells. Sprinkle with chili flakes and chives.
- Bake in the oven for 10-15 minutes or until eggs are set.
- Top with cilantro and arugula, slice and serve.
Main Image Photo Credit:
Geeta Wahab
Author
Cultivating a life she loves, Geeta (@geets.suites) is chasing all her passions, including her love for home décor. As a brand new home owner, her current journey has launched her further into that world - check out her Instagram @geets.suites for tidbits of her story and other decorating pieces. A...
