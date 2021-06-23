Cumin Crusted Chicken & More: These Recipes Will Bring Our Favourite Spices To Life
Culture & Lifestyle Jun 23, 2021
South Asia is synonymous with spices and it’s easy to create colourful, flavourful dishes with medleys of spices but sometimes it’s nice to whip up a dish that features one spice and just let it shine.
Cardamom Crinkle Cookies
Ingredients
- 2 cups flour
- 1 cup butter, softened
- 1 cup granulated sugar + 3 tablespoons for rolling
- 2 eggs
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1 teaspoon ground cardamom + 1 teaspoon for rolling
- 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
Directions
- Cream butter and 1 cup sugar together until smooth. Add eggs and mix well.
- Mix flour, baking powder, cinnamon and 1 teaspoon ground cardamom and mix.
- Slowly add flour mix to butter mix and stir until incorporated. Cover bowl with plastic wrap and chill for at least 1 hour. Dough should be firm to the touch.
- Preheat oven to 325. Mix remaining 3 tablespoons sugar and 1 teaspoon cardamom and set aside.
- Remove dough from fridge and use cookie scoop to roll into balls.
- Roll cookie balls in sugar mix and place on baking sheet. Leave 2-3 inches between cookie dough they will spread.
- Bake for 12-15 minutes until edges start to brown. Let cool before serving
Cumin Crusted Chicken
Ingredients
- 2 chicken breasts, rinsed and pat dry, sliced in half to make thin filet
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1/2 teaspoon chilli powder
- Salt to taste
- 1 tablespoon Olive oil
Direction
- Preheat grill or large pan. Spray with non-stick cooking oil
- Drizzle olive oil over chicken breast and sprinkle with cumin, chilli powder and salt. rub herbs into chicken.
- Once pan is hot, place chicken on grill. Grill for 5 mins and turn. Turn and continue to grill for another 5 minutes. Let rest for a few minutes before serving.
White Kidney Beans with Turmeric
Ingredients
- I can white beans, strained and rinsed
- 1/2 cup parsley leaves, washed and chopped
- 2 shallots, finely diced
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- 2 tablespoons turmeric paste
- 2 stalks celery diced
- 2 carrots diced
- 1/2 cup chicken broth
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions
- In a large pan warm a drizzle of olive oil. Add shallots, celery and carrots. Cook for 2-3 minutes
- Add beans, garlic, turmeric paste and stock. Mix well and continue to cook until beans are softened and stock reduces to a sauce, approximately 7 – 10 minutes
- Add salt, pepper and parsley. Serve alone or with garlic bread.
Berries and Stone Fruit with Nutmeg
Ingredients
- 2 nectarines, washed and cut into wedges
- 2 peaches, washed and cut into wedges
- 2 cups strawberries, washed and halved
- 2 tablespoons honey
- 1 teaspoon nutmeg
- 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla paste
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350
- Place all fruit in a large baking dish and add honey, vanilla, cinnamon and nutmeg to fruit. Toss gently
- Bake for 10-15 minutes until fruit warms and starts to soften. Serve alone, with ice cream or slice of angel food cake.
So let your spices shine with these delish dishes!
Main Image Photo Credit: www.upstateramblings.com, https://foodnetwork.com, www.bonapetit.com,www.berrysweetlife.com
Geeta Wahab
Author
Cultivating a life she loves, Geeta (@geets.suites) is chasing all her passions, including her love for home décor. As a brand new home owner, her current journey has launched her further into that world - check out her Instagram @geets.suites for tidbits of her story and other decorating pieces. A...
