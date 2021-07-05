Red Light District Workers In India Are Struggling To Survive Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
Culture & Lifestyle Jul 05, 2021
It is fair to say that the COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on almost all sectors of society. Yet, sex workers in India may have been affected the most by the economic slowdown it caused.
India is home to some of the highest numbers of sex workers in the world. The exact numbers are unknown, but some estimate that there can be as many as twenty million commercial prostitutes there. The recurrent lockdowns and restrictions imposed by the government in recent months have posed significant challenges for sex workers and pushed many of them into extreme poverty.
Theoretically, sex work is not considered a crime in India, so their fundamental rights should be protected. In reality, however, they remain amongst the most vulnerable and marginalized communities and are alienated from the government’s responses.
Sex Workers’ Struggle For Respect And Legal Rights
According to Indian labour law, sex workers have the right to get assistance with leaving the sex work industry, rejoining society and getting training that would allow them to find a different way of earning income. Sadly, however, there is so much stigma around their profession that their integration into the community is highly challenging.
Sex work might not be a crime in India, but numerous activities related to it, for example brothel keeping or forcing women into prostitution, are. Hence, most sex workers face hostility and discrimination despite them not doing anything illegal. Moreover, the government does not offer incentives for communities to accept former sex workers, indirectly forcing women who face extreme discrimination to go back to prostitution.
Most women who engage in sex work do so because of a lack of education and skills that would allow them to find regular employment. The majority of sex workers comes from impoverished areas where it is not uncommon for entire families to rely on sex work for income. For them, escaping the reality of being a sex worker is borderline impossible as doing so would mean risking having no means of support.
How The Pandemic Has Affected Sex Workers In India
Sex workers are dependent on physical contact and regular meetings with clients for livelihood. Because of the lockdown and movement restrictions, most of them have seen a significant decrease in the number of people using their services.
Scientists from the US advised the Indian government that keeping red-light districts closed until most of the country’s population is vaccinated can prevent up to seventy-two per cent of new infections. In turn, many sex workers, unable to go back to their hometowns, saw themselves confined to cramped, unsanitary brothels. They have been facing ‘a twofold challenge, the one of being cut from their source of income and the one of being at a heightened risk of contracting COVID-19’, the International Institute of Social Studies reported.
Currently, sex workers are not recognized as workers under the Indian labour law, which deprives them of many rights, including access to financial help from the government. Sex workers have been demanding fair treatment and recognition as labourers for many years, but to no success.
Struggling to pay rent and earn a living, some have turned to virtual sex work. It can seem like a sustainable alternative, preventing the spread of various diseases and protecting sex workers’ safety. Regrettably, however, very few sex workers have access to the Internet and good quality phones and computers. Receiving payments for virtual sex work is also problematic, with frequent cases of clients taking advantage of online services and disappearing immediately after.
Sex Workers Are At The Mercy Of Charities And NGOs
Since the pandemic began, the Indian government has been offering food supplies to the most vulnerable communities, including sex workers. Nevertheless, as Deutsche Welle reported, only those who have ration cards have been eligible for this aid. Ration cards, which often serve as a form of identification, represent a document issued by the authorities to households eligible for food subsidy programmes.
Most sex workers do not have ratio cards nor any other form of documentation, and thus they cannot receive assistance from the government. With no support from the authorities, they have been entirely reliant on NGOs and charities for food and critical medications. Without them, hundreds or even thousands would risk starving to death.
The situation of sex workers in India is dire. For women to find the strength to escape the cycle of selling their bodies to survive, empowering them and changing the way Indian society perceives sex workers is crucial. So is showing them respect and providing them with the support and assistance they require. After all, every person has a right to live in dignity, free from discrimination.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.avert.org, https://spontaneousorder.com, www.deccanherald.com
Katarzyna Rybarczyk
Author
Katarzyna Rybarczyk (@IASimmigration) is a Political Correspondent for Immigration News, a media platform affiliated with Immigration Advice Service. Through her articles, she aims to raise awareness about security threats worldwide and the challenges facing women in developing countries.
COMMENTS
South Asian Heritage Month 2021: 8 Desi Books That Will Create Teachable Moments For The Young Minds In Your Life
South Asian Heritage Month 2021: #Reclaimingmyname — We Need To Stop Mispronouncing Our Name For The Benefit Of Others
PRIDE 2021 Special: Let Me Tell You My Trans Journey From Female To Male & How That Has Affected My Desi Family
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Is It Time To Cancel The Catholic Church For Their Role In Canada's Residential Schools?
-
Pride Is A Lifestyle, Not A Month: Mango Lassi On His Life As An ‘Openly Queer, Femme Man'
-
4 Hot Tech Gadgets That Are Out This July 2021
-
These Are The Reasons Why It's Important To Balance Grief & Gratitude
-
Cumin Crusted Chicken & More: These Recipes Will Bring Our Favourite Spices To Life
-
These Are The 7 Ways You Can Get A Good Night's Sleep
-
It's Important To Understand The Power of Saying "No"
-
A Mindful Guide To Understanding The Grieving Process
-
Check Out These Father's Day Recipes That Any Desi Dad Will Love!
-
PRIDE 2021 Special: Let Me Tell You My Trans Journey From Female To Male & How That Has Affected My Desi Family
-
This Is Why Malala Won't Marry Your Son
-
4 Hot Tech Gadgets That Are Out This June 2021
-
Let It Out Because These Are The Reasons Why Crying Is Good For You
-
PRIDE 2021 SPECIAL: 10 LGBTQ+ Voices That We Need To Listen To
-
South Asian Heritage Month 2021: #Reclaimingmyname — We Need To Stop Mispronouncing Our Name For The Benefit Of Others
-
Part Two: What Goes Up Must Come Down: Conquering The Cycle Of Panic
-
Part One: What Goes Up Must Come Down — Understanding & Navigating The Cycle Of Panic
-
Dine In Posh Pods At Ponsbourne Hotel Near Central London
-
South Asian Heritage Month 2021: 8 Desi Books That Will Create Teachable Moments For The Young Minds In Your Life
-
Meditate With Deepak Chopra & Alicia Keys Plus 4 Other Mindful Ways To Unplug & Relax Anywhere
-
The Ripple Effect: Why We Need To Pay Attention To Our Thoughts
-
Enjoy The Sunshine With These Fresh Drink Recipes That Have A Desi Twist
-
Feeling, Healing & Growth: Tips On How To Navigate Your Negative Emotions
-
OMG! Gulab Jamun Pancakes & Other Brilliant Brunch Recipes
-
4 Hot Tech Gadgets That Are Out This May 2021
-
Give From Your Overflow … Not From Your Well! Tips On How To Help More Efficiently
-
South Asian Heritage Month 2021: Get Lit With These 8 Trending Novels By Desi Authors
-
This Delish Ramadan Charcuterie Board Is The Perfect Addition To Iftar
-
My Takeaway Treat From Spice Rack Lounge In North West London
-
These Recipes Will Give Your Boring Salad A South Asian Kick
-
Put The Cookie Down! Recharge With These Recipes For Healthy Desi-Inspired Power Snacks
-
My Takeaway Treat With Madhu's New 2 Go Option In Knightsbridge, London
-
Cheap & Cheerful! Freshen Up Your Space This Spring With These 4 Decor Tips Under $40
-
4 Hot Tech Gadgets That Are Out This April 2021
-
Sick Of Your Omelette? Check Out These Delish Desi Breakfast Recipes Right Here!
-
5 Reasons Why Volunteering Will Always Be Good For Your Soul
-
Make Your Reading List Lit With These 7 Spring Books By Desi Authors
-
I Tried A Plant-Based Diet & Here's What Happened
-
#IWD2021: The Great Shecession: Will Reshma Saujani's 'Marshall Plan For Moms' Save The Women Labour Force From Extinction?
-
4 Hot Tech Gadgets That Are Out This March 2021
-
My Takeaway Treat From The Regency Club: Kenyan-Indian Fusion Fare In North London
-
From Muslims To Farmers: Is Modi Turning A Blind Eye To Human Rights?
-
Sri Lanka's Dark History Of Enforced Disappearances Of Its Citizens
-
Blasphemy Laws In Pakistan: A Weapon Used To Silence Religious Minorities
-
Teach Them The Value Of Stillness With These 3 Mindful Books For Toddlers
-
Guacamole Pani Puri & More: Give Your Vday Dinner A Desi Tapas Twist With These 7 Crazy Delicious Pani Puri Recipes
-
Indian Farmers Go Viral With Support From Rihanna, Greta Thunberg, Rupi Kaur & Lilly Singh
-
A Timeless Ritual: Why Is Burning Sage All The Rage?
-
4 Hot Tech Gadgets That Are Out This February 2021
-
How I've Been Taking Care Of My Mental Health Since My MS Diagnosis
-
My Takeout Treat From [email protected]: North Indian Cuisine With A Brit Twist
-
4 Hot Tech Gadgets That Are Out This January 2021
-
It's Okay To Be Alone: Why Solitude Is Good For The Soul
-
Why Isn't Our Desi Community Ready To Accept South Asian Lesbians?
-
Reality Check: My West Indian Heritage Doesn't Make Me Any Less Indian
-
#BlackLivesMatter Needs The Right South Asian Ally
-
Tips On How To Embrace The New Decade With Positive Energy
-
South Asian Herstory: Why Kamala Harris Is The Risky Choice That This Election Needs
-
COVID-19: Are We The Virus? The (Much) Cleaner Earth Breathes In New Life Thanks To The Global Lockdown
-
20 In 2020: 20 South Asians Who Have Made A Difference In Politics This Year