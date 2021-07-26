Naan Nachos, BBQ Naan S’Mores & More — Fire Up That BBQ For These Fab Desi Treats
Culture & Lifestyle Jul 26, 2021
Grilling up a storm is easy with this two-pronged approach: prong 1 — compound butters and prong 2 — easy prep foods on the grill. Enjoy these tasty compound butters and some amazing Desi BBQ treats!
Chili Citrus Compound Butter
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup salted butter, softened
- 2 tablespoons lime juice
- Zest of one lime
- 1 teaspoon Chili powder
Directions
- Mix all ingredients in a bowl, and refrigerate.
Naan Nachos
Ingredients
- 3 naan flatbreads
- 3 tablespoons Chili Citrus Compound Butter
- 1 fresh tomato diced
- 1/2 cup shredded mozzarella and cheddar cheese
- 1/4 cup sliced pickled jalapeño
- 3 green onions, sliced
- Optional: 1 precooked chicken thigh, diced
Directions
- Preheat grill to low and grill naan for 1-2 minutes a side
- Remove naan from heat and brush with butter. Cut naans into 8ths
- To assemble naan nachos, place naan on a large platter and top with remaining ingredients.
Tandoori Compound Butter
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup salted butter, softened
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- 1 tablespoon dried tandoori spice mix
- Juice of half a lemon
Directions
- Mix all ingredients and refrigerate
Sliced Potato and Halloumi Packets
Ingredients
- 2 medium potatoes washed and sliced
- 1 small onion, diced
- 1 small block halloumi, cubed
- 4 teaspoon Tandoori Compound Butter
Directions
- Preheat grill to medium heat
- To make packets, tear 4 squares of aluminum foil and place a quarter of each ingredient in the middle of each square. Add a teaspoon of butter to each packet.
- Gather sides of aluminum foil and pinch to close
- Place on the grill and let cook. Check tenderness of potatoes after 20 minutes. Continue to cook until potatoes are fork tender.
Cinnamon Compound Butter
Ingredients
- 1 cup unsalted butter, softened
- 1/2 cup brown sugar
- 2 tablespoons cinnamon
Directions
- Mix all ingredients, place in a container and refrigerate.
Grilled Cinnamon Pineapple Slices
Ingredients
- 1 fresh pineapple, core removed and cut into 1/2 thick slices
- 1/4 cup cinnamon compound butter
Directions
- Preheat grill to medium low
- Spread pineapple slices on a grilling pan and brush each slice with cinnamon butter
- Place on grill and grill for 5-7 minutes.
- Remove and serve with ice cream or pound cake. Drizzle with juice from pan
BBQ Naan S’more Pizza
Ingredients
- 1 naan flat bread
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon compound butter
- 2 tablespoons chocolate chips
- 1/4 cup mini marshmallows
- 1/4 cup crushed graham crackers
Directions
- Preheat one side of the grill on low.
- Spread naan flat bread with cinnamon compound butter.
- Place on baking sheet and sprinkle with chocolate chips.
- Place baking sheet on the non-heated side of the grill. Close lid and check after a couple minutes. When chocolate chips are soft, spread and sprinkle with marshmallows and crushed graham crackers.
- Close lid for another couple minutes or until marshmallows are softened.
- Remove from heat, slice and serve immediately.
Get your grill game on with these amazing dishes!
Main Image Photo Credit: www.foodnetwork.com, www.lemonthyme.com, www.punchfork.com
Geeta Wahab
Author
Cultivating a life she loves, Geeta (@geets.suites) is chasing all her passions, including her love for home décor. As a brand new home owner, her current journey has launched her further into that world - check out her Instagram @geets.suites for tidbits of her story and other decorating pieces. A...
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
My Multiple Sclerosis Journey: Three Ways I've Enhanced My Wellness Routine
-
Here's How To Make Our Faith Bigger Than Our Fear
-
Summer Reading List: These 6 Desi Books Are Perfect For The Beach
-
Indulge In The Best Indo-Chinese & North Indian Dishes At Sugar & Spice Lounge In Queensbury
-
Suffering Has A Purpose — Here's What That Is
-
Stay Cool & Feel Fresh With These Tropical Fruit Recipes
-
Take A Closer Look At What Angers You In Order To Be More Compassionate
-
Red Light District Workers In India Are Struggling To Survive Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
-
Is It Time To Cancel The Catholic Church For Their Role In Canada's Residential Schools?
-
Pride Is A Lifestyle, Not A Month: Mango Lassi On His Life As An ‘Openly Queer, Femme Man'
-
4 Hot Tech Gadgets That Are Out This July 2021
-
These Are The Reasons Why It's Important To Balance Grief & Gratitude
-
Cumin Crusted Chicken & More: These Recipes Will Bring Our Favourite Spices To Life
-
These Are The 7 Ways You Can Get A Good Night's Sleep
-
It's Important To Understand The Power of Saying "No"
-
A Mindful Guide To Understanding The Grieving Process
-
Check Out These Father's Day Recipes That Any Desi Dad Will Love!
-
PRIDE 2021 Special: Let Me Tell You My Trans Journey From Female To Male & How That Has Affected My Desi Family
-
This Is Why Malala Won't Marry Your Son
-
4 Hot Tech Gadgets That Are Out This June 2021
-
Let It Out Because These Are The Reasons Why Crying Is Good For You
-
PRIDE 2021 SPECIAL: 10 LGBTQ+ Voices That We Need To Listen To
-
South Asian Heritage Month 2021: #Reclaimingmyname — We Need To Stop Mispronouncing Our Name For The Benefit Of Others
-
Part Two: What Goes Up Must Come Down: Conquering The Cycle Of Panic
-
Part One: What Goes Up Must Come Down — Understanding & Navigating The Cycle Of Panic
-
Dine In Posh Pods At Ponsbourne Hotel Near Central London
-
South Asian Heritage Month 2021: 8 Desi Books That Will Create Teachable Moments For The Young Minds In Your Life
-
Meditate With Deepak Chopra & Alicia Keys Plus 4 Other Mindful Ways To Unplug & Relax Anywhere
-
The Ripple Effect: Why We Need To Pay Attention To Our Thoughts
-
Enjoy The Sunshine With These Fresh Drink Recipes That Have A Desi Twist
-
Feeling, Healing & Growth: Tips On How To Navigate Your Negative Emotions
-
OMG! Gulab Jamun Pancakes & Other Brilliant Brunch Recipes
-
4 Hot Tech Gadgets That Are Out This May 2021
-
Give From Your Overflow … Not From Your Well! Tips On How To Help More Efficiently
-
South Asian Heritage Month 2021: Get Lit With These 8 Trending Novels By Desi Authors
-
This Delish Ramadan Charcuterie Board Is The Perfect Addition To Iftar
-
My Takeaway Treat From Spice Rack Lounge In North West London
-
These Recipes Will Give Your Boring Salad A South Asian Kick
-
Put The Cookie Down! Recharge With These Recipes For Healthy Desi-Inspired Power Snacks
-
My Takeaway Treat With Madhu's New 2 Go Option In Knightsbridge, London
-
Cheap & Cheerful! Freshen Up Your Space This Spring With These 4 Decor Tips Under $40
-
4 Hot Tech Gadgets That Are Out This April 2021
-
Sick Of Your Omelette? Check Out These Delish Desi Breakfast Recipes Right Here!
-
5 Reasons Why Volunteering Will Always Be Good For Your Soul
-
Make Your Reading List Lit With These 7 Spring Books By Desi Authors
-
I Tried A Plant-Based Diet & Here's What Happened
-
#IWD2021: The Great Shecession: Will Reshma Saujani's 'Marshall Plan For Moms' Save The Women Labour Force From Extinction?
-
4 Hot Tech Gadgets That Are Out This March 2021
-
My Takeaway Treat From The Regency Club: Kenyan-Indian Fusion Fare In North London
-
From Muslims To Farmers: Is Modi Turning A Blind Eye To Human Rights?
-
Sri Lanka's Dark History Of Enforced Disappearances Of Its Citizens
-
Blasphemy Laws In Pakistan: A Weapon Used To Silence Religious Minorities
-
Teach Them The Value Of Stillness With These 3 Mindful Books For Toddlers
-
Guacamole Pani Puri & More: Give Your Vday Dinner A Desi Tapas Twist With These 7 Crazy Delicious Pani Puri Recipes
-
Indian Farmers Go Viral With Support From Rihanna, Greta Thunberg, Rupi Kaur & Lilly Singh
-
A Timeless Ritual: Why Is Burning Sage All The Rage?